Lok Sabha Election updates: Re-polling underway in 19 booths of Arunachal Pradesh

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address four rallies in West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He will adress his first rally in Buniadpur, West Bengal, then the second rally would be at Araria, Bihar, the third one would be at Etah, Uttar Pradesh and the final rally would be at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP seems to be in a damage control mode after party'scandidate for Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, made a controversial statement against ATS chief Hemant Karkare who lost his life during the 26/11 terror attack. The BJP distanced itself from her remark and even Sadhvi Pragya later took back her statement and apologised for it. It now remains to be seen how the opposition uses the issue today to corner the government.

At loggerheads for decades, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati shared the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party citadel of Mainpuri on Friday.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha polls was held in 95 seats on Thursday across 11 states and Puducherry. The counting will take place on May 23.

Digvijaya Singh will file his nomination papers from Bhopal today. Re-polling for 19 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh is being held today. Nationalist Congress Party leader Majid Memon lambasted the BJP for fielding Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya and flayed her for her "curese" comment on Hemant Karkare. "The BJP should withdraw Sadhvi Pragya's candidature and the EC should take note as MCC has been violated. The EC should take strong action and they should not let the people feel that they under the influence of PM Modi and Amit Shah," he said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Friday evening expressed disappointment at Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's remark on Hemant Karkare. Fadanvis said Pragya Singh Thakur should not have made controversial statement on slain ATS chief Hemant Karkare. "Late Mr Karkare was a very brave and upright police officer and will be revered as a martyr forever. Sadhvi Pragya's remark is personal opinion and we don't support it," Fadanvis said. "She has also apologised and said that it (the statement) was made out of personal pain. However I feel that such statement should never be made," the chief minister said. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: Unnecessarily our local media friends, from last 4 months are continuously only projecting Mandya issue, by projecting that lady (Sumalatha Ambareesh) that she is a big leader emerging in this country. That is why I criticised media friends. pic.twitter.com/NMtrySJ2hY — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019 Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in an interview to ANI: PM Modi's rallies today: Buniadpur, West Bengal at 10 am; Araria, Bihar at 12 noon; Etah, Uttar Pradesh at 4.10 pm and Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh at 6.05 pm.