Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Who sent Masood Azhar to Pakistan, asks Rahul
India
New Delhi, May 04: The Congress claims of surgical strikes even during its tenure has given a new diamension to political discourse towards the second half of the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi mocked Congress and likened the party's surgical strikes games to video games, and today Rahul Gandhi hit back saying "PM is not insulting Congress but the Army".
Meanwhile, Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been issued a notice by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for laughing as a bunch of children use abusive language against PM Modi.
