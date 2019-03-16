  • search
    Lok Sabha Election updates: Mayawati accuses Yogi Adityanath of 'open violation' of EC's ban

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 18: BSP supremo Maywati has accused Yogi Adityanath of "blatant violation" of the Election Commission's ban on him.

    On Thursday she tweeted, "In an open violation of the Election Commission's ban, the UP CM Yogi is constantly trying visiting the city and temples and having food at the houses of Dalits. Why is the EC kind to him?''

    Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: Bahujan Samaj Party releases fourth list of 16 candidates

    Meanwhile, the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls is being held in 95 seats today across 11 states and Puducherry. Thirty-eight of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu have gone to polls besides 18 assembly constituencies.

    The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Apr 18, 2019 8:48 AM

    Ahead of Phase 2 Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha, Maoists on Wednesday shot dead a polling official near Barla village in Kandhamal district. The deceased polling officer, identified as Sanjukta Digal, was going to join her election duty when Maoists exploded an IED hitting her vehicle. However, they missed their target. Maoists then opened fire at the vehicle, killing Digal.

    Apr 18, 2019 12:00 AM

    The NCP has expelled its Malegaon corporator Nabi Ahmed Ahmadullah after he opted to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Dhule constituency against the nominee fielded by the ally Congress.

