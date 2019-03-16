Lok Sabha Election updates: After 24 years, Mulayam, Mayawati to share dais in UP's Mainpuri

New Delhi, Apr 19: At loggerheads for decades, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati are scheduled to share the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party citadel of Mainpuri on Friday.

Preparations are underway for the rally at Christian Field to send out a message to our political opponents that the alliance against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh shares a strong bond, an SP party leader said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters.

Also, the Election Commission will submit its decision to the Supreme Court on whether the ban on the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi should continue, a senior poll body official said Thursday. The EC, on the apex court's directions, had watched the film on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls was held in 95 seats on Thursday across 11 states and Puducherry. The counting will take place on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address traders of the country at Talkatora Stadium to discuss the issues of the community as mentioned in the party's 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto. The convention is being organised by the Rashtriya Vyapari Dhanywad Mahasammelan. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi on a one-day tour. Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has said that he will not retire from active politics and that if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of the country, he will be by his side. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold rallies in Bihar's Khagadia, Madhepura, and Araria. Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi will hold a rally in Madhubani NCP chief Sharad Pawar will hold a rally in Maharashtra's Madha Lok Sabha constituency at 4 pm. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to hold a roadshow in Kanpur Nagar and Akbarpur (Kanpur Dehat) constituencies in support of party candidates on Friday. She will land at Chakeri airport and later take part in a road show in the city in support of Congress candidate Sriprakash Jaiswal. She will also hold a road show in support of Raja Ram Pal in Akbarpur. After three days of a ban by the Election Commission (EC) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four rallies in Uttar Pradesh. After having been bitter political rivals for 24 years, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be seen together on Friday when the BSP chief, along her SP and RLD counterparts Akhilesh Yadav and Ajit Singh, will seek votes for the senior Yadav at a joint rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. BJP President Amit Shah will today address three rallies in Gujarat and Maharashtra. He will address two rallies in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra.