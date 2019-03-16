  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Bhim Army to support Congress, NCP in Maharashtra

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan has announced his party's support to Congress, NCP, RPI (K), Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan & People's Republican party, in Maharashtra.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Bhim Army to support Congress, NCP in Maharashtra

    Earlier on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul is contesting Lok Sabha elections from two seats, the other one being Wayanad in Kerala. He filled his nomination from Wayanad on April 4. This is the fourth time that Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from Amethi. He had won from this seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

    Rahul's main opponent in Amethi would be Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani who will file her nomination papers today.

    The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Apr 11, 2019 12:22 AM

    In Shimla, Registered migrant voters from J&K living across the country set to cast their vote through postal ballot. Add, CEO Himachal Pradesh says "This is an initiative of EC where migrants from J&K will get the chance to vote in their registered constituencies via postal ballot"

    Apr 11, 2019 12:22 AM

    Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan has announced his party's support to Congress, NCP, RPI (K), Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan & People's Republican party, in Maharashtra.

    Read More

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress narendra modi rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue