Lok Sabha Election updates: PM Modi accused of violating MCC

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote during the rhird phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 in which all the 26 seats of Gujarat went to polls. The PM spoke to the media after casting vote and said that Voter ID is more powerful than IED which the terororists use to carryout blasts.

This left the Congress fuming and the party approached the Election Commission alleging that the Prime Minister had violated the MCC. The poll panel has sought report on the matter.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah held a press briefing on Tuesday evening in which he defended Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature from Bhopal. He said she was falsely accused by those who termed the phrase "Saffron terror", in a veiled attack on Congress. He also confirmed that PM Modi would file nomination from Varanasi on April 26

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is the richest among all the candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi with total assets worth Rs 147 core. The cricketer-turned-politician, who will be making his electoral debut from East Delhi, has shown an income of nearly Rs 12.40 crore in the income tax returns filed for 2017-18. His wife Natasha Gambhir declared an income of Rs 6.15 lakh in the IT returns filed during the same period. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has a total of movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 24 crore, an increase of over Rs 4.33 crore from 2014, according to his poll affidavit. He has shown an income of Rs 48.03 lakh in the income tax return for 2017-18 while in the affidavit filed in 2014, he had declared an income of over Rs 85 lakh. BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 18 crore, an increase of close to Rs 3.5 crore in the last five years, according to his affidavit. BJP candidates Gautam Gambhir and Ramesh Bidhuri held colourful roadshows on Tuesday amid pro-Modi chants, while former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit and ace boxer Vijender Singh filed nominations here surrounded by a large group of Congress supporters. Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir, who has been fielded from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, generated curiosity as people peeped out of the balconies of their homes, while many lined up Vikas Marg as he set on a roadshow from Karkardooma to file his nomination papers at the area's District Magistrate office at Shastri Nagar. The roadshow passed from Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony after covering around 5 km. During the roadshow that took around three hours to reach the office of returning officer, BJP workers and locals greeted Gambhir with garlands and showered flower petals on the open mini-truck he was riding. Gambhir was accompanied by other party leaders including Vijay Goel, Manoj Tiwari, sitting MP Maheish Girri, party MLA OP Sharma, Rajiv Babbar and Kuljeet Chahl. Sitting South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri also held a long roadshow, covering about 4 km from Chhattarpur to South Delhi District Magistrate's office, surrounded by party workers and supporters who chanted 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'.