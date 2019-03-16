Lok Sabha Elections UPDATES: BJP's campaign gains momentum with 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha'

New Delhi, Mar 25: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections gained momentum on Sunday with 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' under which the saffron party is set to address 500 rallies. On Sunday (March 24), Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Yogi Adityanath addressed rallies in Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Buddh nagar and Saharanpur, respectively.

Both major parties also released lists. So far, the Congress has announced 228 candidates for the upcoming general elections while the BJP has released 306 candidates. Congress would field BK Hariprasad from the Bangalore South seat amid speculations that PM Modi may contest from the seat. P Chidambaram's stronghold seat of Sivaganga went to his son Karti Chidambaram.

Putting to rest speculation on whether former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh will be fielded from his home constituency Rajnandgaon or not, the BJP named Santosh Pandey its candidate from the seat.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and Gorkha National Liberation Front to support BJP in Darjeeling in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Raju Singh Bisht to contest from Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. SS Ahluwalia in a letter to Amit Shah has expressed his inability to contest from Darjeeling. He has stated that he can contest from any other seat in West Bengal," says BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Congress released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJD's list for Odisha assembly elections has names of Kishore Mohanty from Brajaraj Nagar, AN Singh from Bolangir, Pradeep Behera from Loisinga, Pitam Padhi from Pottangi, PK Dishari from Lanjigarh, PC Majhi from Jharigam, Mukunda Sodi from Malkangiri, Dr R Panigrahi from Sambalpur and Rohit Pujari from Rairakhol. BJD announces candidates for 9 assembly constituencies for Odisha Assembly elections which would be held along with Lok Sabha elections. BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said the Congress might win an election in Pakistan if it contests from there as the opposition party is "banking on lies" and the neighbouring country. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Madhav also claimed that the statements of the Congress leaders are retweeted more by the people of Pakistan than their counterparts in India. "Their comments are more retweeted and publicised by the people of the neighbouring country than our own. The Congress might win an election in Pakistan if it contests from there. This is the condition of our main opposition party," the BJP leader said. "The Congress does not have any issue to really take on our government, our leader and our party. It is banking on lies and Pakistan," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, as per a PTI report. "I firmly believe the strength of the party and the alliance will help me win the Sivaganga seat. This is the second time I am contesting elections," Karti Chidambaram tells ANI. Karti would be contesting elections from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. Odisha: Former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at party headquarter in Bhubaneswar, today. pic.twitter.com/g0ZL87bfZ0 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019 Former Odisha DGP joins BJP: #WATCH Union Minister Smriti Irani at a public rally in Kanpur, says, "Jis haath ne varshon tak Bharat ki tijori ko saaf kiya uss haath ko Bharat ki tijori ke aas pass bhi bhatakne na dein. Jab haathi cycle par sawaar hota hai toh puncture hona nischit hai." pic.twitter.com/JLcaePaDL9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019 Smriti Irani's bitter attack on Congress and BSP: Mayawati ji wants to remove Modiji…but when asked from where she will fight elections, she says she will not fight...Sharad Pawar also wants to remove Modi ji, but ask him and he will say he will not fight election...like this Mamata , Naidu .. Stalin all say the same, says Amit Shah at a rally in Agra "Rafale fighter plane hai jo apni Bharat ki dharti par khade reh kar apne padosi deshon mein bhi vaar kar sakta hai. Yadi yeh fighter plane raha hota to mai samajhta hoon ki humare sena ke jawano ko Pakistan jane ki zarurat na padhti. (Rafale fighters can hit targets in neighbouring coutries without having to cross the border. If India had this fighter then we would not have had to cross into Pakistan), says Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow. Samajwadi Party releases its list of star campaigners for second phase of elections; Mulayam Singh Yadav's name included in the second list which was missing in the first list. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nFwx2b6GzY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019 Samajwadi party's list; BJP releases its list of 9 candidates from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Meghalaya and Maharashtra- Santosh Pandey to contest from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagaon, Sunil Soni to contest from Raipur, Raghunanadan Rao from Medak in Telangana #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/sHjglUUO25 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019 BJP's latest list: BJP releases its list of 9 candidates from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Meghalaya and Maharashtra- Santosh Pandey to contest from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagaon, Sunil Soni to contest from Raipur, Raghunanadan Rao from Medak in Telangana. Congress releases list of 10 candidates-Tariq Anwar to contest from Bihar's Katihar,BK Hariprasad to contest from Bengaluru South, Karti Chidambaram to contest from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga & Suresh Dhanorkar to contest from Chandrapur in Maharashtra #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9RUbnkBQ2I — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019 Congress' ninth list: Congress released the ninth list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Karti Chidambaram will be contesting from Shivaganga (Tamil Nadu), BK Hariprasad to contest from Bangalore South and Tariq Anwar to contest from Bihar's Katihar. Stepping up the attack on the UPA government over the issue of national security, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said she “enough reasons to believe” that the armed forces were ready to retaliate after 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008, but the then Congress-led government did not take a call. "This campaign for Telangana itself is invigorating for those of us who are in grind of campaign. I may not be contesting but there are people for whom we all are working.2019 polls is going to make a big difference for India," says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Hyderabad. Congress refutes Sapna Chaudhary's claim. "Sapna Chaudhary came and filled the membership form herself, her signature is on it. Her sister also joined the party yesterday, we have both of their forms," says UP Congress Secretary Narendra Rathi. BJP leader and Union minister Uma Bharti Sunday said it is for L K Advani to clear the "mist", after the veteran leader was not named as a party candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, and asserted that his stature was not affected by contesting or not contesting any poll. Heaping praises on the 91-year-old leader, Bharti said it was Advani who played the central role in bringing the party to such a position that Narendra Modi is prime minister today and added that he never craved for any position in his long political career. "The only person who should comment right now to clear the air, all these things- the mist around- is Advani ji," she told PTI, adding that it would not be proper for others, including her, to comment on the matter. Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on LS seat sharing agreement in Jharkhand: Congress will contest on 7 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on 4 seats, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha on 2 seats, talks are still ongoing with RJD, they have not yet agreed. Everyone will support RJD in Palamu. pic.twitter.com/9QTEo3RQbF — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019 Jharkhand seat sharing: "I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I am not going to campaign for any political party," reports quoted Sapna Chaudhury as saying. Rubbishing reports that she joined Congress, Haryanavi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhury denied reports of her joining the Congress party. BJP leader and Union minister Uma Bharti has said it is for L K Advani to speak about contesting polls. She reportedly said that others should not be commenting on the matter. Bharti said Advani's stature would not be affected by contesting or not contesting any poll. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forgotten about his bonhomie with "chaiwalas", is now remembering "chowkidars", and will focus on somebody else the "next time" for political gains, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said, taking a swipe at the PM's 'main bhi chowkidar' campaign. 17 of the 42 candidates of Trinamool declared for #LokSabhaElections seats in Bengal are women. That’s 41%. Looking forward to the %ages of other parties, once all lists are out — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 24, 2019 Taking to Twitter, Trinamool's Derek o'Brien said that 17 out of the 42 candidates of TMC in Bengal are women, which makes it to 41%. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has kickstarted the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad. In her opening speech, Sitharaman flayed the erstwhile Congress government at the Centre for not adopting a deterrent measure such as an airstrike back in 2008 after the 26/11 massacre. Referring to the recent airstrikes, the Defence Minister said, "If only a similar deterrent action was taken after Mumbai attack. I have enough reasons to believe that the armed forces did tell then govt at that time that they were ready for any stern action but wanted the Congress government to take the call." Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, Communist Party of India said,''Former Jawaharlal Nehru University students union president, Kanhaiya Kumar will contest from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.'' Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his confidence on general secreatry Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that her influence in the party in "bound to grow" in the future. Though Uttar Pradesh is her 'karm-bhoomi' (place of work) for now, Priyanka's influence in the Congress is "bound to grow" in the long term, Tharoor said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his confidence on general secreatry Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that her influence in the party in "bound to grow" in the future. Though Uttar Pradesh is her 'karm-bhoomi' (place of work) for now, Priyanka's influence in the Congress is "bound to grow" in the long term, Tharoor said. pic.twitter.com/nQ4xh66Ugu — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) March 24, 2019 Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh, Azam Khan to contest from Rampur Samajwadi Party released its list of star campaigners; Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan included in the list; Mulayam Singh Yadav's name not there. Launching its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has its star campaigners spreading across the country for its ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ starting today. Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the JNU student's union, will be the CPI's candidate from Bihar's Begusarai for the national election. This will be the firebrand student leader's entry into the electoral politics. The decision was taken by the Left on Saturday, a day after Kumar was left out of the opposition coalition in Bihar. He will be joint candidate of the Left parties from Begusarai. BJP national president Amit Shah will address the Vijay Sankalp Sabha at 4pm this evening in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is expected to finalise seat-sharing with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress in Jharkhand by today. The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance is expected to start poll campaigning in Maharashtra from today. Odisha CM & BJD chief Naveen Patnaik said,''I'm glad that MLA Duryodhan Majhi has returned to the party. I welcome him. His returning will strengthen the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).'' He also said,''Nationalism does not mean 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'jai ho' to that photo. Sabke liye jai ho, that's patriotism. If you discriminate people on the basis of religion, caste, urban-rural divide then you are not saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai Ho'. ''The overhauling of the education system is long overdue. We must eliminate totally colonial mindset, teach real history, ancient civilisation, culture & heritage and instill values of nationalism among students,'' Naidu further said. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said,'' There are a lot of opportunities awaiting us. Youngsters must seize this opportunity&strive to build up a New India free of fear, corruption, hunger, discrimination, illiteracy, poverty, caste barriers&urban-rural divide. That's the New India we want to see.'' In J&K: A voter awareness campaign, under Systematic Voters' Education & Electoral Participation program (SVEEP) of Election Commission of India, was held in Poonch by the district administration, yesterday. Meerut: Locals in Sisoli village held mahapanchayat y'day&decided to opt for NOTA if BJP fields sitting MP Rajendra Agrawal in the LS constituency; say (pic 4), "We're BJP supporters but if they field him, we'll use NOTA. He doesn't visit any village. There's no development here" pic.twitter.com/SQaYqSjuyM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2019 In Meerut, locals in Sisoli village held mahapanchayat yesterday and decided to opt for NOTA if BJP fields sitting MP Rajendra Agrawal in the LS constituency; say (pic 4), "We're BJP supporters but if they field him, we'll use NOTA. He doesn't visit any village. There's no development here" Congress releases a list of 38 candidates for Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections.