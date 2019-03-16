Lok Sabha Election updates: Mamata Banerjee still gifts me Kurtas every year, PM tells Akshay Kumar

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will address rallies in Jharkhand and West Bengal ahead of the polling in three of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state in the 4th phase of the general elections.

PM Modi will also address the rally in support of party's two-time sitting MP and Union minister of state for tribal affairs Sudarshan Bhagat.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will kick-off her three-day tour of Fatehpur, Mahoba and Hamirpur, Hansi, Orai, Jalaun and Barabanki constituencies.

Priyanka will also address a public meeting in Khaga and Gazipur areas of Fatehpur in support of party candidate Rakesh Sachan, later she'll hold road shows in Mahoba and Hamirpur for party candidate Pritam Lodhi.

A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

''It may affect me during polls but I can admit that Mamata Banerjee still gifts me kurtas. When Mamata Banerjee found out that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted me Bengali sweets, she also started to send me those sweets,'' PM Modi said. In a conversation with Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I never thought I would become the PM...I guess it is the same for many...maybe for people with a certain background and dream of such things. During the 1962 war I used to see soldiers board the train at Mehsana (Gujarat) station and I was inspired by them and their sacrifices.” Having a wonderful conversation with @akshaykumar. Do watch! https://t.co/3VWRUvWTng — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with Actor Akshay Kumar at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will hold a rally in Kanpur, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be in UP's Hardoi. In Maharashtra, Union Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a rally in Nalasopara, Nationalist Congress Party suprmeo in Nashik and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Malegaon. BJP national president Amit Shah, accompanied by Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, will hold rallies in Patna, Munger and Begusarai. Uma Bharti will address two rallies in UP – Ayodhya and Faizabad's Rudauli Tanda. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will travel in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, campaigning in Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, Kanpur and Ujiarpur. Union Minister. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold rallies in UP's Fatehpur, Mahoba and Hamirpur. Saying that BJP is rising in West Bengal and TMC's rallies are “super flops”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The campaign takes me to parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal. Will speak at a rally in Lohardaga. Will then address rallies in Bolpur and Ranaghat in West Bengal, where BJP is rising and TMC rallies are super flops!” Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP's Bhopal candidate former chief minister Shivraj Singh said that he was proud of Sadhvi Pragya. "You (Congress) committed 3 crimes. You defamed saffron, you meted out inhumane torture to a daughter of India, you misused laws. So I say this with full responsibility that yes BJP fielded Sadhvi Pragya against Digvijaya Singh,we're proud of her," Shivraj said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will kick-off her three-day tour of Fatehpur, Mahoba and Hamirpur, Hansi, Orai, Jalaun and Barabanki constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three public meetings today: 11.00 am: Gumla, Jharkhand 2.00 pm: Bolpur, West Bengal 3.50 pm: Ranaghat, West Bengal Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is the richest among all the candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi with total assets worth Rs 147 core. The cricketer-turned-politician, who will be making his electoral debut from East Delhi, has shown an income of nearly Rs 12.40 crore in the income tax returns filed for 2017-18. His wife Natasha Gambhir declared an income of Rs 6.15 lakh in the IT returns filed during the same period. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has a total of movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 24 crore, an increase of over Rs 4.33 crore from 2014, according to his poll affidavit. He has shown an income of Rs 48.03 lakh in the income tax return for 2017-18 while in the affidavit filed in 2014, he had declared an income of over Rs 85 lakh. BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 18 crore, an increase of close to Rs 3.5 crore in the last five years, according to his affidavit. BJP candidates Gautam Gambhir and Ramesh Bidhuri held colourful roadshows on Tuesday amid pro-Modi chants, while former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit and ace boxer Vijender Singh filed nominations here surrounded by a large group of Congress supporters. Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir, who has been fielded from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, generated curiosity as people peeped out of the balconies of their homes, while many lined up Vikas Marg as he set on a roadshow from Karkardooma to file his nomination papers at the area's District Magistrate office at Shastri Nagar. The roadshow passed from Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony after covering around 5 km. During the roadshow that took around three hours to reach the office of returning officer, BJP workers and locals greeted Gambhir with garlands and showered flower petals on the open mini-truck he was riding. Gambhir was accompanied by other party leaders including Vijay Goel, Manoj Tiwari, sitting MP Maheish Girri, party MLA OP Sharma, Rajiv Babbar and Kuljeet Chahl. Sitting South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri also held a long roadshow, covering about 4 km from Chhattarpur to South Delhi District Magistrate's office, surrounded by party workers and supporters who chanted 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'.