Lok Sabha Elections UPDATES: Congress releases eighth list of 38 candidates

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The Congress on Saturday night released its eighth list of 38 candidates for the April-May parliamentary polls with its leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge being renominated from Gulbarga in Karnataka and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan being fielded from Nanded.

Meanwhile, a day after releasing its first list of 184 candidates, the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th lists of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, including union Law Minister Ravi Shankar from Patna Sahib in Bihar and national spokesperson Sambit Patra from Puri in Odisha.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Congress releases a list of 38 candidates for Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections.