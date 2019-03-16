  • search
    Lok Sabha Election: 184 candidates in BJP’s 1st list, Bihar names to be declared later

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that begin from April 11 and end on May 19.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

    BJP chief Amit Shah has been fielded from the Gandhinagar seat and he will replace senior leader and former party president LK Advani, who is the sitting MP from the constituency.

    Mar 22, 2019 12:35 AM

    BJP releases 2nd list of candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Lalubhai Patel to contest from Daman & Diu Parliamentary constituency. The voting for the constituency will be held on 23rd April in the 3rd phase of polling.

