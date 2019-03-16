Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Who sent Masood Azhar to Pakistan, asks Rahul

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 04: The Congress claims of surgical strikes even during its tenure has given a new diamension to political discourse towards the second half of the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi mocked Congress and likened the party's surgical strikes games to video games, and today Rahul Gandhi hit back saying "PM is not insulting Congress but the Army".

Meanwhile, Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been issued a notice by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for laughing as a bunch of children use abusive language against PM Modi.

“Who sent Masood Azhar to Pakistan,” said Rahul Gandhi in a return fire at PM Modi. Masood Azhar was listed as a global terrorist by UN on May 1. “Strictest of actions should be taken against Masood Azhar, but who sent him back to Pakistan? Who bowed down to terror and released him? Not the Congress, but it was the BJP Govt,” said Rahul Gandhi. "Mayawati ji at a rally in Gonda called me a 'Gunda'. I would like to say that she is UP's 'Gundi' and she threatened to throw me into jail after elections when infact it is she who will go to jail," says BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Sharan Singh. Rahul Gandhi: Strictest of actions should be taken against Masood Azhar, but who sent him back to Pakistan? Who bowed down to terror and released him? Not the Congress, but it was the BJP Govt. pic.twitter.com/nbdmHksHmB — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019 Rahul Gandhi: Rahul hits back at Modi. He says, "The Army, Air Force or Navy are not personal properties of Narendra Modi ji like he thinks. When he says that surgical strikes during UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting Congress but the Army." The biggest issue right now is unemployment and the way Modi ji has destroyed the economy. Country is asking that Modi ji you promised us 2 crore jobs,what about that? He doesn't speak a word on jobs or farmers as he has nothing to say", says Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In a tweet AAP leader Manish Sisodia says, "There is a big conspiracy to stop Delhi's water before the Lok Sabha elections In Haryana; a dam has been constructed to stop the water in the Yamuna. To win the elections, are you preparing to kill the people of thirst." The EC has however issued a notice to Union Minister Mahesh Sharma over his comments in which he had referred to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as Pappu and Pappi. The Election Commission has accepted the request seeking extension till May 7 for filing a reply to the poll body's notice issued to Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during April 23 rally in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. He was earlier given 48 hours to reply. In Krishnagar, Amit Shah had talked about Air Force going into Pakistan's house and blowing the terrorists into smithereens, on Modi's orders. In Nagpur, Shah had said something similar in a retort to Congress. BJP president Amit Shahs three rallies in Jharkhand on Friday have been cancelled due to the cyclonic storm Fani which slammed the coast of neighbouring Odisha, a party leader said here. "The election rallies by party president Amit Shah ji in Koderma, Khunti and Ranchi have been cancelled, Sinha said. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Anil Bajpai will join the BJP on Friday.