Lok Sabha Election updates: EC to submit report on Modi biopic to SC today

New Delhi, Apr 19: The Election Commission will submit its decision to the Supreme Court on whether the ban on the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi should continue, a senior poll body official said Thursday. The EC, on the apex court's directions, had watched the film on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Election Commission has sent a video of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Amethi press conference to the Chief Election Commissioner after a BJP leader approached poll body over usage of 'chowkidar chor hai' phrase after filing nominations.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls was held in 95 seats on Thursday across 11 states and Puducherry. The counting will take place on May 23.

Thirty-six candidates filed their nominations on Thursday, taking the total tally to 48 for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi scheduled for May 12. "There are more than 12 million young voters in the country which can make any government," Madhav said. He said the youths have the power to build a new India with their votes. The youth of India is "superior" to the youth of any country in the world, Madhav said. Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav Thursday said what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in five years, the Congress could not do in 55 years. Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said North East, Bengal and Odisha will be the "biggest surprises" of this Lok Sabha polls, with the first two rounds of voting clearly showing an upsurge in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Karnataka: Election Commission flying squad checked luggage of BJP leaders BS Yeddyurappa and KS Eshwarappa at helipad in Shivamogga earlier today pic.twitter.com/Yk9Mt5sHJ7 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019 Karnataka: Election Commission flying squad checked luggage of BJP leaders BS Yeddyurappa and KS Eshwarappa at helipad in Shivamogga earlier today Hitting out at Modi, Kumaraswamy tweeted "PM Modi alleged opposition parties use emotions 4 (sic) votes. But it is Mr.Modi himself who is playing with the emotions of people in the name of religion & terrorism. Had he been confident of his development work to bring in votes Y (sic) would he resort to propaganda movie &TV channel in his name?" Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing with the emotions of people in the name of religion and terrorism. A police gun accidentally misfired in PM Narendra Modi's campaign venue in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerela today. PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Congress' 'Naamdaar' says he is contesting from Wayanad because he wanted to send a message to South India. Couldn't you contest from Trivandrum to give the message? It's the capital. It's not a message to South but a message of appeasement politics. ongress President had to come to Wayanad here to secure his place in Parliament. He says he won't speak a word against CPI (Marxist). Kerala mein kushti, aur Delhi mein dosti, yahi inka khel hai', the prime minister says. These elections will determine if India will make rules or just follow them. So there is a huge responsibility on the shoulders of voters of Kerala, especially first-time voters, says Modi. PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: The faith and affection towards the BJP and me has only increased over time. Today I am here to seek your blessings so that we continue to convert your faith and affection to record development. UP election commission sends Rahul Gandhi's Amethi's press meet video to CEC. In the video, Rahul Gandhi after filing his nomination refers to SC judgement on Rafale and said 'chowkidar chor hai'. AAP Candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's Affidavit Found 'Incomplete' by Poll Officer | AAP's West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's affidavit was found to be incomplete by district election officer Thursday. After joint interrogation, the shoe attacker has been let off. According to sources, no incriminating evidence has been found. Also, no complaint was received against him. J&K BJP writes to Election Commission demanding FIR against Ghulam Nabi Azad, Vikramaditya Singh, and Waqar Rasool Wani for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Tehseen Poonawalla files complaint with Election Commission against candidature of Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal, says reports. AAP-JJP allaince announces 4 candidates for Haryana. JJP will fight from Sirsa, Hisar, Rohtak and Bhiwani-Mahenergarh. Dushyant Chautala will fight from Hisar. AAP to contest on Ambala, Karnal and Faridabad seats. Alleging torture by jail officials, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, breaks down while addressing party workers. “I was tortured in jail, but I didn’t fell into their conspiracy. I was put to brain mapping, narco tests. Due to the use of chemicals, I am suffering from cancer today," she said. Kerala Police has registered a case against BJP state President P S Sreedharan Pillai for his alleged anti-Islam remarks. The case has been registered under Sections 153 and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint by CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty. "It is my duty as the head of the family and a husband to support my family," says Shatrughan Sinha on being asked about reported comments of a Congress candidate from Lucknow who asked Sinha to not campaign for wife Poonam Sinha, who is contesting on a SP ticket. Aam Aadmi Party's West Delhi candidate, Balbir Singh Jakhar, files nomination. Election Commission of India warns Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over his 'Modi ki Sena' comment, asks him to desist from using references to security forces for political propaganda and to be careful in future, say reports. To counter drought, we have decided to make a separate Jal Shakti Ministry. For water, we will work in mission mode, says PM Modi. The ministers of Congress openly confessed how they hatched a conspiracy to divide Lingayat community, says Modi in Karnataka's Bagalkot. The weak CM is crying and ministers are involved in corruption. They know their days are numbered and therefore, they have started looting the state, says PM Modi in Karnataka. The world's biggest healthcare policy, Ayushman Yojana, is being run in India. 10% reservation has been given to EWS of the general category. Income upto 5 lakh has been exempted from income tax. All this has been possible because of your support, says Modi in Bagalkote. "The drama unfolding here in the state for the past one year is refusing to end. This drama has everything including emotions and revenge. Situation is such that we get to see overflow of emotions regularly in rallies and press conferences," says PM Modi in in Bagalkot, Karnataka. Amit Shah tweets poem taking a jibe at the opposition. ""If the opposition comes to power then, Sharad Pawar will be the prime minister on Monday, Mayawati on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, Deve Gowda on Thursday, Stalin on Friday and Mamata Banerjee on Saturday. On Sunday, the whole nation will go on leave." he wrote. Vivek Oberoi on his film 'PM Narendra Modi': Everybody in the EC saw the film yesterday, we asked them how did you like the film?Can't tell you their response but we were happy with their answer; Only request is that the film should be allowed to release. pic.twitter.com/4iblyY2YYA — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019 Vivek Oberoi on PM Modi's biopic: Police registered a case against BJP Kerala president P S Sreedharan Pillai on charges of giving a communal speech against Muslims in Attingal, say reports. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Azamgarh. Criminal complaint filed in Delhi's Patiala House Court by one Joginder Tuli seeking direction to police for registration of FIR against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making allegedly derogatory statements against PM Narendra Modi. The filing of FIR has been sought under u/s 124 A (IPC- Sedition charges). Villagers of Mangoli Kala in Fathepur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh, boycott Lok Sabha Elections over lack of adequate irrigation facilities in the village. No one has reportedly turned up for voting so far. Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP HQs, say reports. Lucknow: SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Lucknow parliamentary constituency, Poonam Sinha, holds a road show after filing nomination; Shatrughan Sinha & Dimple Yadav also present #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/gxXojges3d — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019 Poonam Sinha's road show: "When our country will be Congress-mukt only then will it become Garibi-mukt. So please go out and vote," says Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi files her nomination from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Before filing her nomination papers, she held a five-km long road show. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Azamgarh today. "BJP have given ticket to a candidate who is not only an accused in a terror case but is also out on bail on health grounds. If her health condition doesn't permit her to be in jail,how does it permit her to contest polls?" says Omar Abdullah on BJP fielding Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal. Poonam Sinha, SP-BSP-RLD candidate from the Parliamentary constituency files her nomination. Mohd Salim alleges he was attacked by TMC goons with arms who were threatening voters inside booths, say reports. Train services temporarily suspended for security reasons in Kashmir, say reports. Election Commission Flying Squad has seized Rs 11.85 lakh unaccounted cash in Sion area in Mumbai, say reports. "When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay. Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by Demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion," tweets Congress president Rahul Gandhi. An official was suspended by ECI for doing his job of inspecting vehicles.

The rule cited governs the use of official vehicles for campaigning. It 𝑫𝑶𝑬𝑺 𝑵𝑶𝑻 exempt PM's vehicle from being searched.



What is Modi carrying in the helicopter that he doesn't want India to see? pic.twitter.com/apDdhgSMJB — Congress (@INCIndia) April 18, 2019 Congress tweet "An official was suspended by ECI for doing his job of inspecting vehicles. The rule cited governs the use of official vehicles for campaigning. It does not exempt PM's vehicle from being searched. What is Modi carrying in the helicopter that he doesn't want India to see?” Congress tweets over an official’s suspension for inspecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter. Dynasty politics is not an important issue now, country's problems are the main issue. Only because of dynasty politics and regional politics,this country developed in several states. We are not bothered about criticism from BJP, says Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Union minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address poll rallies in Shyampur, DSA Ground and Malda in West Bengal today. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address three public meetings at Samsi, Kaliachak and Pakuahat in West Bengal today. Meanwhile, a polling officer was killed in an IED explosion carried out by CPI (Maoists). The Moaists targeted the polling vehicle and later open fired at it, killing officer Sanjukta Digal near Barla village under Gochhapada police limit in Kandhamal district in Odisha yesterday. Kanimozhi called the I-T raids carried out at her home "a targeted attack on the opposition". "People in the opposition have been harassed by raids all over the country. Only opposition party members have been targeted. It's unfortunate that elections are not being carried out in a free and fair manner. These are targeted raids," she said. She also said that raids are an attempt to intimidate the opposition. "No substance in these raids. People have lost faith in the AIADMK. This election is about saving the Constitution and democracy. Since Jayalalithaa's death AIADMK has been under BJP's control." Maywati took a dig at the BJP and the Congress. In a tweet, she said, "Today is the second phase of polling and the BJP and PM Modi seem to be just as nervous as the Congress was in the last general elections for fear of defeat. The real reason is the narrow thinking and actions against the poor, the labourers, the farmers, as well as Dalit, backward and Muslim of all society. Ahead of Phase 2 Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha, Maoists on Wednesday shot dead a polling official near Barla village in Kandhamal district. The deceased polling officer, identified as Sanjukta Digal, was going to join her election duty when Maoists exploded an IED hitting her vehicle. However, they missed their target. Maoists then opened fire at the vehicle, killing Digal. The NCP has expelled its Malegaon corporator Nabi Ahmed Ahmadullah after he opted to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Dhule constituency against the nominee fielded by the ally Congress.