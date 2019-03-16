Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Modi slams Pitroda over 1984 remark; Cong distances itself

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led a fresh BJP offensive on the Congress over its leader Sam Pitroda's "so what" remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying it reflected the "character and arrogance" of the opposition party. As Pitroda's remarks kicked up a storm, the Congress distanced itself from the comments and asked the leaders of the party to be careful and sensitive in future.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday accused the Election Commission of behaving as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "publicity commission" and claimed that the BJP was "shamelessly using" government machinery.

Meanwhile, high-octane electoral campaigns for sixth phase polling came to a standstill on Friday evening ahead of the Lok Sabha poll here on May 12. Fifty-nine constituencies, spread over seven states, will go to polls in this phase on Sunday.

Voting in this phase will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Delhi and 4 seats in Jharkhand.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter slams Sam Pitroda's comments: 'Did it happen in 1984?' Such a insensitive statement had never been thought that senior political advisors of any political party can give. Trinamool Congress files police complaint against Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) for allegedly posting objectionable picture of WB CM Mamata Banerjee. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condemns Sam Pitroda’s comments. “Just when one thought Cong was maintaining civility in this year’s elections, #HuaToHua happens. Admire Sam Pitroda for his contributions to but trivialising the horrific 1984 riots is unacceptable & a self goal for Congress. A wise enemy is better than a foolish friend,” she said. Rahul Gandhi in Chandigarh: PM Narendra Modi spoke about ‘Made in India’, ‘Startup India’ but still unemployment is now at all-time high in 45 years. I want to tell youth, especially those in Chandigarh, we've to compete with China. Not only Made in India, we've to print Made in Chandigarh behind cell phones. Sam Pitroda, Congress on his remarks on '84 riots: The statement I made was completely twisted, taken out of context because my Hindi isn't good, what I meant was 'jo hua vo bura hua,' I couldn't translate 'bura' in my mind. BJP president Amit Shah: We will better our 2014 tally of 282 seats in this Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cannot run away from their past, said Shah, defending PM Modi's attack on Rajiv Gandhi. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi after meeting EC: PM Modi violating basic principle repeatedly. One cannot misuse government machinery for election purpose. Officers demanded various departments to share some statistics / figures so that BJP can use them in its manifesto. Congress party issues statement over Sam Pitroda's remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. States, '...We continue to support the quest for justice for 1984 riot victims. Any opinion remark made by any individual to the contrary including Sam Pitroda is not the opinion of Congress party' Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah compares Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remark with PM Modi's description of Gujarat riots in an interview. Modi had said that If “someone else is driving a car and we’re sitting behind, even then if a puppy comes under the wheel, will it be painful or not? Of course it is. If I’m a chief minister or not, I’m a human being. If something bad happens anywhere, it is natural to be sad.” Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Sam Pitroda's remark on '84 riots: I have said it already, I don't accept that statement. It's duty of the successive governments to find out how it happened, who all were responsible, it must be found,doesn't matter how many years have passed. West Bengal: Chief Electoral Office of the state has sent a report to the Election Commission of India regarding the money seized from BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Ghatal, Bharati Ghosh's car earlier today. Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Friday said the longevity of the Congress-JDS coalition government in the State would depend on the stand taken by about 20 "disgruntled" Congress legislators after the Lok Sabha poll results. Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Election Commission has become Modi Publicity Commission. BJP is shamelessly misusing government machinery. The ministry officials were sent an email to work on BJP’s vision document. We will go to EC now and file a complaint on this. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on post-poll alliance: We will support whoever will be forming the government at the Centre except for Modi ji and Amit Shah, on the promise that Delhi will be given statehood. Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav hold a roadshow in Prayagraj. #LokSabhaEelctions2019 pic.twitter.com/DJ805FinpZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2019 Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav hold a roadshow in Prayagraj. Mayawati criticises Congress during her rally in Delhi says, "Congress had the responsibility of most of the states and the country as a whole for the longest time after elections. In Delhi for example, Congress ruled for a lot many years. But what did they do? They did not care for the minorities at all. Dalits, tribals, Muslims were not given any attention at all." Union minister of food processing and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal hits out at Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his comment on 1984 Anti-Sikh riots and said it was a painful day for the Sikh community. Among those who have supported Gautam Gambhir after the newly anointed BJP leader was blamed for having circulated a derogatory pamphlet on AAP candidate Atishi, were his former India cricket teammates Harbhajan Singh, and more recently, VVS Laxman. "Shocked to hear about yesterday's developments," wrote Laxman, adding that he can vouch for Gambhir's integrity. In Delhi, BJP protests outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence against Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “'Hua so hua'- the three words that sum up Congress's arrogance were uttered on Thursday by one of its most senior leaders, he said this on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This leader is one of the closest people to the Gandhi family.” Addressing an election rally in Rohtak, PM Narendra Modi said, “Today, India is the fastest growing economy in the world. In 2014 India was the 11th in the world in terms of economic strength, today it is at number six and is trying to come fifth.” Atishi on Friday, filed a complaint over the derogatory pamphlet mainly targeting her which is in circulation ahead of the Delhi polls, with the Delhi Commission of Women. AAP will also lodge complaints with the Election Commission and the Delhi Police, Atishi said. "If BJP and Gautam Gambhir can do this with an empowered woman then how will he ensure security to rest of the women?" she asked. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Stages of election rhetoric explained- Phase 1 ab ki baar Modi Sarkar​, Phase 2 Main Bhi chowkidar​, Phase 3 Mileage for Balakot strikes, Phase 4 Bhrastachari 1 & imaginary family trips taken 30 years ago. Chances of losing power seem imminent but why drop your dignity?" In West Bengal, One section of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) containing 8 personnel will be deployed at each booth in Naxal-prone Jhargram in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on May 12. Election Commission has issued a notice to Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Omkar Singh Markam for meeting government officers in the presence of the Shahdol collector at the Collectorate in the night of 20 April, thus violating Model Code of Conduct. Markam will have to respond within 24 hours. Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said that more than 20 Congress MLAs are not happy with the present government, they might take any decision at any time. Let us wait and see. In West Bengal, Ex IPS officer & BJP LS candidate from Ghatal, Bharati Ghosh, was detained by police for 4 hrs, till 2am today, after Rs1.13 lakh was seized from her vehicle.Ghosh said there were 4 people inside the vehicle & she was only carrying Rs 50,000 of her own as allowed by EC. The West Bengal Election Commission has sought a report from the District Magistrate regarding in the case. देशवासियों, वोट देते वक़्त सोचना। अगर मोदी जी दोबारा आ गए तो अमित शाह गृह मंत्री होंगे। जिस देश का गृह मंत्री अमित शाह हो, उस देश का क्या होगा, ये सोच के वोट डालना। https://t.co/ws2ZCA7hjv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2019 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if the BJP comes back to power then the party president Amit Shah would be the Union home minister and warned voters to think about the consequences of such an eventuality. Kejriwal's AAP has found itself in the middle of the spotlight thanks to Sunday's polls in Delhi and a derogatory pamphlet on the party's East Delhi candidate doing the rounds. Congress says AAP's inexperience and BJP's negligence have undone the years of progress in Delhi. The once best state now stands at one of the worst. The constant bickering between AAP and BJP to score political brownie points over each other has crippled governance in Delhi. BSP supremo Mayawati Friday called prime minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the SP-BSP alliance was casteist, both "laughable and immature." The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the language used by the BJP showed it has realised "definite loss in polls" and is "frustrated" and making baseless and absurd allegations. AAP candidate Atishi tweeted, "Have been overwhelmed by the support and solidarity that has come forward from all over the country! I came into politics to fight against injustice, and this sickening pamphlet has only strengthened my resolve!" I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer. — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) May 10, 2019 In a series of tweet, Congress leader Sam Pitroda said, "BJP is talking about these issues (1984 Anti-Sikh riots) and attacking Congress leaders with lies because they cannot talk about their performance and have no vision to take India forward to inclusively growth and prosperity for all with focus on jobs, kids and more. I acknowledged the pain of my Sikh brothers and sisters during difficult times in 1984 and deeply feel for the atrocities that happened. But these are things from past that are not really relevant to this election which is all about what did Modi government do for the last five years." Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manisha Sisodia on Friday laughed off the suggestion that BJP had made, in placing the blame of the pamphlet on AAP. He also said it was outrageous that Gautam Gambhir, who AAP is claiming was behind the circulation of the pamphlet, was sending AAP leaders a defamation notice. "We are being defamed and they (BJP) are saying they will file defamation against us? We are going to send defamation notice to them today," Sisodia told ANI. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Trishundi village in Amethi assembly segment of Uttar Pradesh to take stock of alleged atrocities on party activists by the police after a clash with BJP workers. Blast from the past...



when India saw and outraged at the royally ‘austere’ private holiday trip of then PM Rajiv Gandhi with close friends & family who were ferried exclusively on India’s naval vessels in the exotic Lakshadweep that was made out of bounds for ordinary people! pic.twitter.com/k5M6EEBKGa — BJP (@BJP4India) May 9, 2019 The BJP on Twitter shared alleged snapshots of earlier reports on the Gandhis' trips to Lakshadweep. Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted that she was issuing notice to the police to register FIR and arrest culprits. Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, the DCW has asked the Delhi deputy commissioner of police if an FIR has been registered, the accused behind circulating the pamphlet identified and arrested, and what the current status of the probe is. The Aam Aadmi Party, which has accused BJP East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of distributing copies of a derogatory pamphlet against senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Marlena Atishi, said it was contemplating legal action against the cricketer-turned-politician. Gambhir, meanwhile, has sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal for naming him in this issue and has demand Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi will address four public rallies at Siddarthnagar (11.20 am), Basti (12.50 pm), Santkabirnagar (2 pm) and Bhadohi (3.50 pm). Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will speak at Una in Himachal Pradesh (1.15 pm) and Chandigarh (5 pm). BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two rallies in Haryana, one at Hisar (11 am) and the other at Dadri (12.30 pm). Friday is the last day of campaigning in the 59 constituencies which will vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, on Sunday With the slugfest over his "INS Viraat" jibe on late Rajiv Gandhi still on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday. He is expected to speak in public meetings as Rohtak (11 am), Mandi (2.20 pm) and Hathiarpur (4.05 pm). High-octane electoral campaigns for sixth phase polling will come to a standstill on Friday evening ahead of the Lok Sabha poll here on May 12.