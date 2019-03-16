Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Modi to address rallies in 4 states today

New Delhi, Apr 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two back-to-back election rallies in West Bengal today.The first rally will be held in north Bengal's Siliguri and the second one at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground.

PM Modi has so far addressed three rallies on Mamata Banerjee's turf - in north Bengal's Cooch Behar, in Dalit Matua community-dominated Thakurnagar in the North 24 Parganas and in West Bardhaman district's industrial city Durgapur.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three back to back election rallies in Nagaland and Assam.

BJP president Amit Shah will today address two mega rallies in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Congress releases a list of 9 candidates for #Odisha assembly elections pic.twitter.com/OATiBVyGkO — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019 Congress releases a list of 9 candidates for #Odisha assembly elections: Congress releases a list of 20 candidates for #LokSabhaElections2019 ; 4 from Gujarat, 3 from Jharkhand, 2 from Karnataka, 2 from Odisha, 1 from Himachal Pradesh, 1 from D&N Haveli, and 6 from Punjab. Pawan Kumar Bansal to be Congress candidate from Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/gNcAoW005k — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019 Congress releases a list of 20 candidates : Congress manifesto on NITI Aayog: Terming Niti Aayog as a "a noisy and incompetent intermeddler", the Congress said that it will scrap it and constitute a new "Planning Commission" with re-defined responsibilities. The redefined responsibilities of the new Planning Commission would be to formulate medium and long-term perspective plans, to function as an independent expert body, and to perform crucial functions in a federal system, the party stated. "Congress promises that the new Planning Commission will be a lean organisation with renowned economists and financial experts as members assisted by a small but high-quality team of scholars from different fields and support staff totalling a maximum of 100 persons," the party said. Congress manifesto on GST: Regarding the GST, the manifesto said, "The Congress promises to review and replace the current GST laws with the GST 2.0 regime that will truly reflect the intent and purpose of a non-cascading, value-added, indirect tax." The Congress added that this regime would be based on "single, moderate, standard rate of tax" on all goods and services. "The rate will be revenue neutral to the current indirect tax revenues of the central and state governments and will take note of the potential of GST 2.0 to boost their tax revenues," it said. The party said, "The Congress promises that real estate (all sectors), petroleum products, tobacco and liquor will be brought within the ambit of GST 2.0 in a manner and time period not exceeding 2 years agreed to in the GST Council." In its manifesto, the party also promised a comprehensive review of the concept, role and functions of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in order to make them robust and competitive with healthy balance sheets. "The Congress will amalgamate 2 or more PSBs so that there will be only 6-8 PSBs with a national presence and reach. Each of the amalgamated PSBs will be adequately capitalised," it said. The Congress stated in the manifesto that "monetary policy is the province of the Reserve Bank of India". "The Congress promises to reverse the unwarranted and illegal interference by the BJP government into the functioning of the RBI. However, the governor shall periodically render an account to a committee of Parliament," it said. The Congress also promised that the government would work closely with the RBI to ensure that fiscal policy and monetary policy were aligned to achieve the common goal of growth with price stability. Congress manifesto on RBI: The Congress on Tuesday said monetary policy is the province of the Reserve Bank of India and the party will "reverse the unwarranted and illegal interference by the BJP government into the functioning of the RBI" if voted to power. It also promised to review and replace the current Goods and Services Tax laws with "the GST 2.0 regime", which will be based on a "single, moderate, standard rate of tax" on all goods and services. "The Congress will respect the autonomy of the RBI in matters reserved to the RBI under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1939, including the formulation of monetary policy," the party said in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. Disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas is considering the Delhi BJP's proposal of campaigning for the party in the Lok Sabha polls, sources said Tuesday. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had a meeting with Vishwas on Monday where the latter said he would require another meeting to put things in perspective, the sources in the BJP said. The sources also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might consider the option of giving Vishwas a ticket from the east Delhi parliamentary constituency as he is a good orator and can hold the crowd captive with his wordplay. He was a key part of Aam Aadmi Party's campaign during the Vidhan Sabha elections and if he campaigns for BJP in the polls, it will be a huge asset, the sources said, as per a PTI report.. The BJP's Delhi unit will take out rallies in 13,816 booths across the national capital targeting the Delhi government over the non-implementation of the central government's schemes such as Ayushman Bharat health insurance programme in Delhi. At a meeting of office-bearers of the Delhi unit of the party, it was decided that the party will take out 'Ayushman March' from next week and the voters will also be told about the achievements of the Modi government in the past five years, party sources said.