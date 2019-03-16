Lok Sabha Election updates: Polling in East Tripura deferred to April 23

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 17: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced that polling in East Tripura constituency has been deferred from April 18 to April 23 (third phase) due to adverse report on law and order situation.

Citing reports of state chief electoral officer and special police observer, the poll panel said, "The law and order situation prevailing is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll."

A case was registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu in Bihar's Katihar on charges of violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his speech at an election rally on Tuesday.

Addressing public in Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, the Punjab minister Tuesday said the BJP was running a divisive campaign and cautioned the Muslim voters against splitting their votes.

The central government has cancelled the business visa given to Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and has issued a Leave India notice for allegedly campaigning for the Trinamool Congress in Bengal.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

After conducting the raid, the EC team has seized at least Rs 50 lakh from AMMK office in the region. A flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday seized Rs 50 lakh from an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) office in Andipatti in Theni district of Tamil Nadu.