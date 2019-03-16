Lok Sabha Election updates: Raids at Kanimozhi's residence leaves Stalin fuming, hits out at EC

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Apr 17: Political temprature soared in Tamil Nadu after raids at K Kanimozhi's residence and office on Tuesday evening, two days before the state goes to poll. The DMK blamed the Centre of misusing the Central Agencies and president MK Stalin called for reforms in the Election Commission. Raids were conducted by the officials from the income tax (I-T) department and the Election Commission (EC). IT department officials said raids were conducted based on "information about cash movement".

    K Kanimozhi
    The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced that polling in East Tripura constituency has been deferred from April 18 to April 23 (third phase) due to adverse report on law and order situation. Citing reports of state chief electoral officer and special police observer, the poll panel said, "The law and order situation prevailing is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll."

    A case was registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu in Bihar's Katihar on charges of violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his speech at an election rally on Tuesday. Addressing public in Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, the Punjab minister Tuesday said the BJP was running a divisive campaign and cautioned the Muslim voters against splitting their votes.

    The central government has cancelled the business visa given to Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and has issued a Leave India notice for allegedly campaigning for the Trinamool Congress in Bengal.

    The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Apr 17, 2019 8:38 AM

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

    Apr 17, 2019 8:37 AM

    " think that there should be consciously somewhere in the back of our minds when we're discussing in politics - Is that what is going to be the legacy we leave for the next generation?" she says when asked about derogatory language used against women politicians.

    Apr 17, 2019 8:37 AM

    "I am of the strong view that we can be firm and tough in talking about ideologies, but at the end, ultimately we have to respect one another and somewhere draw a line," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells ANI when asked about derogatory language used against women politicians.

    Apr 17, 2019 7:59 AM

    DMK president MK Stalin hit out at the Election Commission over the raids at pary's senior leader Kanimozhi’s residence. "We have to undertake reforms in the EC in the future,” he told media as per reports. Kanimozhi is the daughter of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi and Stalin’s half-sister.

    Apr 17, 2019 12:15 AM

    After conducting the raid, the EC team has seized at least Rs 50 lakh from AMMK office in the region.

    Apr 17, 2019 12:15 AM

    A flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday seized Rs 50 lakh from an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) office in Andipatti in Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

