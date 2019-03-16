Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: 'India is voting for a strong, honest and decisive govt', says PM

New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh brought up Congress leader Sam Pitroda's "hua to hua" remark and said that Congress' attitude to any problem is that.



Meanwhile, polling is underway in Fifty-nine constituencies, spread over seven states, in sixth phase today. Voting in this phase will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Delhi and 4 seats in Jharkhand.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

''I'm really impressed with EVMs, we don't have those in Australia. I think even with paper ballots which we have in Australia, it's always a case where there's a risk to integrity in any system. VVPAT is actually a good development,'' she added. Australia's Envoy to India, Harinder Sidhu said,''It's been a really inspiring experience. How can you get so many people to voting? Answer is well-organised EC & its officials. It's a good system & organised.'' Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh, MLA Arvind Bhadauria, ex-MLA Hemant Katare and some other senior leaders have been put under house arrest in Bhind to keep law and order in check. Among the other leaders include Congress candidate Devashish Jarariya and BJP's Sandhya Rai. PM Modi in Kushinagar said,''Today terrorists were killed by our Army in Kashmir. Now some people are worried as to why did Modi kill the terrorists when voting is underway? An armed terrorist is attacking,do my jawans go to the Election Commission to seek permission to kill him?.'' Congress' intention is not good. They do not want to do anything. Their attitude to any problem is 'hua to hua'. I have changed this attitude in the last 5 years, says PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh "Your every vote is important for me," says PM Modi. The country is voting for a strong, honest and decisive government, says PM People’s confidence is rising as they (Opposition) are scared: PM Modi PM Modi is addressing a rally in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will be addressing four rallies today: Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh Deoria, Uttar Pradesh Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh Indore, Madhya Pradesh Polling is underway on May 12 morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls with Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia among several prominent faces in the fray. West Bengal BJP worker Raman Singh was found dead last night in Gopiballabpur, Jhargram.