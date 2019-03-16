Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi can hide but can't run away, says Rahul

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: Exactly 10 days before the Lok Sabha elections 2019 kick off on April 11, the main opposition Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday.

Named 'Hum Nibhaengey' - Congress Will Deliver - the party's manifesto mentions Rahul Gandhi's ambitious scheme of providing Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families in detail. Apart from this, issues like unemployment, agriculture crisis and focus on education are the prime attractions of Congress manifesto.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) election campaign in Bihar on Tuesday with his two rallies in Jamui and Gaya constituency, both of which will vote in the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Congress party in its election manifesto promises to omit Section 124A of the IPC (that defines the offence of Sedition). ''They feel that they are not being included in the decisions of this country. So I wanted to send a message to south India that we are with you & we are standing with you. That is why I am standing from Kerala,'' he further said. Congress President Rahul Gandhi on him contesting from Wayanad (Kerala) said,''There was a demand for me. There is a very strong feeling in south India that they are not being carried by the current govt. South India feels hostility from Mr Narendra Modi.'' Congress party in its election manifesto promises to amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act - AFSPA. Congress promises to immediately withdraw the widely resented Citizenship Amendment Bill introduced by the BJP-led government against the wishes of the people of the North Eastern States. Congress manifesto Key announcements 22 lakh government jobs till 31 March, 2020 Separate budget for farmers, agriculture sector MGNREGA 150 days instead of 100 days. 6 per cent of GDP on education 10 lakh jobs in Gram Panchayats. When asked about his decision to contest from a smaller seat Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said that the narrative has been set and it is about the real issues like unemployment, GST and healthcare. "The prime minister is trying to hide behind hollow narratives, but he can't do that anymore." "The BJP has been counter-productive to India's growth story... All they have done is divide communities and weakened our security... you all have seen what has happened in Kashmir in the last 5 years... We will give a top priority to national security, " says Rahul. ‘Our manifesto will script bright future for country’, said Congress ahead of the release of party’s 2019 manifesto. "Under our government, farmers who cannot pay back loans, it will no more be a criminal offence. For education, we will have 6 per cent budget. In healthcare, we will strengthen public hospitals," Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi at Congress's election manifesto release said,"I said that whatever is going to be in this manifesto has to be truthful, I do not want a single thing in this manifesto that is a lie because we have been hearing large number of lies spoken everyday by our PM." When we started this process a year back, I spoke to Chidambaram and Gowda, I told them this manifesto should not be the one made in closed doors, it should reflect the wishes of the people of India. Whatever is going to be in this manifesto is truthful, as I have been hearing a lot of lies these days from our prime minister. "The manifesto is a massive step for Congress. When we started this process a year back, I told them that this manifesto should reflect the wishes of the people and whatever is present in the document should be truthful," Rahul Gandhi said after releasing the document He said that apart from wealth creation and economic boost, the manifesto will focus on three main issues: unemployment, women's security, and agrarian crisis. Chidambaram said that the manifesto will be a guiding document for governnance. “You will find there is enough in the manifesto which addresses the concerns of Dalits, youths, minority, the state of healthcare and education and that concerns the internal and national security,” says Chidambaram. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says, “Today is a historic day. Today’s Congress manifesto will help to make a strong and developed India.” Congress on Tuesday released its poll manifesto, promising jobs and women security. Listing out government beneficiary schemes, Modi says “BJP provided sanitation facility for poor and women. 50 lakh toilets were built for the safety of women. Our government also provided banking facilities for the poor. If there would have been a BJP government in Odisha developmental work would have been more excelerated.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Kalahandi. "In the last 5 years without taking a single holiday as much as a single body can work, I have worked day and night for the change that is happening today," says Modi. "When we will come to power, on the first day we will initiate an inquiry into Rafale deal and we have included this in the manifesto," Bhalchandra Mungekar, member of Congress party’s manifesto committee said. Raut, who is the editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', said in the publication on Sunday that Kumar should be defeated in the elections even if it means the BJP has to "tamper with EVMs". The district election officer of Mumbai has issued a notice to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for alleged violation of the model code of conduct over his comments against CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. The Supreme Court Tuesday declined to urgently hear a petition filed by Congress patidar leader Hardik Patel seeking a stay on his conviction in a 2015 rioting case in order to be able to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Advertising Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called for a meeting on Delhi at 10:30 am today. Congress Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dixit will be present. Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from Ghaziabad election office over CM Yogi Adityanath's speech, dubbing the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" (Modi's army). The Election Commission has found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s remark that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the Prime Minister violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, while addressing members of Kuruba and minority communities in Koppal, Karnataka said, "Congress uses you only as vote bank, doesn't give you ticket. We won't give Muslims tickets because you don't believe in us. Believe us and we'll give you tickets and other things." Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas said he would approach the Election Commission against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who referred to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena (Modi's army)". BSP chief Mayawati would reach Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and address a joint media conference with Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan the next day. On NYAY scheme, A Panagariya, ex- Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog: “No one has given details of the scheme that how Rs 3.6 lakh crore will be arranged to implement it. It is more than our defence budget. The fiscal situation is always tight, it is almost impossible to take out 13 per cent of the budget.” Chief minister Nitish Kumar will start campaigning in the state on Tuesday in a joint rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gaya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) election campaign in Bihar on Tuesday with his two rallies in Jamui and Gaya constituency, both of which will vote in the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress party will release its manifesto on Tuesday. Party president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and top party leaders will release the election document. Jayant Sinha has been re-nominated by the BJP for the Hazaribagh Lok Sabh seat. Sinha is hoping for a second consecutive term from the seat. The Congress has called Wayanad the land of "the lion of Kerela" i.e Kerela Varma Pazhassi Raja, whose fight against the British is a pride for all Kerelites. Hiding this cultural legacy is disrespectful for the people of Wayanad, the press release said. Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that even if Centre passes the Citizenship Amendment Bill, it is for the states to decide whether to implement them or not. In case of north east, he said that his party won’t do anything for which the demographic structure of the region gets changed. Congress has released a list of 9 candidates for #LokSabhaElections2019 ; 1 from Gujarat, 2 from Maharashtra and 6 from Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/hbMKLZw4iG — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019 Congress has released a list of 9 candidates: The Election Commission Monday took cognizance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena'. The district magistrate of Ghaziabad has been asked to furnish a report in this regard, a functionary said. The report will be submitted to the office of chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh which has sought the details after taking cognizance of media reports in this regard.