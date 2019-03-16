  • search
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Communal rhetorics take centre stage

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Apr 2: The BJP cornered the Congress on Monday by giving a communal angle to Rahul Gandhi contesting elections from Wayanad in Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on the grand old party, accusing the Congress of coining the phrase 'Hindu terror'. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said Congress has insulted the Hindus and therfore running for a seat where Hindus are in minority.

    Wayanad has aroung 48-49 percent Hindu population, while the non-Hindus constitute around 50 percent of the population.

    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Modi addressed a public meeting at the L B Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday evening. This was Modi's second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the party's campaign by addressing a rally in Mahabubnagar on March 29.

    Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also be in Telangana to address three rallies across the state.

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission took cognizance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena'. The chief minister was campaigning for sitting MP and Union minister V K Singh. The Election Commission had on March 19 asked political parties to "desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns.

    The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Apr 2, 2019 1:21 AM

    The Congress has called Wayanad the land of "the lion of Kerela" i.e Kerela Varma Pazhassi Raja, whose fight against the British is a pride for all Kerelites. Hiding this cultural legacy is disrespectful for the people of Wayanad, the press release said.

    Apr 2, 2019 1:20 AM

    Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that even if Centre passes the Citizenship Amendment Bill, it is for the states to decide whether to implement them or not. In case of north east, he said that his party won’t do anything for which the demographic structure of the region gets changed.

    Apr 2, 2019 1:08 AM

    Congress has released a list of 9 candidates:

    Apr 2, 2019 12:00 AM

    The Election Commission Monday took cognizance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena'. The district magistrate of Ghaziabad has been asked to furnish a report in this regard, a functionary said. The report will be submitted to the office of chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh which has sought the details after taking cognizance of media reports in this regard.

