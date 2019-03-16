Lok Sabha Election updates: Picture for Delhi becomes clear, suspense on Udit Raj continues

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: All the major parties have announced candidates for seven seats of Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, barring BJP's candidate for North West Delhi which is a reserved constotuency. BJP's Udit Raj is the sitting MP from North West Delhi and no official announcement has come ths far as to whether the party would renominate him or not.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed regret for attributing the 'chowkidar chor hai' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi said the comment was made in the heat of campaigning.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally referred to the Sri Lanka bomb blasts and said the situation in India was similar before the BJP came to power in 2014.

Modi, who was in Maharashtra, said India's enemies were sure that he would hunt them out and take action against them.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

The BJP on Monday fielded former cricketer Gautam Gambhir from the East Delhi constituency and renominated Meenakshi Lekhi from the New Delhi seat, but suspense prevailed on party's candidate from North-West Delhi. Barring the North-West Delhi seat, the party has so far announced its candidates for six of the seven seats in the national capital. Gambhir has replaced Maheish Girri as the party's candidate and will take on Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congratulating Gambhir for his candidature, incumbent East Delhi MP Maheish Girri wished him luck for the contest. Girri said he will join Gambhir in his nomination rally. Lekhi is pitted against AAP's Brajesh Goel and Ajay Maken of the Congress. Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Bhavya Bishnoi, BJP's Arvind Sharma and INLD's Charanjeet Singh Rori were among the 64 candidates who filed their nomination papers on Monday, the penultimate day of filing of papers for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The Election Commission Monday censured Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks in which he allegedly warned the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar, and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours. The ban comes into force from 10 am, Tuesday. The Punjab minister joins leaders such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP supremo Mayawati, Union minister Maneka Gandhi and SP leader Azam Khan who faced similar campaign ban recently. "The Commission...strongly condemns the impugned statements made by him during election campaign held at Barsoi and Barari of Katihar District," the order rapping Sidhu reads. The Congress on Monday fielded champion boxer Vijender Singh, who won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, from the South Delhi constituency. He will take on BJP's sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Raghav Chadha. Earlier in the day, the Congress had announced six candidates from the national capital and with Singh's nomination, the party has named all its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats here. Sources said the party is confident that Singh will be able to garner massive support in the constituency, which has a large number of Jat and Gurjar voters. Singh later on in his career turned to professional boxing. In all, the Congress has so far declared candidates for 422 Lok Sabha seats.