Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Stage set for Modi, Rahul rallies in Telangana

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 1: Campaigning for Lok Sabha Election will gather further momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing election rallies in Telangana on Monday.

Modi will address a public meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the L B Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday evening. This will be Modi's second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the party's campaign by addressing a rally in Mahabubnagar on March 29.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be in Telangana to address three rallies across the state. Rahul Gandhi will unveil the outline and broader view of Congress party's manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch will file his nomination papers for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency for the 2019 General elections.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

The proposal to have a tougher law on anti-defection comes in the wake of the party losing 9 of its legislators to the TRS in Telangana. The party has also faced a similar problem in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Goa and Gujarat. One of the key points that the manifesto would have is a tougher law on anti-defection. Further the Congress would also promise a martyr status for central paramilitary personnel killed in action. Congress will release its manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2019 on Tuesday. Party chief Rahul Gandhi will release the manifesto at an event in New Delhi. Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch will file his nomination papers for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency for the 2019 General elections. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, and his wife Dimple Yadav will be present at the event. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said there was no grand Opposition alliance as the parties have its own "political compulsions". "They may have some political compulsions. Ultimately, people are very clear, they are all anti-Narendra Modi, anti-BJP," Chandrababu Naidu told news agency ANI when asked about why there was no grand Opposition alliance being formed so far. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that there were no talks on an alliance for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats with the Congress as its President Rahul Gandhi has already refused it.