Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: Modi to campaign in UP, Kashmir

New Delhi, Apr 14: The Congress on Saturday released a fresh list of nine candidates for Uttar Pradesh, keeping up the suspense on AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.



Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up his attack on Congress during his rallies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Even Rahul Gandhi was in Southern India and both PM Modi and Congress president traded charges around the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme, INC's poll promise that guarantees Rs 72,000 annually to 20 per cent of India's poorest, in their respective election rallies

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will keep up the campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election with three rallies on Sunday — in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Moradabad. The Congress on Saturday released a fresh list of nine candidates for Uttar Pradesh, keeping up the suspense on AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. "ECI is not willing to discuss with him stating reason of criminal case,while on many occasions he attended sessions on EVMs," the letter added. TDP responds to EC's letter expressing displeasure over Hari P Vemuru being part of N Chandrababu Naidu's delegation that met EC to raise concerns over EVM & VVPAT, states "Would like to state that instead of focusing on the issue, the Commission is trying to avoid the situation" 4 replies 16 retweets 84 likes Delhi CM Kejriwal in Margao, Goa said,''They call themselves 'strong leaders & strong govt', there have been many weak govts in last 70 years too but no govt did what Modi ji did, he wrote to ISI & called them for investigation...can Pak get a better PM of India than this?.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address traders of the country at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on April 19, Union minister Vijay Goel said, adding he will discuss the issues of the community as mentioned in the party's 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto. The convention is being organised by the Rashtriya Vyapari Dhanywad Mahasammelan, he said. "There has been huge enthusiasm among the trading community after the BJP released its Sankalp Patra manifesto which promises to address prominent and fundamental issues concerning traders. Traders have been organising meetings in different places to express their gratitude to the prime minister and BJP national president Amit Shah," Goel said. Prominent business leaders and office-bearers of all market associations in Delhi have been invited on this occasion, he said. The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said Sankalp Patra talks about setting up a National Traders Welfare Board, new retail policy to boost retail trade, pension scheme for small traders above the age of 60 years, Rs 10 lakh accidental insurance to all GST-registered traders and credit cards to traders on the lines of Kisan Credit Cards. The Congress Saturday announced names of nine more Lok Sabha candidates for Uttar Pradesh, which included R K Chaudhary, Raj Kishore Singh and Ramakant Yadav, all of whom joined the party recently. R K Chaudhary came into the Congress fold earlier this month and has been fielded from Mohanlalganj replacing Ramashankar Bhargava whose name was announced earlier. Chaudhary was a minister in the Mayawati government and had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll on BSP ticket from Mohanlalganj. He was defeated by the BJP's Kaushal Kishore by nearly 1.45 lakh votes. The Congress has also fielded Raj Kishore Singh from Basti and Ramakant Yadav from Bhadohi seats. Both had joined the party on Friday. While Raj Kishore was minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, Ramakant Yadav is a former MP. The Congress has also fielded former MP Rajesh Misra from Salempur and Ummed Singh Nishad from Ambedkarnagar. Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother Krishna Patel, who leads a faction of the Apna Dal, will contest the Gonda seat. Two days after the Election Commission directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the BJP on Saturday wrote to the Delhi poll body that "documentary content" has been removed from the channel, officials said. An official of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office said the BJP replied in the afternoon and said they will not run any content that was "not certified" or "returned" by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC). The party also said the documentary content that was being earlier aired by the channel is not being aired anymore. The CEO's office Saturday also directed the party to ensure that all videos played on NaMo TV bear the certification number given by it. Opposition leaders will meet on Sunday at 11.45am in Delhi’s Constitution Club. Congress general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s schedule states that she will attend rallies in Sikri on April 15, Wayanad on April 20-21. Barabanki on April 23, Bundelkhand and Unnao between April 24-26 and Sitapur on April 27. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) national vice president and former Bihar minister Mahachandra Prasad Singh, ex-state Congress general secretary Binod Sharma and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha’s nephew Vijay Singh Kushwaha on Saturday joined BJP.