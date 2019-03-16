Lok Sabha Election updates: PM Modi accused of violating MCC
New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote during the rhird phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 in which all the 26 seats of Gujarat went to polls. The PM spoke to the media after casting vote and said that Voter ID is more powerful than IED which the terororists use to carryout blasts.
This left the Congress fuming and the party approached the Election Commission alleging that the Prime Minister had violated the MCC. The poll panel has sought report on the matter.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah held a press briefing on Tuesday evening in which he defended Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature from Bhopal. He said she was falsely accused by those who termed the phrase "Saffron terror", in a veiled attack on Congress. He also confirmed that PM Modi would file nomination from Varanasi on April 26