New Delhi, May 05: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh and Sam Pitroda among others took to Twitter to slam PM Modi over his comments on former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter to respond to PM Modi's remarks on his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you," he said.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the Prime Minister took a dig at Rajiv Gandhi saying his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1' (corrupt number 1).

On May 6, polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 7 seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand and two seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Narendra Modi in Gwalior, MP: There is a hospital in Amethi whose trustee is a person from 'naamdar family', a few days ago a poor man went there for treatment with his Ayushman card, hospital denied him treatment because he was carrying the Ayushman Bharat card given by Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Perhaps, after 1977, after emergency, this is the first election, where the people of the country are contesting to bring the current government back to power. Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley hit back at Congress over PM Narendra Modi's jibe at Rajiv Gandhi. "The Dynast can attack the integrity of India’s Prime Minister – a man of utmost honesty. Does he believe that the dynasty does not have to answer any questions?" Rebel Congress member Shakeel Ahmed has been suspended by the party for six years, days after he resigned from the AICC spokesperson's post and filed his nomination as an independent candidate in Bihar;s Madhubani. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to attack former prime minister Raiv Gandhi and called him a "mediocre pilot" who "never got to fly trunk routes". TMC chief Mamata Banerjee hits out at Narendra Modi over his jibe at Rajiv Gandhi. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused Delhi police of lying and saying that the man who slapped Arvind Kejriwal was a their party worker. A Hindu can never be terrorist, says BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments that SP has a tacit understanding with the Congress and BSP boss Mayawati has been kept in the dark. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said after insulting party chief Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now insulted his father Rajiv Gandhi. "India headed for economic slowdown, Modi govt has left economy in dire straits," says former PM Manmohan Singh. "Modi's slipshod policy on Pakistan marred by series of flip-flops - from going to Pak uninvited to inviting rogue ISI to Pathankot": Manmohan Singh tells PTI. "Five-year tenure of Modi govt is a sad story of governance and accountability failure," says former PM Manmohan Singh Summing up the five-year tenure of the NDA regime as a sad story of governance and accountability failure, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said Narendra Modi’s rule was the most “traumatic” for India’s youth, farmers and traders. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 10 crore for emergency relief for Odisha cyclone victims and affected persons from the CM relief fund. Delhi: Former Delhi CM & Congress's candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit holds a door-to-door campaign in Seelampur area. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/HjQPaduyIH — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019 Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress's candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit holds a door-to-door campaign in Seelampur area. BJP's candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur campaigns for elections. On May 1, Election Commission of India had banned her from campaigning for 72 hours for her remarks on Babri Masjid. Government that doesn't believe in inclusive growth, worries about political existence at altar of disharmony should be shown exit door. BJP searching for new narratives everyday and this reflects bankruptcy of national security vision. I welcomed scrutiny, PM Modi considers his government inscrutable and unaccountable to litany of corruption charges, says former PM Manmohan Singh The five-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is a sad story of governance and accountability failure, former prime minister Manmohan Singh told PTI. Modi's rule most traumatic and devastating for India's youth, farmers, traders and every democratic institution. On chief minister Mamata Banerjee being greeted with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “I wonder why Mamata is against everything that BJP says. Jai Shi Ram is not a political slogan but it’s a slogan repeated and followed by everyone in this country.” Briefing the media, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “They (Congress) are playing politics of abuses. Gandhi’s are rattled and they can’t tolerate it. Rajiv Gandhi defended the 1984 riots. People of the country know everything. After four phases of polling, it is clear that Congress is losing this election.” Houses completely damaged will be constructed under housing schemes. Loss of agricultural and horticultural crops and animal resources, fisheries will be assessed and compensated accordingly. Tree plantations will be taken up in mission mode soon after relief and restoration, says Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik Addressing a rally at Sonipat, BJP president Amit Shah asked, “There are proofs of Congress leaders being the director of foreign companies and having accounts in foreign banks. What did you find about PM Modi? Even after being 14 years as chief minister and 5 years as Prime Minister, no one could not find a single stain on him.” A get together of celebrities and personalities from the entertainment industry, for support to BJP, is underway in Delhi. Wrestler The Great Khali, veteran actor Poonam Dhillon, producer Boney Kapoor and others are present. EAM Sushma Swaraj is also present at the get together. pic.twitter.com/sv3szxxG9d — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019 A get together of celebrities and personalities from the entertainment industry, for support to BJP, is underway in Delhi. Wrestler The Great Khali, veteran actor Poonam Dhillon, producer Boney Kapoor and others are present. EAM Sushma Swaraj is also present at the get together. Addressing a rally at Sonipat, BJP president Amit Shah asked, “There are proofs of Congress leaders being the director of foreign companies and having accounts in foreign banks. What did you find about PM Modi? Even after being 14 years as chief minister and 5 years as Prime Minister, no one could not find a single stain on him.” ''Governor is very much pained about the killing of BJP leader Gul Muhammad Mir and has directed BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary to get an inquiry conducted into killings of political people belonging to various political parties in the state in last few months,'' J&K Raj Bhawan Spox. BJP president Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Sonipat, Haryana. Disgraceful!



Your disparaging comment is a clear indicator that you are smitten by inferiority complex #RajivGandhi — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 5, 2019 Calling PM Modi’s remark on Rajiv Gandhi as “disgraceful”, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted, “If you cannot respect the living, at least learn to respect those who died for the country... in line of duty. Your disparaging comment is a clear indicator that you are smitten by an inferiority complex.” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “Defence officers say not to ask for votes in their name. Election Commission also says not to use Armed forces for this purpose. But they're violating Model Code of Conduct repeatedly. This shows BJP has nothing to say and they're contesting elections in the name of pseudo-nationalism.” PM modi's derogatory and outrageous statement on India's Martyred Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi deserves strongest condemnation. Staring at defeat he is rattled.Modi will be remembered for dragging the political discourse to gutter level. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) May 5, 2019 Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "PM Modi's derogatory and outrageous statement on India's Martyred Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi deserves the strongest condemnation. Staring at defeat he is rattled. Modi will be remembered for dragging the political discourse to the gutter level." Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said, "I have been raising the question as to what is the relationship between Modi and Pakistan, in all the interviews I give. Therefore this attack was unleashed on me. Why did Imran Khan attack Pulwama? We killed 300 Pakistanis and Imran Khan says, “Make Modi the Prime Minister again. I would appeal to all Modi bakhts to think of the country.” Kejriwal said,''They tried to topple our government. They disqualified, in a wrong way, our 21 MLAs. They bought one MLA in Bawana and another three days before. His is an attack on the people of Delhi. Will fight for my country till last breath'' Whether there was a lapse or was it pre-planned? There is a conspiracy. There cannot be lapses for nine times. Since we have entered politics, this is happening. They cannot tolerate an ‘Aam Aadmi’ in politics. There were raid in my office. Even in my bedroom. There are 33 cases filed against me: Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during a press conference, said, "In the past 5 years, this is the 9th attack. After becoming chief minister it is the 5th attack. The security of the chief minister in the hands of the opposition party. In the hands of the BJP unlike in other states. Therefore, the responsibility is on BJP government. Addressing the public rally, PM Modi said, "Recently, Massod Azhar was designated as a terrorist by the United Nations and now Pakistan who was feeding Azhar will now have to act against him. The mahamilawat is saying that because of elections Modi has got Masood Azhar sanctioned from the UN. It has now become a habit of the opposition to see everything with a political lense." Meanwhile, Modi at a rally in Bhadohi said,''Mahamilawati means chaos and corruption. Only the BJP can effectively service up. If a terrorist attack happens in the country feel sad. When the bodies of our brave soldiers return home wrapped in the national flag whole country feels sad. But when surgical strikes happen to avenge them the people of the country feel proud.'' Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'Corrupt no. 1' jibe at Rajiv Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The Prime Minister, who asks for votes in the name of martyrs and then insults their martyrdom, yesterday insulted a virtuous man and his martyrdom. The people of Amethi, for whom Rajiv Gandhi gave up his life, will give him a befitting reply for this insult. Yes, Modi ji, this country does not forgive deceitful people." After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the life of Rajiv Gandhi ended as “corrupt no. 1”, referring to the Bofors scam, Congress president tweeted, “The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug.” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday attacked BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that after the Lok Sabha poll results, 'bua' will term 'babua' the king of goons and 'babua' will say that she is the very image of corruption. Modi Ji,



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2019 Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you, says Rahul Gandhi ''The country has seen 4 types of parties, 4 types of governance, 4 types of political culture. First - Naampanthi, second - Vaampanthi, third - Daam aur Damapanthi and the fourth which has been brought by us - Vikaspanthi,'' Modi said.