Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Dikshit, Kejriwal engage in Twitter banter on poll eve

New Delhi, May 11: On the eve of Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaged in friendly banter on Twitter over the former's health.

Dikshit asked Kejriwal why he is spreading rumours about her health. "Why are you spreading rumours about my health. If you have nothing to do, then come over and have food at my place. You can also see how my health is, have food and also learn to fight elections without spreading rumours," she tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu raked up a controversy, calling the BJP "kale angrez". Hitting back at the former cricketer, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress shouldn't pride itself on its "Italian colour".

Meanwhile, Fifty-nine constituencies, spread over seven states, will go to polls in sixth phase today. Voting in this phase will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Delhi and 4 seats in Jharkhand.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal replies to Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's tweet alleging that he is spreading rumours on her health. Congress North-East Delhi LS seat candidate CM Sheila Dikshit on reports that voters in the constituency haven't received voter slips: This is true. I called them (officials) thrice since the morning & they've promised that it'll reach everyone by 7-8 pm. Let's hope for the best

WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat: I didn't say that I will slap you (PM Modi) literally, I said I will give slap of democracy. Why would I slap you? If I slap you, my hand will break, then why should I? Your chest is 56 inch, how can I slap you? I don't want to slap or touch you.

Actor and singer Arun Bakshi joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.

Former Delhi minister Raj Kumar Chauhan joins BJP in presence of Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari. PM Modi in Ghazipur: Two weeks ago, a woman from Dalit community was gang raped in Alwar, instead of apprehending the culprits, Rajasthan government and the police started to suppress the case. PM Modi in Ghazipur: Now post offices in villages are starting to provide services. Now there is direct money coming in bank accounts of small farmers and they are facing less trouble for seeds and manure. PM Modi in Ghazipur: Today, the poorest of poor families have also got a free arrangement of up to five lakh rupees in a good hospital. Today, the poorest of the poor is also getting a firm home. The poor also have an account open in the bank, the bank is getting a non-guaranteed currency loan. Balbir Singh Jakhar, AAP candidate from West Delhi on his son Uday's allegation that his father paid Arvind Kejriwal Rs 6 crore for a ticket: I condemn the allegations. I have never discussed with my son anything about my candidature. I speak to him very rarely. pic.twitter.com/FEt0fJLFZH — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019 AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar: "They have now started asking what is the caste of Modi. Modi has only one caste - the caste which all the poor of this country belong to. Those who consider themselves poor, I belong to their caste, says Modi. "India always had such ability but govts prior to Vajpayee govt didn't have courage to take such decision. You can achieve this only if your priority is national security. Only then can you have courage to take a decision for nuclear test. PM says. 21 yrs back on this day, India successfully carried out nuclear test - operation Shakti. I salute scientists who brought laurels to the country with hardwork. This historical incident in 1998 proves what a strong political willpower can do for national security, says PM Modi in Sonbhadra. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath likened SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb, who had imprisoned his father, emperor Shahjahan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly from now address rallies in Sonbhadra and Ghazipur which will vote in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19. He knows people are interested in seeing him in person and taking selfies, rather than listening to his speech from a political dais. But he is clear in his mind about making it again to Parliament and that's what he is working for for nearly 40 days. "I know that it's my stardom which is bringing people to rallies. They want to see me. But the larger public knows I'm contesting for parliamentary election. So I'm focused on doing that," Deepak Adhikari aka Dev, Bengal superstar and sitting Trinamool Congress MP from Ghatal constituency in West Midnapore district, told PTI in an interview. Dev, called the "son of the soil", was re-nominated by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for the second time from Ghatal and said he expected this. "Getting a renomination was not a surprise. I knew it was coming. I was ready. And sometimes you cannot put down when someone special (Banerjee) asks you to do something. To be honest I'm quite liking it seeing that our beloved didi has trust in my abilities as a politician," Dev said. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comment on Friday evening, when he called prime minister Narendra Modi a 'kale angrez'. Calling him a racist, he said, “Navjot Sidhu chose to stay quite when Sam Pitroda said “hua to hua’ and insulted the victims of anti-Sikh riots.” "Case registered, investigation on. We will take action according to evidence. It was an event by Congress party, it is a matter of investigation as to which party those people belonged to," says AS Rathore,Dewas SP, MP on group of people raising Modi slogans at NS Sidhu's Dewas rally. Rahul Gandhi in Shujalpur,MP: Narendra Modi ke dil main nafrat hai, gussa hai. Hamara kaam us nafrat ko mitana hai. Vo mujh pe akraman karte hain, mere pita, dadi aur dada ke baare main bolte hain, nafrat se bolte hain. Aur main je ke jhappi deta hoon, pyaar se gale lag jata hoon pic.twitter.com/WwKKrSsa4W — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019 Rahul Gandhi in Shujalpur: Delhi: Actor Arun Bakshi joins BJP in the presence of party leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh. pic.twitter.com/F661io7hBe — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019 Arun Bakshi joins BJP: Punjab: Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, holds a road show in the Parliamentary constituency. The 13 Lok Sabha seats of the state will undergo polling in the seventh and last phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 on 19th May. pic.twitter.com/ccaWOEJvlK — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019 Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur: Rajiv Gandhi was given a clean chit by court in Bofors case. Arun Jaitley was one of those who gave him the clean chit. When PM called Rajiv Gandhi 'Corrupt no.1' he was criticised so much that he can't say that again, says Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. “Congress and BJP are working against our alliance in UP. They say that their party is affiliated to Ambedkar but they are not. They are not for Dalits. BJP and Congress are working together to cut the votes of SP-BSP," says Mayawati. Madhya Pradesh: Visuals of preparation from Bhopal, ahead of the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 tomorrow. 8 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/r2O4QzwaJc — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019 Bhopal: Jharkhand: Preparations underway in Dhanbad for sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. Four parliamentary constituencies in the state go to polls tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Z19FZ8ENht — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019 Jharkhand: 770 companies of central forces to be deployed in West Bengal in the sixth phase of elections. A Yadav: BJP wants to win through 'Red Card'. Officers have been instructed to issue as much Red Cards as possible to SP. SP-BSP workers are being issued Red Cards. They're being stopped from casting votes. We had complained to EC last time, through you I'm doing that today too. pic.twitter.com/NKNfu6nzxZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2019 Former Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav: "In the 6th phase of elections, BJP and Congress will win zero seats. In the 7th phase they might win a few seats, BJP will win only 1 seat in that phase," says Akhilesh Yadav. The Election Commission is not taking appropriate action against political leaders who are making derogatory remarks against women, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, says BSP chief Mayawati. S Nirupam, Congress on J&K Guv's remark on Rajiv Gandhi: Hamare desh ke jitne Guv hote hain wo sarkar ke chamche hote hain. Satya Pal Malik bhi chamcha hi hai. Rajiv Gandhi was given clean chit by courts in Bofors case. Arun Jaitley was one of those who gave him clean chit.(10.5) pic.twitter.com/iB8zQ9rTjb — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019 Sanjay Nirupam EC has declared polling at booths 116-Kanchrapara Udbodhoni Madhyamik Vidyalay in 15-Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency and 110-Laskarpur Netaji Prathamik Vidayala in Arambag Lok Sabha constituency as void. EC has ordered re-polling to be conducted at the two booths on 12th May. West Delhi sitting MP and BJP candidate Parvesh Singh Verma has sent a legal notice to his opponent, AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar accusing him of "character assassination". The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has sought an unconditional apology from Jakhar failing which he will initiate legal proceedings against him. According to the notice, Jakhar, in an interview, had accused Verma of distributing alcohol and cash among the voters of his constituency. No immediate reaction was available from Jakhar. Verma is pitted against Jakhar and Congress' Mahabal Mishra for the seat which goes to polls on May 12 along with six other seats in the national capital, a PTI report said.