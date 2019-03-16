Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: Priyanka's roadshow in Fatehpur Sikri for Raj Babbar today

New Delhi, Apr 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at both the Abdullahs and the Muftis during his rally in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the dynasty politics in the state had ruined it. After PM's rally, Mehbooba Mufti Mufti and Farooq Abdullah hit back at Modi. Farooq Abdullah Sunday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah "biggest enemies of people", alleging that they want to divide the country. Mehbooba reminded Pm Modi that at one point in time, the BJP was an ally of the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir government.

Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin her two-day visit to Amethi from Monday. Priyanka will also participate in a roadshow to support Raj Babbar, the party's candidate in Fatehpur Sikri today (April 15).

Priyanka Gandhi was on Sunday in Silchar to take part in a road show to support sitting MP Sushmita Dev. She attacked PM Modi in Silchar and said he has time to go everywhere but not to his constituency Varanasi.

On monday, Rahul Gandhi will also address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat on Monday. Three persons including an electricity contractor were booked on Sunday for "negligence" after a short circuit caused a minor fire under the stage on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his speech in Aligarh. Senior superintendent of police Akash Kulhari said, “The wiring of air-conditioning circuit got overheated and accidentally caught fire.” He said the security staff immediately doused the fire before any damage could be done. The prime minister's continued his speech uninterrupted while the security personnel tackled the mishap without anyone knowing about it, he said, adding an enquiry has been ordered. Taking on the prime minister over his nationalistic poll pitch, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Sunday said even when Narendra Modi "didn't learn to wear pyjamas and pants", Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had built the country's defence forces. The veteran Congress leader's stinging attack on Modi came days after the prime minister referred to him as 'bhrasht' Nath, meaning corrupt. Addressing an election rally at Harsud in Khandwa district, Nath said the "highest" number of terror attacks happen whenever the BJP is in power at the Centre. "Modi talks about security of the country. Was the country not in safe hands five years ago? "Modi, when you had not even learned to wear pyjamas and pants, Jawaharlal Nehru (the first prime minister of India) and (former PM) Indira Gandhi had created the Army, the Air Force and the Navy for this country. And, you say that the country is safe under you," he said. Mumbai Election Commission Flying Squad seized Rs 50 lakh from a vehicle in Tardeo area. The amount was seized from one Prashant Samdani. Income-Tax department is looking into the matter, reported ANI. UP CM in Amroha, earlier today: Jin logon ko Saharanpur mein doosri baat yaad aati thi, vo bhasha doosri sabha mein kya badli ki vo keh rahe hain Bajrangbali to hamare bhi aaradhya hain,hum bhi unki sharan mein hain, teesri sabha hogi vo aapko kahenge,'hum aapki sharan mein hain' pic.twitter.com/OfGUc8A1Fr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2019 Yogi Adityanath said in Amroha today. The Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has ordered an inquiry into an alleged hate speech given by a Christian priest against the BJP following a complaint from the party. A video of the priest from South Goa addressing some people inside a church has gone viral on social media. In the video, the priest, who is speaking in Konkani, is seen criticising the BJP, party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. The BJP's Goa unit lodged a complaint against the priest on Sunday. A complaint was also filed by a local resident. The complainant alleged that through his speech, the priest was spreading hatred and also violated the model code of conduct (MCC). Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a two-day visit to Amethi beginning Monday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party’s general secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will participate in a roadshow in favour of Raj Babbar, the party's candidate in Fatehpur Sikri, on Monday. Reports say TDP youth wing and Telugu Nadu Students Federation's district president Tirumala Naidu has been attacked. He has been admitted to a hospital. A video that went viral on social media, shows leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly Gulabchand Kataria warning tribals that high birth rate of Muslims might break up India. Kataria was trying to justify his comments by referring to the decreasing population of Hindus in Pakistan. He added that while the Hindu population reduced in Pakistan but Muslim population increased in India, say reports Bollywood actor Dharmendra campaigned for his wife and sitting MP, Hema Malini, for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Dharmendra appealed to the people to not get "misguided" and vote for the actor-turned-politician. Addressing a public meeting in Sonkh town of Mathura district, Dharmendra also thanked the crowd for the "historical" victory of Malini in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The comrades who had led the movement for release of Kanhaiya Kumar from Tihar in 2016, following his arrest over sedition charges, are now campaigning to send him to the Lok Sabha from Bihar's Begusarai. Fielded by the CPI, Kumar, a debutant, is pitted against BJP veteran Giriraj Singh and RJD's Tanveer Hassan in Begusarai, which goes to polls on April 29. Some of the comrades have been camping in Begusarai to seek votes for the former Jawarharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot suggested on Sunday that his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, should be booked for sedition for labelling the military as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army. The BJP Sunday released a list of six candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, nominating Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh's son Brijendra from Hisar in Haryana. The list has two candidates from Haryana, three from Madhya Pradesh and one from Rajasthan. Following the announcement of his son's candidature, Birender Singh offered to resign from the Cabinet and Rajya Sabha as well. With the latest names, the BJP has so far announced 413 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls which will start on April 11 and continue till May 19. The counting of the votes will take place on May 23. Earlier in the day, Union Steel Minister Birender Singh, a senior BJP leader from Haryana, said he has offered to resign from the cabinet and from Rajya Sabha. The announcement, made by the minister during a press conference at his official residence here, followed selection of his son Brijendra Singh's name as the BJP candidate from Hisar. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Azamgarh on Thursday, 18th April. Thanks to Babasaheb's Constitution, a man from farmer's family is Vice President, a chaiwala is PM, says PM Modi in Aligarh. Today the environment in the country is such that NDA will get 350 seats and BJP will get 65+ seats in Uttar Pradesh as Congress-SP-BSP are not together there, there is fragmentation of votes. So, BJP will automatically be benefited, says Ramdas Athawale, a Union Minister and NDA ally. "It's Modi's mission to remove terrorism, corruption and poverty," says PM Modi in Aligarh. Tamil Nadu: Union Minister Smriti Irani holds a roadshow in Chennai. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/RiVStUfS06 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019 Smriti Irani in Chennai: "Should terrorism be wiped out or not? Should Pakistani terrorists be decimated at their homes or not? Should surgical strike and air strike take place or not? Should our brave soldiers get absolute authority or not?" asks PM Modi in Aligarh. "It is because of the Constitution made by Babasaheb that a chaiwala has become the Prime Minister of this country," says PM Modi in Aligarh. "Your love and blessings for me does not let the ones in Delhi sleep at night," says PM Modi in Aligarh. The country is in danger. To save the country from Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji's 'jodi', we are ready to do whatever is needed. Our efforts will continue till the end, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal when asked about the possibility of AAP-Congress alliance. The Election Commission is acting under BJP, they are not correct, they have to act impartially which they are not doing. Also, we doubt even EVMs are under manipulation and that is why we are demanding 50 percent counting of VVPATs. They are not agreeing," says Chandrababu Naidu. Priyanka Gandhi likens Silchar MP Sushmita Dev to Indira Gandhi. Priyanka is in Silchar today to campaign for Dev who is seeking a second term from Silchar. "Modiji doesn't have five minutes time to visit his own constituency Varanasi but has a lot of time to visit America, Africa, Japan and he also visited Pakistan and had biriyani over there. Sushmita (sitting MP Sushmita Dev) resembles my grandmother Indira Gandhi. She has the fighting spirits of my grandmother," says Priyanka Gandhi. On alliance with Congress, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Will do anything to defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.” HM Rajnath Singh in Nagina, Bijnor said,''SP-BSP have formed an alliance to stop Narendra Modi ji. It could have never been imagined that these two parties will come together in UP. They knew 'Modi ki aandhi mein hum (SP and BSP) akele tinke ki tarah beh jaenge', so they came together.'' ''Modiji doesn't have five minutes time to visit his own constituency Varanasi but has a lot of time to visit America, Africa, Japan and he also visited Pakistan and had biriyani over there,'' Priyanka Gandhi said. ''The only thing opposition parties have in common is the negativity and an attempt to somehow pull India back from the development it witnessed in the last five years. Rahul Gandhi's alliance with middle men, brokers, property mafias and his sympathetic approach towards separatists and even terrorists clearly show that Congress party's real alliance in this country is with negative and evil forces only,'' GVL Narasimha Rao said. Addressing a press conference, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said, “The so-called all-party meeting convened in Delhi is nothing but a confession of defeat by of the so-called Mahagathbandhan. It's a fact that the opposition alliance neither have any governance agenda nor do they have any leadership to inspire people.” Addressing a rally in Silchar, Congress general secretary Priyanaka Gandhi said, “Prime Minister has time to visit US and other countries but doesn’t have the time to visit his own people. When asked the public, they said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited his own constituency.” She was campaigning in the support of party candidate Sushmita Dev. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar said,''People are enthusiastic about Priyanka ji (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). The day she enters electoral politics, people will welcome her. She will win wherever she will contest.'' Speaking on the IT raids, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru said,''I am not scared of I-T raids. Even when Deve Gowda went to somebody's house for dinner their house was raided. What kind of govt is this? I don't need to learn from PM. As a CM, I haven't taken lives of innocent people, like he did.'' Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said,''When BJP goes for elections...they are against the dynastic rule, so I thought it proper that if my son gets the nomination I should resign from Rajya Sabha and Ministership. So I have written to Amit Shah ji, that I will leave it to the party, forthwith I'm ready to resign.'' PDP chief and former Chief Minister of J&K today reacted to PM Modi's attack on her and Omar and Farooq Abdullah at a rally in Kathua and asked why does he slam the political parties before the polls but comes to stitch alliances with the same parties later. "Why does PM slams political families pre-elections and then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 and PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims and minorities wants to divide India," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. Def Min&BJP's Sitharaman at an event in B'luru:Ppl of J&K knw they're being denied benefits.Don't know how it works but 3-4 families of J&K are prospering.Every central govt gives funds,don't see people receiving the funds.With all this isn't there a reason to review Art 370&35A pic.twitter.com/bh7tRBhGxQ — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019 Defence Minister and BJP's Sitharaman at an event in Bengaluru: People of J&K know they're being denied benefits. Don't know how it works but 3-4 families of J&K are prospering. Every central government gives funds, don't see people receiving the funds. With all this isn't there a reason to review Art 370&35A. All 23 parties have extended their support to our demand of 50 per cent verification of VVPATs trails, says Chandrababu Naidu N Chandrababu Naidu led opposition meeting to discuss save democracy, transparency in elections and EVM issues begins. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “We will go back to the Supreme Court and will carry out a campaign throughout the country raising questions on the discrepancies in the EVMs... We do not think that the election commission is doing enough to address it.” Names of Lakhs of voters are deleted online without physical verification. There is a long list the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPATs. We will demand the same in the Supreme Court: Abhishek Singhvi Abhishek Singhvi, Congress, at Opposition's press conference: Questions were raised after the 1st phase of election,we don't think EC is paying adequate attention. If you press the button before X Party,vote goes to Y party. VVPAT displays only for 3 seconds, instead of 7 seconds Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu led opposition leaders are meeting begins at Constitution Club, Delhi to discuss save democracy, transparency in elections and EVM issues. Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Election Commission officials to complain about widespread EVM malfunctioning and violence during the first phase of voting in the state on April 11. Raising questions on the poll panel's independence and impartiality, Naidu told reporters outside the EC headquarters that the level playing field — an essential attribute of democracy — "now stands disturbed". Assam Assam: Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for party's MP candidate from Silchar parliamentary constituency Sushmita Dev. pic.twitter.com/aZwB0sQHe1 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019 Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for party's MP candidate from Silchar parliamentary constituency Sushmita Dev. Chaudhary Birender Singh offered to resign from the cabinet and Rajya Sabha to party president Amit Shah as his son Brijendra Singh gets ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections from Haryana's Hisar. BJP released 20th list of 6 candidates in Haryana, MP and Rajasthan for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 . Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh to contest from Hisar (Haryana). One candidate for by-election to Uluberia Purba assembly constituency (WB) also named. Attacking the Congress party, PM Modi said that it was their policies that the Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from Kashmir. Can Congress give justice to Kashmiri Pandits? Can Congress give justice to 1984 riots victims? Congress's NYAY is a big sham. I'm committed to an honourable return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits: PM I want to tell Mufti and Abdullahs, I'm Modi, 'mai na jhukta hu, na bikta hu'. I want to tell Abdullahs and Muftis that I would not allow them to break this country. Congress won't mend its ways. Congress's blood has been infected by germs. Congress wants to withdraw Army from J&K. Congress wants to hold talks with the Pakistani proxies. Congress wants to dilute AFSPA. Congress is trying to demoralise our security forces. Congress has lost the trust of the people: PM Modi in Kathua Prime Minister at a rally in Kathua said that the Congress just wants to hold unconditional talks with terrorists. "Congress is behind the migration of Kashmiri pandits from the Valley. Congress wants NYAY but has done anyay [injustice] for 60 years," he said. It's a new India, we will go deep into terror hideouts to eliminate terrorists. Now, it is out in open who they are working for. NC, PDP are threatening to separate Kashmir from India. Their threats are hollow. I want to tell these dynasts of Kashmir that they didn't get J&K from their parents. J&K is an integral part of India: PM Modi Addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, the prime minister said that the Army is only a source of money for the Congress party. "Army is a source to earn money. Congress indulged in corruption in defence deals. In recent days, you have seen the 'mahamilavat' of Congress, NC & PDP. Congress indulges in vote bank politics," he said. The entire nation was remembering the martyrs of Jallianwalla Bagh yesterday. But even on this day, Congress played politics over it. Yesterday, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to martyrs. But Congress' CM boycotted it. You know why? Because he was busy appeasing Gandhi family. I have never doubted the patriotism of Capt Amarinder. But he was pressurised to boycott VP Naidu's event. Congress gets rattled whenever they hear about surgical strike or Balakot airstrike. Nation feels proud about surgical strike, but Congress gets rattled. Congress never had faith on our armed forces: PM Modi I salute the sacrifice of our BJP leaders Anil Parihar & his brother. I also pay my tribute to Chandrakant Sharma. It is because of the sacrifices of people of Jammu that unity & integrity of our nation is intact. I thank people of Jammu & Baramulla for coming out in large numbers to vote. There is a bigger wave than 2014. In the 2019 polls, Congress will be wiped out. I salute Army jawans, paramilitary forces and J&K police personnel: PM Modi The prime minister addressed a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and attacked the Opposition, saying that some people think nationalism is an abuse. "You have proven the strength of democracy in India, in the first phase of elections. By coming out to vote in huge numbers in Baramulla and Jammu, you have given a befitting reply to the terrorist leaders, opportunists and the people in ' mahamilawat [Mahagathbandhan]'," PM Modi said in Kathua. PM Narendra Modi greets people on Baisakhi and said hope the people in Kathua will him an opportunity to serve them. At Kathua rally in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar. PM Modi is seen wearing the traditional Dogri turban. "Hari Prasad Vemuru has demonstrated before EC many times that EVMs are prone to tampering. Yesterday, we made a representation before EC, subsequently it was told that EC is not willing to discuss with him stating a criminal case against him. It's unfortunate," says TDP leader K Ravindra Kumar. Had the ruling Aam Aadmi Party worked diligently in Delhi, it would not have been so much willing to firm up an alliance with the Congress, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said. The Union minister also rejected the AAP government's claims of good work in the education sector, saying it has not opened any school since it came to power. Lok Sabha Speaker and Local MP Sumitra Mahajan reached New Delhi. She has sought appointment from top leaders, including Amit Shah, and is also expected to suggest a couple of names for Indore constituency. The Congress which released candidate list on Saturday has also continued to hold back the name for Indore seat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Pathankot to address a rally in Kathua. He is expected to reach Kathua at 11.20 am. PM Modi is also scheduled to address rallies in Aligarh and Moradabad today. Veteran actor Dharmendra will campaign for BJP candidate Hema Malini in Mathura today. She tweeted: "Today is a special day for me! Dharamji is here in Mathura to campaign for a whole day on my behalf. The public is waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of him and listen to what he has to say." Narendra Modi goes around the country beating his own trumpet on his so-called achievements. Will he please speak on his real achievements: Demonetisation; Destruction of MSMEs; Loss of 4.7 crore jobs; and Insecurity among women, dalits, minorities, tribals, writers, artists, NGOs etc, tweets P Chidambaram Bahujan Samaj Party releases fourth list of 16 candidates for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9cejO6wwMn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2019 Bahujan Samaj Party released fourth list of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will keep up the campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election with three rallies on Sunday — in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Moradabad. The Congress on Saturday released a fresh list of nine candidates for Uttar Pradesh, keeping up the suspense on AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. "ECI is not willing to discuss with him stating reason of criminal case,while on many occasions he attended sessions on EVMs," the letter added. TDP responds to EC's letter expressing displeasure over Hari P Vemuru being part of N Chandrababu Naidu's delegation that met EC to raise concerns over EVM & VVPAT, states "Would like to state that instead of focusing on the issue, the Commission is trying to avoid the situation" 4 replies 16 retweets 84 likes Delhi CM Kejriwal in Margao, Goa said,''They call themselves 'strong leaders & strong govt', there have been many weak govts in last 70 years too but no govt did what Modi ji did, he wrote to ISI & called them for investigation...can Pak get a better PM of India than this?.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address traders of the country at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on April 19, Union minister Vijay Goel said, adding he will discuss the issues of the community as mentioned in the party's 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto. The convention is being organised by the Rashtriya Vyapari Dhanywad Mahasammelan, he said. "There has been huge enthusiasm among the trading community after the BJP released its Sankalp Patra manifesto which promises to address prominent and fundamental issues concerning traders. Traders have been organising meetings in different places to express their gratitude to the prime minister and BJP national president Amit Shah," Goel said. Prominent business leaders and office-bearers of all market associations in Delhi have been invited on this occasion, he said. The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said Sankalp Patra talks about setting up a National Traders Welfare Board, new retail policy to boost retail trade, pension scheme for small traders above the age of 60 years, Rs 10 lakh accidental insurance to all GST-registered traders and credit cards to traders on the lines of Kisan Credit Cards. The Congress Saturday announced names of nine more Lok Sabha candidates for Uttar Pradesh, which included R K Chaudhary, Raj Kishore Singh and Ramakant Yadav, all of whom joined the party recently. R K Chaudhary came into the Congress fold earlier this month and has been fielded from Mohanlalganj replacing Ramashankar Bhargava whose name was announced earlier. Chaudhary was a minister in the Mayawati government and had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll on BSP ticket from Mohanlalganj. He was defeated by the BJP's Kaushal Kishore by nearly 1.45 lakh votes. The Congress has also fielded Raj Kishore Singh from Basti and Ramakant Yadav from Bhadohi seats. Both had joined the party on Friday. While Raj Kishore was minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, Ramakant Yadav is a former MP. The Congress has also fielded former MP Rajesh Misra from Salempur and Ummed Singh Nishad from Ambedkarnagar. Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother Krishna Patel, who leads a faction of the Apna Dal, will contest the Gonda seat. Two days after the Election Commission directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the BJP on Saturday wrote to the Delhi poll body that "documentary content" has been removed from the channel, officials said. An official of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office said the BJP replied in the afternoon and said they will not run any content that was "not certified" or "returned" by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC). The party also said the documentary content that was being earlier aired by the channel is not being aired anymore. The CEO's office Saturday also directed the party to ensure that all videos played on NaMo TV bear the certification number given by it. Opposition leaders will meet on Sunday at 11.45am in Delhi’s Constitution Club. Congress general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s schedule states that she will attend rallies in Sikri on April 15, Wayanad on April 20-21. Barabanki on April 23, Bundelkhand and Unnao between April 24-26 and Sitapur on April 27. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) national vice president and former Bihar minister Mahachandra Prasad Singh, ex-state Congress general secretary Binod Sharma and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha’s nephew Vijay Singh Kushwaha on Saturday joined BJP.