Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Bawana Village

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 04: Campaigning for elections to 51 Lok Sabha seats in six northern and eastern states besides the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh in the fifth phase scheduled to be held on May 6 ended on Saturday evening.

On May 6, polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 7 seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand and two seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Delhi Police registers FIR under IPC Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) against Suresh, who had slapped Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Moti Nagar area yesterday. In Ayodhya, Polling officials are being dispatched to their respective polling stations for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections2019 . The voting for the fifth phase will take place tomorrow. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Bawana Village. pic.twitter.com/1SBWiutmBU — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019 A day after being slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Bawana Village on Sunday. Bhopal District Election Officer sends notice to BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur over complaint of her campaigning during the 3-day period when she was barred by EC from campaigning. The officer has sought a reply from her. BJP candidate from Ghatal, WB & ex IPS officer Bharati Ghosh threatens TMC workers,says,"You are threatening people to not cast their votes. I will drag you out of your houses and thrash you like dogs. I will call a thousand people from Uttar Pradesh to beat you up." Election Commission orders re-polling at 8 polling booths in Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency; voting to take place from 7 AM to 6 PM on May 6. Damoh: Residents of Samdai village say they would boycott #LokSabhaElections2019 as no steps have been taken to solve the problem of water scarcity in the area; a villager says, "if there will be a pond, we will vote. Otherwise we are not going to vote". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/tgdxSKgWoU — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019 Residents of Samdai village in MP say they would boycott Lok Sabha Election 2019 as no steps have been taken to solve the problem of water scarcity in the area; a villager says, "if there will be a pond, we will vote. Otherwise, we are not going to vote". Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would participate in a roadshow of West Delhi candidate Balbir Jakhad. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would participate in a roadshow of West Delhi candidate Balbir Jakhad. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold rallies in Jaunpur, Campiarganj in Gorakhpur and Azamgarh; UP CM will also meet with Nishad party workers. Amit Shah will hold rallies in Sonipat, Panipat, Yamuna Nagar, Pathankot and Chandigarh. Amit Shah will hold four rallies in Haryana. PM Modi will hold rallies in UP and MP.