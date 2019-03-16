Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Attack on Congress manifesto continues, Modi calls it 'dhakosla'

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: The Congress manifesto drew fresh criticism from the BJP on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging it is a 'dhakosla patra'(sham manifesto) full of lies and the party chief Amit Shah and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the promise to review AFSPA would pose a threat to the country.

The pledge to scrap the British-era sedition law that is reviled by activists was also slammed with Shah asking the Congress who was it trying to protect. Sitharaman alleged that various provisions in the opposition party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls are a threat to the country as it favours separatists and terrorists and will demoralise the armed forces.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed three back to back election rallies in Nagaland and Assam. BJP president Amit Shah today addressed two mega rallies in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

The Congress will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at various state capitals on Thursday. Party spokespersons will release the manifesto at the state headquarters and list out the key points in the document. The aim is to reach out to the grassroots level and ensure that the message of the party reaches the people on the street and the hinterland. As part of its campaign, top party spokespersons will address the media at 22 places on Thursday with Anand Sharma in Mumbai, Kapil Sibal in Bengaluru, Sharmishtha Mukherjee in Chennai and Pawan Khera in Kolkata. Senior party leader Mohan Prakash will release the manifesto at Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, while Rajeev Gowda will do so in Hyderabad and Rajiv Shukla in Lucknow. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will release the manifesto in Bhopal while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will do so in Raipur. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will release the document in Jaipur, while Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will release it in his Union territory. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will release the Congress manifesto in Jammu and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar will do so in Chandigarh and Jalandhar. RLD chief Ajit Singh on Wednesday claimed people have begun raising slogans like 'hai, hai Modi, bye, bye Modi' because of the government's "anti-farmer" policies. Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo made the claim while addressing a rally in Patla town of Ghaziabad district. Patla falls under the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency from were his son Jayant Chaudhary is contesting. Baghpat goes to poll in the first phase on April 11 along with 91 Lok Sabha seats across 20 states. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of never speaking the truth, Singh said he had promised he would make farmers prosperous and happy. "But the farmer have not been paid the sugar cane dues in this area. No action has been taken against sugar mill owners," he claimed. Singh claimed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiytynath too had promised that the farmers would be paid their sugar cane dues till March 31, 2018 in 14 days or else the sugar mill owners would be put behind bars. He said Adityanath had made the promise while addressing a public meeting last year here at the Patla Degree College ground. The Election Commission has sought a clarification from a BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Maharashtra, after his purported remarks in a Hindi TV news channel sting video about poll expenses. Wardha district collector Vivek Bhimanwar, who is also the returning officer, sought the clarification over the TV sting from Ramdas Tadas, who is pitted against Charulata Tokas of Congress, an official said on Wednesday after the sting was aired on the TV channel. The sting was done by the newly-launched Hindi news channel 'TV9 Bharatvarsh' which recorded responses from 18 MPs, of whom 15 MPs, it claimed, allegedly admitted to using poll malpractices. The MPs from different states belonged to the BJP, Congress, AAP, LJP, SP, RJD, Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) and Jan Adhikar Party(JAP).