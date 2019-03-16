Lok Sabha Election updates: Nukes not for Diwali, says Modi; Warns Pakistan

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, on Sunday said that India too has nuclear options available in case the need arises. Modi said that Pakistan keeps talking about a nuclear button, and said, "So what do you think we have...We have not kept them (Nuclear bombs) for Diwali.

Meanwhile, BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur Saturday hit out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and alleged he was "guilty" in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha polls was held in 95 seats on Thursday across 11 states and Puducherry. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's replied to EC on the show cause notice served to her. "I didn't make any defamatory comments for any martyr. I had mentioned about the torture inflicted on me on orders of the then Congress government. It's my right to put before public what had happened to me." she wrote. Congress releases list of 5 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Haryana; Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest from Sonipat, Nirmal Singh from Kurukshetra, Bhavya Bishnoi from Hisar, Kuldeep Sharma from Karnal and Avtar Singh Bhadana (in place of Lalit Nagar) from Faridabad pic.twitter.com/wUVX34NKXu — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019 Congress list: Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar attacked the BJP leadership on Sunday, saying it had been captured by "Gujarati people". He challenged the party to sack him as minister. "The BJP has not remained Atal-ji's party. It has been captured by Gujarati people. I will not resign as minister now. Let the BJP sack me," Rajbhar told reporters BJP Announces 23rd List of Lok Sabha candidates. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri fielded from Amritsar, Dr Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk and Ramesh Bidhuri from south Delhi. Shankar Lalwani will replace Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as the BJP's candidate from Indore. Pravesh Verma has been fielded from west Delhi. Harinarayan Rajbhar will be the party's candidate from UP's Ghosi. "I have never spoken about Naveen’s health. I have always prayed to Lord Jagannath to give him good health and long life & good sense to understand that. These conspiracy theories that the coterie have planted on him are ridiculous," says BJP's Jay Panda. BJP's Jay Panda on allegations against him by Odisha CM of lobbying with central govt to get railway lines laid to his mining companies rather than Kendrapara Dist: I’m disappointed that Naveen has reduced himself to this state of making wild unsubstantiated&personal allegations. pic.twitter.com/yyQXwPWf48 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019 BJP's Jay Panda: Bharatiya Janata Party releases list of candidates for Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and UP; Dr Harsh Vardhan to contest from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari- North East Delhi, Pravesh Verma- West Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri -South Delhi and Hardeep Puri from Amritsar pic.twitter.com/VDaivg0A7n — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019 Bharatiya Janata Party releases list: #WATCH Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to ANI on Jay Panda: He (Baijayant Panda) wanted to be chairman of Parliamentary Finance Committee. Our party didn't have sufficient numbers so he thought he'd get support of BJP. I didn’t support him due to financial dealings of his company pic.twitter.com/VBPgAio2lP — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's interview Wayanad NDA candidate T Vellappally through his lawyers writes to CEO Kerala to review the nomination of Rahul Gandhi, states, "It is understood that Rahul Gandhi is having a passport of a foreign country also. He did not disclose this in the nomination filed or in the affidavit." "In 1971 due to the bravery of our soldiers a big part of Pak came in our possession, 90,000 Pakistani soldiers were in our custody but what did we do in Shimla? Govt squandered everything that our jawans had won.....what if Modi was there then?" PM says. #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Barmer, Rajasthan: India has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they used to say "We've nuclear button, we've nuclear button".....What do we have then? Have we kept it for Diwali? pic.twitter.com/cgSLoO8nma — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Barmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had warned Pakistan of consequences if it did not return Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. Addressing a poll rally at Patan in Gujarat, he asserted his government's commitment towards national security and said whether the prime minister's chair remains or not, he has decided that either he will be alive or the terrorists, said reports "Congress has three realities 'naamdaar parivar', corruption and plenty of false promises," says PM Modi in Chittorgarh. If Congress President asks me to contest, I will be happy to contest, says Priyanka Gandhi when asked if she would contest against PM Modi from Varanasi. "Injustice was meted out to country's resources under Congress rule, but the country has faith that Modi can tolerate attack on himself, can risk his political future but cannot let his country down," says PM Modi in in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephone conversations with President & Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and conveyed heartfelt condolences on his own behalf & on behalf of all Indians at the loss of over one hundred and fifty innocent lives in today’s terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meets the family of Late V V Vasantha, who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack, in Makkamkunnu, Wayanad. Yogi Adityanath today addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur where BJP has fielded Jaya Prada against SP's Azam Khan. At the rally, he said, "I want to ask Mayawati and Akhilesh - by insulting the people of this place, they want to ask for votes for that man [Azam Khan]? Rampur people should never stand with them." "If anyone stands with Azam Khan, she/he, too, will be a culprit. When I was made chief minister, I took up the work to ensure safety to women and for people like Azam Khan, we created an Anti Romeo Squad in UP." He said, "I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav - how can he even share the stage with such a man who is ill-mannered? How can he ask for votes for a man like that?" BSP chief Mayawati said people of Uttar Pradesh who helped Narendra Modi become the prime minister are ready to remove him from the post in the ongoing General Elections. BJP President Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/CLXF04fDT0 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019 Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Tear my son's clothes if he does not deliver, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as he campaigns for his son Nakul who is fighting his first elections from Chhindwara. There has been a marginal decline in the number of women candidates contesting Lok Sabha elections in Assam, with 14 in the fray as against 16 in the last polls. While addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Patan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched an attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar. "Sharad Pawar says I don't know what will Modi do. If he is unaware of what Modi will do tomorrow, how will Imran Khan know?", Modi said during the public meeting. Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Gujarat's Patan today and spoke of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. "When Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan, I said (to Pakistan) that If anything happens to our pilot then we will not leave you," the prime minister said. Modi further said whether the PM's chair remains or nor, he has decided that either he will be alive or terrorists will remain alive. Aam Aadmi Party declares candidates for 3 seats in Haryana- Naveen Jaihind from Faridabad,Prithviraj from Ambala and Krishan Kumar Agarwal from Karnal BJP’s Bhopal candidate and 2008 Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was issued another notice by the Election Commission on Saturday, just hours after she was censured for her remarks on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare. The Aam Aadmi Party is set to hold roadshows in parts of Delhi, including Dwarka, Devli, Mehrauli today. Supporters of Senior Delhi Congress leader Raj Kumar Chauhan protest outside Rahul Gandhi's residence alleging that Chauhan is being denied a Lok Sabha ticket. Campaigning for the third phase will come to an end on Sunday. 116 constituencies, spread over 13 states and 2 Union Territories, will go to polls on Tuesday. In a push to the election campaigning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to address rallies in parts of the state today. The chief minister will address rallies in Rampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi and Kanpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan and said that there has been a sense of betrayal and despondency ever since the Congress took over the state after the assembly elections. In a tweet ahead of his rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Barmer, he said, "Gujarat and Rajasthan have seen the pioneering work of BJP. In Rajasthan, there is a sense of betrayal and despondency after Congress came to power. People will reject Congress." FIR registered against Congress candidate from South Mumbai Milind Deora under section 171 of IPC ( giving false statements for elections) and section 125 of the presentation of people's act ( promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections). Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Saturday said the names of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be announced in a couple of days. She was talking to reporters after inaugurating a control room at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office for the Lok Sabha election campaign. "The party will announce the candidates tomorrow or day after," Dikshit said. When asked about her fighting the polls from Chandni Chowk, she said, "I have also heard about it. Let the party decide."