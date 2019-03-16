Lok Sabha Election updates: Madras HC upholds EC decision to cancel Vellore polls

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 17: In Lok Sabha election 2019, the contest is all set to be of titanic proportions between two candidates from the two political parties who are varyingly controversial.

Congress had already named veteran party leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh as its candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

The talks for an alliance between the AAP and the Congress ended "inconclusively" after the grand old party refused a tie-up in Haryana, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Wednesday. However, reports claimed that the talks are very much on and a decision on an alliance might be taken in the next couple of days.

The polling for Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled by EC following allegations of use of money to sway the voters.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

The NCP has expelled its Malegaon corporator Nabi Ahmed Ahmadullah after he opted to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Dhule constituency against the nominee fielded by the ally Congress.