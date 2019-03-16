Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Cong, BJP spar over Priyanka's Duryodhana jibe at Modi

New Delhi, May 08: The war of words between the BJP leadership and the Opposition continued on Tuesday, with the saffron party leaders criticising Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both opposition leaders had borrowed characters from the epic Mahabharata to describe him.

Addressing a public meeting here, she also criticised Modi for calling her late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi "Bhrashtachari Number 1" (the most corrupt).

The Supreme Court has said that there would be no 50 per cent VVPAT verification. The court passed the order while rejecting a review plea in which a direction was sought to the Election Commission of India to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booth per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a clean chit by the Election Commission for the ninth time on Tuesday after his "bhrashtachari no. 1" speech made at a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh was cleared.

The Election Commission has given a clean chit to Prime Minister Modi over his 'Bhrashtachari No 1' remark against former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Supreme Court to hear tomorrow the plea of former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against the rejection of his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. The AAP has posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including why he "failed" to fulfil his promise of full statehood and did not bring in an ordinance to stop sealing in the city. PM Modi will address a big rally at Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday. Slamming the Centre for allegedly halting the land acquisition process for national highways in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the BJP-led NDA government and the Sangh Parivar has got only one agenda and that was to destroy all the development the state has gained over the years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement on Tuesday said that Congress leader Duli Chand Lohiya has joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal welcomed him and said "with Duli Chand Lohiya in AAP, the Congress will have upper hand in the Rajouri Garden Assembly area", the statement read. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu after opposition leaders' meeting with EC: EC's job is to conduct elections in transparent manner, what we are asking for is, protect democracy, bring transparency. They agreed to some points, they are working. Let them work, again we'll decide what to do. Anupam Kher in Chandigarh: I have done 515 films,all were not hits.Newspaper which published that(his rally cancelled yesterday due to poor crowd),I hope it shows pics of this rally today, then I will acknowledge its neutrality. Ye sach bolna humne Modi ji se seekha hai Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party's Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency candidate Deepender Singh Hooda held a roadshow on Tuesday. West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed PM Modi for terming her party as "extortionist". His love for the neighbours and hate for our leaders is very well known. He uses choicest abuses for our leaders; and he has great love for people across the border. He has to think what he is doing is right or not, Ram Madhav tells ANI. "I know Mr. KCR nurtures ambition of being the kingmaker, his party and his son say in Telangana that they will be kingmakers, want to tell them that we already have the king so we don't need kingmakers now," says BJP general secretary Ram Madhav. Congress MP from Silchar, Sushmita Dev, has filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that "the respondent ECI failed to appreciate that the hate speeches delivered by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are ‘corrupt practices’ under Section 123A of the Representation of People Act, 1951". "There is no need to be afraid of the goons, CRPF is now deployed by the EC now. You want to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' or not? I want Mamata to listen to this loud and clear that this is West Bengal and not Pakistan. I challenge Mamata didi to arrest me if she can" says Yogi Adiyanath. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Mandavali, Delhi today hit out at the Congress party and the Gandhi family saying "Congress has completely failed, Shehzada also failed so they brought in their Shehzadi," referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary for UP east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra respectively. "She was teaching abuses to innocent children of Amethi, please and go teach these abuses in Italy," Yogi added. PM Modi said that Bofors case happened in Rajiv Gandhi’s regime, what wrong did he say? Rahul should tell the country if under his father’s govt did Bofors happen or not, Bhopal gas tragedy happened or not, Kashmiri Pandits were slaughtered or not, says Amit Shah. The talk about the martyr (Rajiv Gandhi) of my family. This election is not about one family. This election is about BJP’s failure. Prime Minister has no time to listen to the farmers but has time to ask for votes by taking the name of martyr of my family, says Priyanka Gandhi. Union minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman said, “You (Mamata Banerjee) are spreading violence in the state. You should protect the people - but you have problems if people chant 'Jai Sri Ram'. Is this the change you talk about? Today the people of the country trusts only Modi ji not Mamata didi. Modi believes in his duties as a PM. He did the same when cyclone Fani came. He called up Mamata and offered his help to the people and the state. But she didn’t answer the calls instead she lied to the people that he (Modi) never called.” East Delhi Returning Officer issued notice to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over violation of Model Code of Conduct regarding a tweet on religion of AAP's East Delhi Candidate Atishi. He has been asked to furnish his comments on the matter by 5 pm tomorrow. R Gandhi: Chhattisgarh mein shayad pehli baar Tata company ne zameen li thi, BJP sarkar ne zameen di. 5 saal mein adivasiyon ki zameen pe, Bastar ki zameen pe unhone koi factory nahi lagai.Cong ke CM ne faisla liya, Tata se zameen lekar wapas Bastar ke adivasiyon ke hawale kar di pic.twitter.com/YZzIkU3HBP — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019 Rahul Gandhi in Chaibasa, Jharkhand: During election campaigns, the BJP leaders never talk about how many of the promises they made were fulfilled. They ask for votes in the name of martyrs or sometimes by insulting martyrs' of my family, says Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in Ambala. "Mamata Didi said that she doesn't consider Modi ji as Prime Minister. According to the Constitution, whosoever people of the country elects is the PM.” says Amit Shah. “In a video, Tej Bhadur has been found saying that ‘Give me Rs 50 crore and I will kill Modi in 24 hours’. It is unfortunate that the media and the opposition is not talking about it, says BJP's Sambit Patra. Amit Shah in Ghatal, WB: Mamata Didi said that she doesn't consider Modi ji as Prime Minister. According to the Constitution,whosoever people of the country elect is the PM. Aapke na manne se kuch nahi hota, aur 5 saal ki taiyari kar lo Modi Ji phirse ekbar PM ban ne ja rahe hai. pic.twitter.com/iCUZnDt1d8 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019 Amit Shah rally in West Bengal: Pragya Singh Thakur hits back at Digvijay Singh and said, “She is not a scape-goat. In fact, they should stop torturing saints as everybody has to go to heavenly abode.” Yesterday's meeting with KC Rao was significant. We discussed the national political scenario. According to KC Rao, both the fronts may not get a majority. So, the regional parties will play a prominent role. There were no discussions about the PM candidate, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. There is no appointment fixed between Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and DMK President MK Stalin yet, says TRS MP K Kavitha. ""Congress is like a plane. Rahul Gandhi has lost his way. Congress plane will crash on May 23. (On Shahshi Tharoor praising Imran Khan) Congress is always finding reasons how to praise Pakistan and their prime minister, instead of criticising it. They seem in some kind of compulsion to keep praising Pakistan again and again. They are more communal in nature," says BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao. “Review petition has been dismissed and we respect court's order. We failed to EC earlier and now SC has given judgement from 1 to 5. We are only demanding transparency in polls. We are thinking to go to Election Commission to revise their guidelines. You have to count all EVMs. Then only you can convince the nation. What we are asking is genuine demands. We will take this to the people and educate them. We all are united on this issue,” says TDP's Chandrababu Naidu on SC's VVPAT verdict. Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “21 parties represented this petition. This included some sitting Chief Ministers too. We bow down to the court's order. We must make it clear that this is an All India political campaign to make people aware at hand. Today was a hearing on the review petition by 21 opposition parties of India on issue increase of VVPAT. We bow down to the court order which has dismissed our petition." After the Supreme Court junked the review petition of 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs. Statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Narendra Modi for his remarks on the late Rajiv Gandhi with actual signatures... Sharing some of them here. pic.twitter.com/OYcPFSbwJc — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) May 7, 2019 Sam Pitroda's tweet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stirred a political furore after he called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi 'corrupt no. 1'. Congress leader Sam Pitroda tweeted statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Modi for his remarks on late Rajiv Gandhi with signatures. Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission of India demanding to verify 50 percent of the EVMs using the VVPAT slips. "He shouldn't have unloaded the machines in the hotel which is against rules. Since he has violated an departmental investigation will be done," ANI quoted Alok Ranjan Ghosh, DM, Muzaffarpur, as saying. Bihar:EVMs&VVPAT were found from a hotel in Muzaffarpur yesterday. Alok Ranjan Ghosh, DM says,"Sector officer was given some reserved machines so that it could be replaced with faulty ones. After replacing EVMs he was left with 2 balloting unit,1 control unit&2 VVPAT in his car." pic.twitter.com/KjpoKbHpCa — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019 Bihar: