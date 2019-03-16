Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Attack on Congress manifesto continues, Modi calls it 'dhakosla'
New Delhi, Apr 04: The Congress manifesto drew fresh criticism from the BJP on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging it is a 'dhakosla patra'(sham manifesto) full of lies and the party chief Amit Shah and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the promise to review AFSPA would pose a threat to the country.
The pledge to scrap the British-era sedition law that is reviled by activists was also slammed with Shah asking the Congress who was it trying to protect. Sitharaman alleged that various provisions in the opposition party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls are a threat to the country as it favours separatists and terrorists and will demoralise the armed forces.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed three back to back election rallies in Nagaland and Assam. BJP president Amit Shah today addressed two mega rallies in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.