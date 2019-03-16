Lok Sabha Election 2019 updates: Congress likely to announce its 7 Delhi candidates today

New Delhi, Apr 12: The Congress is likely to announce the names of its candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital on Saturday and its Delhi unit president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit may be fielded from East Delhi, sources said today. "The list of all the seven candidates is expected to be released on Saturday," All India Congress Committee(AICC) in-charge of Delhi unit P C Chacko told PTI.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued attack on the Congress saying that the party is "not concerned" about protecting the interests of the nation. PM Modi said the people have given a new slogan, "remove Congress to remove poverty".

"In the past five years, the world has seen a strong and decisive government. Before that there was a remote-controlled government for ten years when news of scams was the order of the day," said PM Modi, who was addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will address a political rally in Pilibhit.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) today said it would soon withdraw support to the BJP government in Goa."We have decided to withdraw support to the Pramod Sawant government. We will soon be writing to Governor Mridula Sinha," MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said. The party has decided to support Congress in both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa. Robert Vadra: I think people of Amethi & Rae Bareli feel very happy that the family is with them & have been with them forever and the development is always on our minds. We always reach out & meet everyone. We will do all we can to further develop both Amethi and Rae Bareli. pic.twitter.com/5H9uZSGFrj — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019 Robert Vadra told news agency ANI "I think people of Amethi & Rae Bareli feel very happy that the family is with them"