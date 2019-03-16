Lok Sabha Election updates: Modi woos traders by announcing collateral-free loan

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised traders Rs 50-lakh loan without any collateral, credit card facility and a pension scheme for small shopkeepers as he made a strong re-election pitch to the business community.

Modi said while his government has stood by traders in thick and thin, the opposition Congress has abused businessmen by calling all of them 'chor' (thieves).

At loggerheads for decades, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati shared the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party citadel of Mainpuri on Friday.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha polls was held in 95 seats on Thursday across 11 states and Puducherry. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Election Commission officials conducted a search of the aircraft used by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda earlier today. The aircraft had made a sudden landing following a technical glitch. Union home minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh slammed Odisha’s BJD government while addressing a rally in Puri on Friday. “The BJD has disappointed the people of Odisha. It has failed to provide even the basic necessities & amenities to the people,” he said. EC announces bye-polls to Agra North, Darjeeling assembly constituencies on May 19; results on May 23. Polls were necessitated as Agra North BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg died due to cardiac arrest on Apr 10 & Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai is contesting Lok Sabha polls on TMC ticket. Hardik Patel, Congress on being slapped during a rally in Surendranagar, Gujarat: BJP is trying to attack and kill me the same way Haren Pandya was murdered and fake encounters were done. Man who slapped me is connected to BJP leaders, you can see it on his Facebook profile. In a notification issued from ECI, the Anantnag parliamentary constituency will go for polls from 7am to 4pm and not till 6 as is the routine. AAP senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to address an 'important' press conference at 11am on Saturday. The meet will discuss the final decision of AAP on Lok Sabha elections alliance with Congress. S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab on poll preparations for NRIs: There are 2 crore 3 lakh voters in Punjab. We have received 1883 applications from NRI's for registration as voters out of which 388 applications have been finalized, rest are in process. Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP LS candidate from Bhopal, on her statement on Mumbai ATS Chief late Hemant Karkare: He (Hemant Karkare) died from the bullets of terrorists from the enemy country, he is certainly a martyr. Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP LS candidate from Bhopal, on her statement on Mumbai ATS Chief late Hemant Karkare: I felt that the enemies of the country were being benefited from it, therefore I take back my statement and apologize for it, it was my personal pain. Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP LS candidate from Bhopal, on her statement on Mumbai ATS Chief late Hemant Karkare: I felt that the enemies of the country were being benefited from it, therefore I take back my statement and apologize for it, it was my personal pain. The Election Commission on Friday said the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will be recognised with Ceiling Fan till conclusion of Lok Sabha elections 2019 and Upendra Kushwaha will continue to be recognised as the party's preisident for purposes of current election. Madhya Pradesh BJP on Sadhvi Pragya’s statement: The statement of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur about Hemant Karkare should be understood as a statement given while reacting to atrocious torture. The Bharatiya Janata Party's opinion is very clear that we give the highest respect to those who are martyrs for the country. For us, our nation is a religion. Karkare was martyred while bravely fighting terrorists. While she did not name the prime minister directly, she raised questions about demonetisation, GST and some other government schemes. She also slammed the NDA government for failing to create jobs as it had promised to creare two crore additional jobs. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over a number of issues including demonetisation and unemployment. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee writes to Chief Electoral Officer Gujarat demanding the Election Commission to restore Y+ security for its leader Hardik Patel. BJP files a complaint with the police against TMC supporters for allegedly ransacking the rented residence of BJP's Hooghly Lok Sabha candidate Locket Chatterjee. Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweets that late Hemant Karkare must be respected who gave his life protecting India. Gandhi’s comments come hours after BJP’s Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya creating a furore with her remarks that she cursed Karkare for the alleged threats, torture and miserable treatment during her custody. Election Commission bars Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief, Satpal Singh Satti from election campaigning for 48 hours starting from 10 am tomorrow for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC). PM Narendra Modi at traders convention in Delhi: The image of our community is such that it wants people to forget what we say during elections as soon as possible. But I am an exception, as I am reminding you what I had said. We abolished 1500 laws in 5 years. PM Narendra Modi at traders convention in Delhi: I said it for the 1st time on your stage that 'there is a govt in the nation that boasts about making laws but if I come to power, one law will be abolished each day.' In the past the traders had to face the law of the jungle and a jungle of laws for doing business, Modi said adding that in 2014 he had promised to end a defunct law every day when he comes to power. PM Modi goes on to say that the politicians want people to forget the promises they make within a few day, but I have ended 1500 laws in the last five years. “Traders are like weathermen. They know in advance when and what the people would need. Before winters, they stock themselves with woollen clothes.They know what to do to keep people comfortable,” said PM Modi. “I am impressed by your hardwork. The work you do is like social work,” said PM Modi while addressing traders in New Delhi. I have tried my best to ease your business and life in the last 5 years. So I want you to do your business tension-free and without any fear, says Modi. PM Modi at traders convention in Delhi: Traders have always thought about the country. It is power of the traders of our country that India was once called 'Sone Ki Chidiya'. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for UP (East) holds a roadshow in Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/FXF7oqVd7i — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2019 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Kanpur. Ram Charitra Nishad, BJP MP from Machhlishahr joins Samajwadi Party (SP) in presence of party chief, Akhilesh Yadav. BJP releases statement over the remarks made against late Hemant Karkare by BJP LS candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Thakur; says, "BJP considers him a martyr. This is Sadhvi Pragya's personal statement which she might have given because of the mental & physical torture she had faced". West Bengal: Office of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Dum Dum, Samik Bhattacharya, was ransacked. BJP members were attacked, a leader Chandi Charan Rai has been admitted to hospital. UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Etawah: Today whenever there are elections in any part of the world, the issues are India & PM Modi. In 2016 US Presidential election, Donald Trump had said 'If I become the President I will work in the way PM Modi is working for the development of India' Former Congress MP Jagmeet Singh Brar Friday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of party's senior leadership at Muktsar in Punjab. Akali stalwart and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia welcomed Brar and his supporters into the party fold. Priyanka Chaturvedi when asked on her recent song on Smriti Irani's degree, that will she continue it after joining Shiv Sena, a BJP's ally: If you see Shiv Sena also, in past 5 yrs they've never hesitated from speaking if Govt did something wrong. 'Aur gaana main gaate rahungi' Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader, BS Yeddyurappa, on former PM HD Deve Gowda's statement 'If Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, I will sit by his side' said,''He is fighting on 7 seats and has ambitions of being Prime Minister or advisor to Prime Minister?.'' IPS Association strongly condemns Sadhvi Pragya's comments on late Hemant Karkare. The association wrote on Twitter, "Ashok Chakra awardee late Sri Hemant Karkare, IPS made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected." In West Bengal, Mohammed Salim, CPI (Marxist) candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, wrote to Returning Officer demanding re-polling at 15 polling booths. Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer said,''Complaint received against BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, for her comments on 26/11 martyr (former Mumbai ATS Chief Hemant Karkare). Cognizance taken. The matter is under enquiry.'' AAP leader Gopal Rai says, "We are giving the Congress a last chance to think over an alliance," for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The AAP has “refused” to form an alliance with the Congress in Delhi alone, said PC Chacko, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi on Thursday. Sources, however, said the party would wait for any fresh move by the AAP till the announcement of the list of its Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi. AAP delays nomination of three candidates who were supposed to file nomination papers tomorrow. The party says wants to give Congress another chance. The Election Commission has filed complaint against Milind Deora for violating MCC Rajinikanth says that he is ready to face the next elections. "Whenever the state assembly elections happen, I'm ready to face it. I dont want to disappoint my followers. No change in my stand," he says. Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackaray is addressing a press conference where he officially welcomes Priyanka Chaturvedi into the party fold. " Maharashtra is my birthplace. I live and breathe this place and its my honour to be able to serve the state now. When i decided that I want to return to Mumbai and serve the people here and more importantly work for women's rights extensively, I couldn't think of any other party but the Shiv Sena," says Priyanka Chaturvedi. Mulayam Singh Yadav showers his blessings on BSP supremo Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand at Mainpur in Uttar Pradesh. Ending his speech on a scathing note, Akhilesh Yadav poses a question to the people of Mainpur,"The PM came to us as a chai waala...and today he has become a chowkidaar...and if you realized what PM has done then wont you snatch that chowki from him?" "The country today is going through a very fragile phase...our farmers are in distress...BJP is busy stealing our fertilizers.. our youths are losing jobs. BJP says they want to build a 'Naya Bharat', but the mahagathbandhan says we need a new Prime Minister in the country. One who changes this and ushers the country to development and prosperity," says Akhilesh Yadav, adding, "SP BSP has brought Delhi closer to you...will you not bring SP BSP closer to Delhi?" SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is now speaking in Mainpur. "This is a historic moment. Mayawati has appealed to voters to help Mulayam Singh Yadav to win and I am sure that Mainpuri will vote for Mulayam in record numbers," he says. PM Modi has called alliance but this crowd is now intoxicated to uproot BJP, says Mayawati. All chowkidars will lose power because Narendra Modi in last election had fooled masses by acche din slogan. Modi has again adopted tactics to mislead the masses, says Mayawati PM Modi is fake backward and came to power. Thus dalit and backward are not getting benefit in jobs. It is necessary to differentiate in fake and real backwards. We have to look for real leader for backward, says Mayawati. Modi during his regime in Gujarat had declared his forward caste as backward. Modi claims to be backward to earn benefit and become prime minister, says Mayawati "People want to know why I had entered an alliance despite my past equations with Mulayam singh ji and the state guest house episode. But we are sometimes have to take such tough decisions, keeping national interests in mind," Mayawati says. Mayawati is now speaking in Mainpur. She begins by thanking Mulayam Singh Yadav for his kind words and says,"I am sure.. SP's patron Mulayam singh ji will win with a Historic mandate. Mulayam Singh Yadav begins his address in Mainpur for the Lok Sabha elections. "I am happy to share the stage with Mayawati after many years today," he says. "This is the last time I stand in front of you, the people of Mianpur to appeal for votes. Give us your love and respect once again. Respect a strong leader like Mayawati," says Mulayam Singh Yadav. "From time to time Mayawati has supported us and appealed for votes on our behalf,. We are grateful to her," he adds. Mulayam Singh Yadav address a rally at Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. BSP Chief Mayawati and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav present on stage. #WATCH Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati at a rally in Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/GxmG0OHyhL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2019 Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati have gathered on the stage for their joint-election rally. They are accompanied with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. RLD's Ajit Singh is not attending the event. Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Friday asked for support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur. Taking to Twitter. Vij said the time has come to take revenge of the wounds inflicted on Sadhvi Pragya in the name of Hindu terror. "Vote and support Sadhvi Pragya," added Vij. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told the news agency ANI that Priyanka Chaturvedi will be joining the party and a formal announcement will be made today. Election Commission issued notice yesterday to Rahul Gandhi for violation of model code of conduct over Congress NYAY banner put up on a wall in Amethi. EC says banner was put up without permission of the owner of building. He has been asked to reply in 24 hours Congress leader Hardik Patel filed complaint with police after he was slapped during a rally in Surendranagar, Gujarat, earlier today. After tendering her resignation as the Congress spokesperson, Priyanka Chaturvedi in a tweet thanks the country for their support. "I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey," she says. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's chopper arrives in Mainpur for Mayawati-Mulayam Singh rally. Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy takes a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says he doesn't need a lesson on patriotism from him. Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped onstage by an unknown person in Gujarat's Surendranagar district while holding a rally. Post poll violence continues in Chopra of Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal. The cadres of TMC and BJP clash with each other. A class seven student has suffered bullet injuries on his leg. He has been rushed to the hospital. It is yet to be confirmed which party cadres opened fire at whom. Forces have been rushed to the spot. BJP leader Manoj Sinha raked up a controversy after he made a statement saying that the BJP workers won't spare anyone who does politics with the money earned in a corrupt manner. He further added that BJP workers need not be afraid of anyone and if anyone raises a finger against a BJP worker he will have his finger broken withing four hours. Nobody can dare to raise a finger at BJP workers and if they do so they will be buried in the ground. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from party on Thursday night, a day after expressing publicly expressing her resentment. Upset with her party, she went public with her grievances with a tweet lambasting the Congress for reinstating UP party workers who she says misbehaved with her. On Friday, the upset Congress leader also removed the 'AICC Spokesperson' from her Twitter profile and is reported to have exited the Congress media WhatsApp group. SP-BSP-RLD's joint rally to begin shortly in Mainpuri; BSP Chief Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav to share the stage. In West Bengal, Nadia District Nodal Election Officer Arnab Roy is reportedly missing. He was at Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College for his poll duty yesterday and after lunch went untraceable. He is incharge of the EVMs and VVPATs. Police has begun investigation. ''PM Modi says I’m not patriotic. I don’t need to learn patriotism from Modi. When Deve Gowda was PM there wasn’t a single blast in Kashmir. That’s our heritage. So don’t brand me, you have no right,'' Kumaraswamy also said. Karnataka CM on BJP leader Jagadish Shettar's reported remark that Deve Gowda wants to bring his wife into politics said,''Jagadish Shettar has said something which has pained me. She isn’t political. But she has worked for poor people in her 80 year life with no political ambition.'' Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls today, as a candidate of the party from Bhopal. The BJP has fielded Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against him. Mulayam Singh Yadav is expected to reach the venue by noon. Akhilesh Yadav along with Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh will address the rally in the presence of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The biopic titled ''Baghini'' is slated to release on May 3. The BJP had approached the poll panel seeking a ban on the release of the movie till the election process is over. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address traders of the country at Talkatora Stadium to discuss the issues of the community as mentioned in the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto. The convention is being organised by the Rashtriya Vyapari Dhanywad Mahasammelan. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi on a one-day tour. Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has said that he will not retire from active politics and that if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of the country, he will be by his side. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold rallies in Bihar's Khagadia, Madhepura, and Araria. Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi will hold a rally in Madhubani NCP chief Sharad Pawar will hold a rally in Maharashtra's Madha Lok Sabha constituency at 4 pm. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to hold a roadshow in Kanpur Nagar and Akbarpur (Kanpur Dehat) constituencies in support of party candidates on Friday. She will land at Chakeri airport and later take part in a road show in the city in support of Congress candidate Sriprakash Jaiswal. She will also hold a road show in support of Raja Ram Pal in Akbarpur. After three days of a ban by the Election Commission (EC) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four rallies in Uttar Pradesh. After having been bitter political rivals for 24 years, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be seen together on Friday when the BSP chief, along her SP and RLD counterparts Akhilesh Yadav and Ajit Singh, will seek votes for the senior Yadav at a joint rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. BJP President Amit Shah will today address three rallies in Gujarat and Maharashtra. He will address two rallies in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra.