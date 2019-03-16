Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Jayant Sinha refers to Jaish chief as 'Masood Azhar Ji'

New Delhi, May 04: Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Saturday refereed Jaish chief as Masood Azhar ji, only hours after the BJP attacked former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi for calling wanted terrorist Masood Azhar "saheb".

"This is a big moment for the security of the nation. The work we have done has been successful. Now Masood Azhar-ji has been designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations," Sinha said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was assaulted during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday. The attacker was detained by the Delhi Police.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today returned Narendra Modi's 'video game' jibe, saying the Indian Army was not his personal property. "The Army, Air Force or Navy are not personal properties of Narendra Modi ji like he thinks. When he says that surgical strikes during UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting Congress but the Army," he said.

BJP North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans Saturday said the diplomatic relations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed around the world helped India bring Wing Commander Abhinandan back home safe from Pakistan. Hansraj Gadia Lohar, brother-in-law of Suresh - man who slapped Delhi CM: He shares everything with me but had never told me that he'll do something like this. But he had once told me leaders make tall promises but no one fulfills them. He isn't affiliated to any political party. Haryana: Congress President Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Sheetla Mata Temple in Gurugram, today. pic.twitter.com/4NouwD7aOC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019 Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Sheetla Mata Temple in Gurugram, today. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday accused the opposition parties of trying to create fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the minorities to garner their votes and using the Muslims as their vote bank. Union minister Jayant Sinha and BJP candidate from Hazaribagh drew flak on Saturday for addressing dreaded terrorist Masood Azhar as 'Masood Azhar ji'. Actor Vivek Oberoi joined the 'Saaton Seetein Modi Ko' campaign at India Gate. Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya and Kapil Mishra were also present. "Today’s attack on Arvind Kejriwal is an indicator of levels to which BJP can stoop. They did the same thing before 2015 Delhi elections. In 2015, AAP won 67/70 seats and these attacks by BJP will ensure that AAP gets 7/7 seats in Delhi,"says AAP candidate Atishi. SAD candidate from the Bathinda seat Harsimrat Kaur Badal Saturday accused the Punjab government of failing to procure gunny bags that led to "stalling" of wheat procurement process in the constituency. Karnataka Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi Saturday alleged the BJP would try to destabilise the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state if it repeats its 2014 Lok Sabha polls performance. The suspect who slapped Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been identified as Suresh from Kailash Park area. Has been taken to Moti Nagar police station. A joint team will question him now. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal assaulted by a man during his road show in Moti Nagar area today. P Chidambaram, Congress: Who got Hafiz Saeed named as a global terrorist? Have you forgotten Lakhvi? Two people were named as global terrorists when Congress was in power, Masood Azhar is not the first person. P Chidambaram, Congress: We started the process in 2009 to name Masood Azhar as global terrorist, 10 years later process is complete. Modi is only talking about last scene of the story, it's like going to a movie & only looking at the last scene, what about the earlier scenes? PM Modi in Valmiki Nagar, Bihar: Nitish Ji removed 'Lalten' (RJD's symbol) with hard work and provided electricity to every household. They are trying to push you back in the 'lalten' era but Nitish ji and his team is working to illuminate every household with the light of LED bulbs. PM Modi in Ramnagar, Bihar: People with the mentality to separate the country divided Andhra and Telangana. It has been 5 years since the separation of both the states. Although Andhra and Telangana speak Telugu they can't see each other eye to eye. PM Modi: To create a distinction in society, they are spreading lies for years in the name of reservations. Atal ji's government had given their right to the Tharu society. We gave 10% reservation to the poor of the general category, without even siding with the rights of others. PM Modi: After the 4th phase of voting, the bucket of false claims of all the major parties has been opened. Due to dynastic politics and corruption, the people of Bihar have decided to cure the ego of these people. So these losers are now looking for a way out of this. Arun Jaitley on charges against Rahul Gandhi that his business partner got defence offset contract under UPA: It's story of a man who aspired to be a defence deal pusher and today aspires to be India's PM. It's a serious charge and I think it's my responsibility to make good discharge. Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said: "Today I read that during UPA, one of naamdar's business partners got defence offset contracts. Apni sarkar, dost bhi apna aur raksha sauda bhi bada yaani naamdar ke liye malai ka poora intezam tha (It was their government, their friend and their own defence deal.... which means they had arranged it all)". BJP president Amit Shah in Amethi: Everyone is hopeful. The massive crowd is an evidence that people of Amethi have faith in Modi ji and BJP is winning here in this elections. Opposition will stop making any claims after the result, BJP will form government with massive majority. Amit Shah in Amethi: For the 1st time, Amethi is feeling that development is possible here as well. Even after making members of Gandhi family their representative for so many years, there were villages which didn't have electricity. They received electricity only after Modi ji came. BJP President Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani hold a road show in Amethi. Smriti Irani is BJP candidate from Amethi parliamentary constituency. The constituency will undergo polling on 6th May. Shantanu Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Bongaon, met with a road accident today near Jagulia. He has been taken to a hospital, say reports. BJP President Amit Shah & Union Minister Smriti Irani hold a roadshow in Amethi. Smriti Irani is the BJP candidate from the Amethi parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaEelctions2019 pic.twitter.com/QVk3NVsNU8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2019 Roadshow in Amethi: “Whatever happened was wrong, that children were used. Somebody sent it to us, my team shared it and later deleted it, very sorry, it happened, it should not have happened,” says Kirron Kher. You have a chowkidar who keeps this country safe and secure. There is no previous record of a surgical strike before 2016, even the Army says the same. Is there any video game being made in 24 Akbar Road: GVL Narasimha Rao VK Singh said, "Congress has a habit of lying. Will you please let me know which ‘so-called surgical strike’ are you attributing to my tenure. I am sure you must have hired someone to invent another story." Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti said, “In 2019 elections UP is all set to hit a hat trick. Pakistan is ‘Majboor’ because India is ‘Mazboot’. You all know that in past while children died of Encephalitis, then government here played politics. Under the BJP government, we have measures in place to control Encephalitis, people don’t have to shell out money to get the treatment done.” Chandigarh Nodal Officer has issued show-cause notice to BJP's Kirron Kher, stating'you have shared video on Twitter account which shows children being used for campaign through slogans 'Vote for Kirron Kher' and 'Abki baar Modi sarkar.' Admin has demanded reply within 24 hrs. "Today I read that during UPA one of naamdar's business partners got defence offset contracts. Apni sarkar, dost bhi apna aur raksha sauda bhi bada yaani naamdar ke liye malai ka poora intezam tha," PM Modi says in a rally. "Congress leaders happily sharing stage with Samajwadi Party in rallies,these people have betrayed Behenji so cunningly that even she is not able to comprehend. Party which was staking claim to PM post before 1st round of voting now admits to being a vote cutter, says PM Modi in Pratapgarh. "Congress campaign has been very good and well managed. Due to which PM Modi and Amit Shah are focusing on Rajasthan and campaigning continuously. PM is doing three meetings in a day which means they are nervous now," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Yahan galat prachaar ho rahe hain, paise bat rahe hain, pradhano ko main lifafe mein bhej rahi hun ghoshna patra, aur BJP wale patr kya bhej rahe hain,Rs 20,000 us ke andar. Ye bhi hasi ki baat hai vo soch rahe hain Amethi ka pradhan Rs20,000 mein bik jaega pic.twitter.com/6dwqxfIjxZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2019 Priyanka Gandhi “Who sent Masood Azhar to Pakistan,” said Rahul Gandhi in a return fire at PM Modi. Masood Azhar was listed as a global terrorist by UN on May 1. “Strictest of actions should be taken against Masood Azhar, but who sent him back to Pakistan? Who bowed down to terror and released him? Not the Congress, but it was the BJP Govt,” said Rahul Gandhi. "Mayawati ji at a rally in Gonda called me a 'Gunda'. I would like to say that she is UP's 'Gundi' and she threatened to throw me into jail after elections when infact it is she who will go to jail," says BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Sharan Singh. Rahul Gandhi: Strictest of actions should be taken against Masood Azhar, but who sent him back to Pakistan? Who bowed down to terror and released him? Not the Congress, but it was the BJP Govt. pic.twitter.com/nbdmHksHmB — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019 Rahul Gandhi: Rahul hits back at Modi. He says, "The Army, Air Force or Navy are not personal properties of Narendra Modi ji like he thinks. When he says that surgical strikes during UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting Congress but the Army." The biggest issue right now is unemployment and the way Modi ji has destroyed the economy. Country is asking that Modi ji you promised us 2 crore jobs,what about that? He doesn't speak a word on jobs or farmers as he has nothing to say", says Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In a tweet AAP leader Manish Sisodia says, "There is a big conspiracy to stop Delhi's water before the Lok Sabha elections In Haryana; a dam has been constructed to stop the water in the Yamuna. To win the elections, are you preparing to kill the people of thirst." The EC has however issued a notice to Union Minister Mahesh Sharma over his comments in which he had referred to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as Pappu and Pappi. The Election Commission has accepted the request seeking extension till May 7 for filing a reply to the poll body's notice issued to Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during April 23 rally in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. He was earlier given 48 hours to reply. In Krishnagar, Amit Shah had talked about Air Force going into Pakistan's house and blowing the terrorists into smithereens, on Modi's orders. In Nagpur, Shah had said something similar in a retort to Congress. BJP president Amit Shahs three rallies in Jharkhand on Friday have been cancelled due to the cyclonic storm Fani which slammed the coast of neighbouring Odisha, a party leader said here. "The election rallies by party president Amit Shah ji in Koderma, Khunti and Ranchi have been cancelled, Sinha said. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Anil Bajpai will join the BJP on Friday.