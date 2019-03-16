  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Election updates: Madras HC upholds EC decision to cancel Vellore polls

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: In Lok Sabha election 2019, the contest is all set to be of titanic proportions between two candidates from the two political parties who are varyingly controversial.

    Congress had already named veteran party leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh as its candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

    Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: EC bans Yogi from campaigning for 72 hours, Mayawati for 48 hours

    The talks for an alliance between the AAP and the Congress ended "inconclusively" after the grand old party refused a tie-up in Haryana, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Wednesday. However, reports claimed that the talks are very much on and a decision on an alliance might be taken in the next couple of days.

    The polling for Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled by EC following allegations of use of money to sway the voters.

    The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Apr 18, 2019 12:00 AM

    The NCP has expelled its Malegaon corporator Nabi Ahmed Ahmadullah after he opted to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Dhule constituency against the nominee fielded by the ally Congress.

    Read More

    lok-sabha-home

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress narendra modi rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue