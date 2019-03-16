  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Congress likely to release poll manifesto

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 02: Exactly 10 days before the Lok Sabha elections 2019 kick off on April 11, the main opposition Congress party will release its manifesto on Tuesday. Party president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and top party leaders will release the election document.

    Gandhi has claimed that the Congress party's manifesto will be a voice of the people of India and not reflect just one man's view - the remarks clearly aimed at PM Narendra Modi.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) election campaign in Bihar on Tuesday with his two rallies in Jamui and Gaya constituency, both of which will vote in the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Apr 2, 2019 8:55 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) election campaign in Bihar on Tuesday with his two rallies in Jamui and Gaya constituency, both of which will vote in the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Apr 2, 2019 8:55 AM

    Congress party will release its manifesto on Tuesday. Party president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and top party leaders will release the election document.

    Apr 2, 2019 1:23 AM

    Jayant Sinha has been re-nominated by the BJP for the Hazaribagh Lok Sabh seat. Sinha is hoping for a second consecutive term from the seat.

    Apr 2, 2019 1:21 AM

    The Congress has called Wayanad the land of "the lion of Kerela" i.e Kerela Varma Pazhassi Raja, whose fight against the British is a pride for all Kerelites. Hiding this cultural legacy is disrespectful for the people of Wayanad, the press release said.

    Apr 2, 2019 1:20 AM

    Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that even if Centre passes the Citizenship Amendment Bill, it is for the states to decide whether to implement them or not. In case of north east, he said that his party won’t do anything for which the demographic structure of the region gets changed.

    Apr 2, 2019 1:08 AM

    Congress has released a list of 9 candidates:

    Apr 2, 2019 12:00 AM

    The Election Commission Monday took cognizance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena'. The district magistrate of Ghaziabad has been asked to furnish a report in this regard, a functionary said. The report will be submitted to the office of chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh which has sought the details after taking cognizance of media reports in this regard.

    Read More

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress narendra modi rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue