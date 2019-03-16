Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Congress likely to release poll manifesto

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: Exactly 10 days before the Lok Sabha elections 2019 kick off on April 11, the main opposition Congress party will release its manifesto on Tuesday. Party president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and top party leaders will release the election document.

Gandhi has claimed that the Congress party's manifesto will be a voice of the people of India and not reflect just one man's view - the remarks clearly aimed at PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) election campaign in Bihar on Tuesday with his two rallies in Jamui and Gaya constituency, both of which will vote in the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Jayant Sinha has been re-nominated by the BJP for the Hazaribagh Lok Sabh seat. Sinha is hoping for a second consecutive term from the seat. The Congress has called Wayanad the land of "the lion of Kerela" i.e Kerela Varma Pazhassi Raja, whose fight against the British is a pride for all Kerelites. Hiding this cultural legacy is disrespectful for the people of Wayanad, the press release said. Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that even if Centre passes the Citizenship Amendment Bill, it is for the states to decide whether to implement them or not. In case of north east, he said that his party won't do anything for which the demographic structure of the region gets changed. Congress has released a list of 9 candidates for #LokSabhaElections2019 ; 1 from Gujarat, 2 from Maharashtra and 6 from Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/hbMKLZw4iG — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019 Congress has released a list of 9 candidates: The Election Commission Monday took cognizance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena'. The district magistrate of Ghaziabad has been asked to furnish a report in this regard, a functionary said. The report will be submitted to the office of chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh which has sought the details after taking cognizance of media reports in this regard.