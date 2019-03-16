Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Rahul and Deve Gowda to hold rally in Bengaluru today
New Delhi, Mar 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the campaign, from 500 places across the country on Sunday via the NaMo app.
The one-hour programme would commence at 5 PM during which details of the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign would be enlisted. The Prime Minister will be speaking to people from the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi through a video conference.
The #MainBhiChowkidar has been retweeted three million times and got 1,680 impressions on Twitter since Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan for the Lok Sabha elections.
Intensifying the Lok Sabha elections campaign, senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath are also slated to hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.
Mar 31, 2019 10:37 AM
Speaking on possible alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said,''You will get to know about it in a matter of few hours, by this evening or by tomorrow. There will be an official announcement.'' Delhi votes for its seven Lok Sabha seats on May 12. The results will be declared with the rest of the country on May 23.
Mar 31, 2019 10:32 AM
At a rally in Ahmedabad, Uddhav Thackeray mocked the opposition while upholding the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, saying, “Today, we have one idea, one leader. Here, people raise ‘Modi Modi’ slogan. Who is prime ministerial candidate of the opposition? Can they hold a rally like this and ask their supporters to shout a slogan for one common leader?”
Mar 31, 2019 10:32 AM
Calling the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 'a battle to save India', National Conference president Farooq Abdullah criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false promises to the people of the country."This election is a battle to save India. It is not just about Jammu and Kashmir. You have to safeguard religious freedom. This election is about whether India will remain a secular India or not. It is not a question about Farooq Abdullah, but the question of saving the country. So, remember this (election) is a bigger battle," Abdullah said.
Mar 31, 2019 9:46 AM
The Congress will sound the poll bugle in Andhra Pradesh with party chief Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Vijayawada and Kalyandurg.
Mar 31, 2019 9:40 AM
Bihar: #WATCH RJD MLA Haji Subhan in Kishanganj says: "International aatankwadi ghoshit karne ke liye Masood Azhar sahab ko China ne veto lagaya. Abhi tak koi bata sakte hain ki Pradhanmantri Modi ji China ke khilaaf bol rahe hain kya?" Tejashwi Yadav was also on stage (29.3.19) pic.twitter.com/Tv2ILBCC4w
In Bihar, RJD MLA Haji Subhan in Kishanganj says: "International aatankwadi ghoshit karne ke liye Masood Azhar sahab ko China ne veto lagaya. Abhi tak koi bata sakte hain ki Pradhanmantri Modi ji China ke khilaaf bol rahe hain kya?" Tejashwi Yadav was also on stage''
Mar 31, 2019 9:39 AM
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stepped up his attack on the BJP in Delhi during an Aam Aadmi Part rally at Gokulpur Jan Sabha. While chastising Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari over his stand on full statehood to the national capital, Kejriwal asked people to throw him out of their houses when he comes asking for votes. The Delhi CM said that Tiwari has been telling people that full statehood cannot be granted to the national capital, which the AAP chief claimed was BJP's poll plank in the last election.
Mar 31, 2019 9:23 AM
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda will launch their campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Karnataka today.
Mar 31, 2019 9:17 AM
While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address rallies in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituencies- which are going to polls on April 11, Amit Shah will address two public meetings. He will address a public meeting in K.M. Inter College, Nagina at 11 AM and then reach Baghpat, where he will speak at the Gandhi Memorial Inter College.
Mar 31, 2019 9:16 AM
The affidavit filed on Saturday (March 30) by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah while submitting his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat showed that his assets had grown over three times in the last seven years.
Mar 31, 2019 8:50 AM
Former Bihar minister Manju Verma who is out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case seen on stage during Union Minister and NDA candidate Giriraj Singh's rally in Begusarai yesterday. Verma had been arrested under arms act linked to the Muzaffarpur case pic.twitter.com/pYPWOBZDMv
Former Bihar minister Manju Verma who is out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case seen on stage during Union Minister and NDA candidate Giriraj Singh's rally in Begusarai yesterday. Verma had been arrested under arms act linked to the Muzaffarpur case
Mar 31, 2019 8:35 AM
Mar 31, 2019 8:32 AM
Election Commission appointed Kumar Vishwajeet (IPS), Chairman of State Level Police Recruitment Board, as the Additional Director General, Intelligence for Andhra Pradesh.
Mar 31, 2019 8:32 AM
#WATCH Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey misbehaves with SDM KK Upadhyay in Buxar after the official had stopped his convoy for violating model code of conduct. #Bihar (30.3.19) pic.twitter.com/G7Fp96zOug
Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey misbehaved with SDM KK Upadhyay in Buxar after the official had stopped his convoy for violating model code of conduct.
Mar 31, 2019 8:31 AM
As part of the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact through video conferencing in all parliamentary constituencies on Sunday.
Mar 31, 2019 12:01 AM
Senior leader from Kotdwar Dhirendra Chauhan, who had quit the BJP during civic body polls in the state, rejoined the party on Saturday along with his supporters. Welcoming him back into the party fold, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said his return would further bolster the BJP's chances in Pauri.
Mar 31, 2019 12:00 AM
Three leaders, including one from the Congress, joined the Delhi unit of the BJP Saturday. Balbir Singh from the Congress, President of Uttrakhand Pravasiye Sangh Delhi Rakesh Singh Rawat and Pramod Sachdeva, who had contested assembly elections on a BSP ticket, joined the BJP, the saffron party said in a release. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, "I am happy that the trust of the people is increasing in the BJP due to the influence of the policy of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
