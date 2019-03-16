Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Amit Shah to address UP BJP workers today

New Delhi, Apr 08: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah arrived on Tuesday in Lucknow latenight. He is all set to address party workers.

Earlier in the day, BJP on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

BJP manifesto lays down a roadmap of what it wants to achieve in the coming five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the manifesto titled "Sankalp Patra" which to likely to include some major promises to take on Congress' NYAY. This is the first manifesto of BJP which will be released with Modi as the prime minister.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

The Akali Dal's core committee member and former state minister Bikram Singh Majithia at a public meeting today in support of SAD candidate Darbara Singh Guru contesting from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency accused the Congress of selling tickets to candidates aspiring to fight the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, saying denial of tickets have caused resentment among the party's "loyal leaders". BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a public meeting in Nuapada district in Odisha said the BJD government if elected, would make provision of Rs 5 lakh loan to women self-help groups at zero per cent interest, a day after BJP announced Rs 3 lakh interest-free loan to WSHGs. PI national secretary D Raja today said the BJP manifesto was a list of new 'jumlas' to conceal the betrayal and the broken promises made to the people in the last five years. भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र कह रहा कि प्रोजेक्ट क्लियरेंस (मतलब कम्पनियों को लूटने का खुला छूट) देकर उन्होने जंगल का दायरा बढ़ाया हे!! यह लोग सूंघते क्या हे भाई?? लगता हे की जिसने यह जुमला पत्र लिखा हे वह कभी झारखंड आया नहीं और रघुबर दास के इलावा झारखंड के दूसरे किसी से बात ही नहीं किया! pic.twitter.com/n9ZBSi7YCs — Rajkumar Yadav (@RKYadav_CPIML) April 8, 2019 The CPI-ML candidate from Kodarma Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand calls out the BJP's Manifesto which says that greater clearances for projects lead to an increase in forest cover. Congress nominates Kirti Azad and Kalicharan Munda to contest for Congress from Dhanbad and Khunti Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. BJP's 'Sankalp' to ENCOURAGE Crime Against Women.



.@BJP4India However hard you might try, your actual intentions will come to light.#BJPManifesto Link : https://t.co/4UXwREOnEA#BJPSankalpPatr2019 pic.twitter.com/JYd56iH1uJ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 8, 2019 The Aam Admi Party takes a hit at the BJP for a poll promise in their manifesto Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at a public meeting in Vikarabad said that TRS will support the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. "YSRCP is going to form the government in Andhra and we will work together for the development of both states," KCR said. Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora after filling his nomination from Mumbai South constituency today. Congress party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today urged the Supreme Court to review its decision on the matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs, saying it is not satisfied with the counting being held in only five booths in each assembly segment. Makkal Neethi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan today during the release of his party's manifesto said the people have started thinking of a third front and expressed the need to project a third prime ministerial candidate. The Asli mindset of Modi and the BJP. Don’t get carried away with the Botox pictures you see on hoardings, not the face but the mind matters! #WomenBewareofBJP pic.twitter.com/IF1AQcLxUz — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 8, 2019 Former Congress MP Divya Spandana takes a hit at the BJP for a 'strange' poll promise they made in their manifesto. UP CM Yogi Adityanath on BJP Manifesto said,''It is for the first time that a govt has promised a house by 2022, to every poor family. BJP has reiterated its commitment on the Ram temple issue, on Kashmir and Uniform Civil Code. Coming 5 years will be to address aspirations of people.'' Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Suchetgarh, Jammu and Kashmir said,''People who lead J&K as CM for a really long time, they say, there should be a separate PM for the state. If someone talks of a separate PM for J&K, then we'll have no option but to abolish Article 370 & 35A.'' Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah visits senior BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi (pic1) and LK Advani (pic2 and pic 3) at their residence. pic.twitter.com/8MnTfSoUFn — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019 BJP President Amit Shah visits senior BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi (pic1) and LK Advani (pic2 and pic 3) at their residence. NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a public meeting today in Amrawati, Maharashtra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "national calamity" who needs to be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to safeguard the nation. Pawar also attacked the PM for the latter's personal diatribe against him at a rally in Wardha. "We can run the country well. Modi need not worry about our ability," he said. PM Modi had previously said that Pawar had lost grip on the Nationalist Congress Party which was wracked by a "family feud". West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a public meeting in Nagrakata, West Bengal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be thrown out of power and politics and his mouth should be sealed with surgical adhesive tape. Mehbooba Mufti on BJP in manifesto promises abrogation of Article 370 and annulling Article 35A: Already J&K ek barood ki dher par baitha hua hai. If this happens then not only Kashmir but the country and the region will burn. So I appeal to BJP that please stop playing with fire pic.twitter.com/E0z8rmjNO5 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019 PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed anguish over the BJP's poll promise to abrogate Article 370 and annul Article 35A from the constitution. Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said that efforts should be made now to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the next tenure. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik asked the BJP to first give an account of the implementation of poll promises made in 2014. While the BJP manifesto was welcomed by the Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) termed it a "gimmick". The Uttar Pradesh election commission has sent BSP chief Mayawati's Muslim vote appeal speech to the Chief Election Commission (CEC). The CEC will decide on the matter in the next one or two days. Speed with which Congress has reacted on the manifesto is very clear that they have not gone through even one of the 75. Congress should spend some time, read the manifesto, then talk, Sitharaman on 'Congress calling 75 resolutions in BJP manifesto a bluff'. The Uttar Pradesh election commission has sent BSP chief Mayawati's Muslim vote appeal speech to the Chief Election Commission (CEC). The CEC will decide on the matter in the next one or two days. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is seeking a re-election from Mukto Assembly seat for the 3rd consecutive term, is the richest among 184 candidates contesting polls in the state, with his assets being worth more than Rs 163 crore. BJP president Amit Shah to meet veteran party leader LK Advani at his residence at 5.30 pm. Targeting the BJP leadership over its candidate selection in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said all the four union ministers contesting Lok Sabha polls in the state are in a "weak position" as the public is "unhappy" with them. Piyush Goyal on Congress' remark 'Instead of manifesto BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama': Their manifesto doesn't mention as to how to take country towards good governance,how to fight terrorism. It hasn't been able to rise above appeasement and dynasty politics. Smriti Irani's Almora rally cancelled. BJP's Anurag Thakur to file nominations from Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 26. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah hits out the BJP over its manifesto promise to scrap Article 370 according special rights to the permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir. India maange jobs Modiji, not jumlas, tweets Congress on BJP's manifesto. "Jhumla gang of @BJP4India have taken little efforts to prepare their new manifesto. It is just a rephrased copy of their old one. This is a sign of failure of @narendramodi to deliver as promised in 2014," former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah tweets. Congress leader Ahmed Patel launches a fresh attack on the BJP. "After we presented our manifesto, we held a detailed Q&A session. And immediately after BJP presented its manifesto, all of their leaders went home without even taking a single question. No answers on their 5 years? It is this arrogance which will bring them down on May 23rd," he tweets. Congress's Priya Dutt files her nomination from Mumbai North Central parliamentary constituency and not Mumbai Northwest as reported earlier. "For now the program (Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rallies) has been cancelled at all three places (Shamli, Bijnor, Saharanpur), due to bad weather. We are planning Priyanka ji's road show tomorrow," says Imran Masood, Congress' candidate from Saharanpur. "Did PM even give a single penny for West Bengal? The person who makes such big claims must see what he has contributed towards Bengal.He was busy in foreign tours for five years and now he saw the need to come here," Mamata Banerjee says in a rally in Cooch Behar, west Bengal. "BJP unveils a fresh set of jumlas without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 jumlas. Modi-Shah don't have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done ? What happened to two crore jobs ? Why were farmers pushed towards destruction?" tweets Arvind Kejriwal on BJP manifesto. "In 2014 they promised:Chowkidar In 5 years they delivered: Chor" Congress tweet says. "The women of India are still waiting for the many tall promises Modi made in 2014. First amongst those would be their safety & empowerment," tweets Congress, criticising BJP's manifesto. Sabka saath par sirf Modi ka vikas. #BJPJumlaManifesto pic.twitter.com/sRDMHUKMIU — Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2019 Congress scathing attack on BJP's manifesto: "The difference between BJP manifesto and Congress manifesto can be seen firstly from the cover page. Our's has a crowd of people, and BJP manifesto has face of just one man. Instead of a manifesto BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama'," says Ahmed Patel. Congress in a press conference hits out at the BJP manifesto "They should be answerable to what they have done in the last five years. The country's citizens know you very well after seeing your many avatars, sometimes chaiwala, sometime chowkidaar," Congress leader Ahmed Patel says. Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury takes a jibe at the BJP manifesto. "You promised crores of jobs but, now there is more unemployment than the last 10 years. This (the manifesto) is just a jumlapatra," he says. BJP Manifesto: "We will recognize the 11 left out Indian Gorkha sub-tribes as Schedule Tribes. We are also committed to implement the reservation in the legislative assembly of Sikkim for Limboo and Tamang tribes. We are committed to work towards finding a permanent political solution to the issue of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars region" West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP's manifesto promise to implement the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill. "Don't believe the Citizenship Amendment Bill, I have read it. You will not have a voter card or surety of a job," she says. BJP manifesto on Sabarimala: "We will undertake every effort to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. We will endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief." In a veiled attack on the Congress, PM Modi said those sitting in air conditioned room cannot solve poverty problems PM Modi calls for people's participation in nation's development. "Promises in our manifesto wants participation of every citizen. Our focus is on gaon, garib, kisan (Villages, poor and farmers), says PM Modi. We want to move forward in every sector that requires growth. To run a country, we have decided to work on a multidimensional level, says PM Modi. Nationalism is our inspiration, governance our mantra, said PM Modi. This is an indication of Modi ji's diplomatic success that when Pakistan threatened to boycott Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) meeting if India was invited then 56 out of 57 countries said let Pakistan not come, Sushma Swaraj earlier said. Nationalism is our inspiration, uplifting the marginalised is our vision, good governance is our mantra. To run a national policy we need to work on a multi-dimensional level and that has been included in a 'Sankalp Patra', says PM Modi. "We want the people to hold us accountable and hence we have set out to achieve 75 goals (for the 75 years of independence) by 2022," he says adding, "It is one mission, one direction for BJP." Common man's needs have always been at the core of our policies, says PM Modi. Development should become a people's movement and we are working towards. Only the poor can defeat poverty, so poor must be empowered, says PM. आज देश के कई प्रदेशों में पानी की समस्या के समाधान को गंभीरता से सोचने की जरूरत है।



इसलिए हम एक अलग 'जल शक्ति मंत्रालय' बनाएंगे: पीएम मोदी #BJPSankalpPatr2019 pic.twitter.com/HOIzWKD0hE — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019 PM says new ministry to harness water power or Jal Shakti: Country can progress only if the common man is empowered. Our society is diverse therefore even the development needs to be multilayered, says PM Modi. PM Modi says a seperate ministry would be made to harness water power or Jal Shakti. He says the basis of BJP's manifesto is nation's well being and aim is to give impetus to India's development and economic growth. Good governance is our mantra, says PM Modi. He says manifesto reflects aspirations of the people. "We are committed 75 points, we will fulfil 75 commitments we made in manifesto by 2022 when India celebrates 75 years of independence, says PM Modi. We will expand the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan scheme to cover all small shopkeepers. We are committed to bringing down the percentage of families living below the poverty line to a single digit in the next five years, Rajnath Singh said. PM Modi thanks entire team that worked for preparing BJP's manifesto. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.



We reiterate our stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code. #BJPSankalpPatr2019 pic.twitter.com/4fkn1LJdrJ — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019 BJP manifesto: Modi begins address at Manifesto unveiling function Women's welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government, and the BJP is committed to 33% reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment: BJP Manifesto Other parties came to you with their ‘ghoshna patra’, but we are here with a ‘sankalp patra’. We are not here to make ‘announcements’, says Sushma Swaraj "The NDA and the BJP are already a government in power and we hope to go into our second term. We have been a high performing government," Jaitley says. This manifesto is not prepared with a tukde-tukde or Ivy League mindset. It’s rooted in Indian reality. Those who failed in the past decades can’t manufacture fresh idea. 2014 was election in cynical environment. Modi held hope then, says Jaitley. Previous governments has only given slogans, PM Modi’s government gave benefits to the people. Taxes were only reduced, not increased. The idea was to provide more money in the pocket of the people, so they could spend it, says Jaitley after BJP manifesto release. Taking a jibe at Congress, Arun Jaitley says BJP manifesto not prepared by those with 'tukde tukde' mindset or by those of ivy league. We will give Rs 6000 yearly income support to all farmers, under Kisan Samman Nidhi, home minister says. "We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370.We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh while speaking about BJP manifesto. We will provide short-term new agriculture loans up to Rs. 1 lakh at a 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount, says Rajnath Singh while speaking about BJP manifesto. BJP manifesto promises Rs 100 lakh crore investment towards infrastructure development. "For all the farmers in the country, we will implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. We’d ensure pension for small and marginal farmers after 60 years of age," says Home Minister after BJP releases manifesto for 2019 elections. We will strengthen the strike capability of the armed forces by equipping them with modern equipment. Besides, we will take effective steps to prevent illegal immigration in the Northeastern states. #BJPSankalpPatr2019 pic.twitter.com/efrphN7v5t — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019 "We will strengthen the strike capability of the armed forces by equipping them with modern equipment. Besides, we will take effective steps to prevent illegal immigration in the Northeastern states," says Rajnath Singh. Explaining the manifesto, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says seats in management and engineering institutes would be increased. Reiterates commitment to cleanliness, LPG connection to all and welfare of people in villages. Manifesto vows stop illegal immigration. "Our policy has been zero tolerance towards terrorism, and we will pursue it even more rigorously, says Singh. BJP committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022. BJP manifesto promises pension for farmers. On Ram Mandir, Rajnath Singh says 'will explore all options. Rajnath Singh says the manifesto was aimed at carrying forward the work done in last five years with even more progressiveness. BJP releases its manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'. In these 5 years, the BJP has worked towards providing a decisive govt, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Shah says. Our focus was on all sections of the society. We promise that we will continue working for the people, he says. Shah says BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is people's 'Mann ke Baat', says Amit Shah. Shah thanks everyone who was involved in making of the manifesto - Sankalpa Patra. He seeks blessings of the country and promises progressive governance in coming five years, Shah says. Under PM Modi, the image of India around the world changed. Modi did what successive governments could not do in decades of rule. BJP has run government utmost dedication towards nation. PM Modi's policies have brought about positive change in lives of people both in villages and cities, says BJP president. People were fed up of past Congress government. Were fed up of corruption under UPA rule. And people voted for us with hope. We have met expectations and worked for people, Shah says. India has emerged as a superpower. PM Modi has taken tough stand on terrorism, Shah says. "Country's has progressed by leaps and bounds since 2014, Shah says. He says entire country has been electrified, country has taken strong stance on terrorism. Shah recalls the BJP manifesto of 2014. He says "In 2014 we laid roadmap for next five years. 2014 was historic, we came to power with overwhelming majority." Amit Shah takes stage and welcomes leaders at the manifesto unveiling ceremony.Manifesto Sankalp Patra to be unveiled shortly. Senior BJP leaders including Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley are also on the dais along with PM Modi and Amit Shah for manifesto release. Congress President Rahul Gandhi released party manifesto titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (We will deliver) in the national capital on Tuesday (April 2). BJP's 2014 manifesto stated their goal as 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' (One India, Great India), the path to which was 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. PM Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters in Delhi minutes before the party's manifesto launch. Party chief Amit Shah receives him. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj are present at the venue. BJP's election manifesto to be released shortly. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters, the party will release their manifesto for #LokSabhaElections2019 shortly. pic.twitter.com/f71GqU58Ly — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019 PM arrives for manifesto release: "The minute you ask questions to BJP or PM you are called anti-national. You say why is there inflation, why are farmers committing suicide, we are told 'Go to Pakistan'. This sort of rhetoric, based on emotions do not serve India's election well, Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Hyderabad. "Those who hoard people's money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also," says Kamal Haasan on I-T raids being held at locations of Congress leaders. "Incumbent government in Telangana is doing all it can to buy legislators and pressurise lawmakers, to create environment of fear like Mr Modi is doing in rest of India by using agencies to quieten voices of anybody who questions BJP," says Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Hyderabad. On Sunday (Apr 7): Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party's promise to abolish sedition law, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he will not be allowed to come to power by supporting "traitors". Thackeray was addressing an election rally at Kalmeshwar in support of Shiv Sena's Ramtek constituency candidate Krupal Tumane. He said the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (RPI) have come together on one ideology for the love of the nation. "But, I want to ask why have Maha Aghadi come together who have conflicts between them. Who are these people? Our dream is for the country, what about you? Your dream is only power. Our prime minister will be Narendra Modi tomorrow also. And I want to ask the opposition to announce one name for the PM's post," said Thackeray. Thackeray also took a potshot at Congress' promise in its manifesto to abolish the sedition law. "Do you agree with this?... Anyone who commits treason should be hanged," he said. "If Gandhi thinks he will come to power by supporting traitors, we will not let it happen," he added. Congress election in-charge for UP East Priyanka Gandhi tweets on the occasion of Ashoka Jayanti : "I pay my respects to Emperor Ashoka who established a rule of justice and compassion over violence and discrimination." Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) releases their manifesto for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/fKrq848Bft — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019 RJD manifesto: Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) releases their 2024 election manifesto 'Kovai 2024' for Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/lFUG13fy4w — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019 Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) releases manifesto: The most important highlight of the Congress manifesto for upcoming polls was the NYAY scheme. Congress is heavily banking on its NYAY scheme to make a comeback in upcoming general elections. Congress is hoping that the proposed NYAY scheme would strike a chord among the poor and the farmers, so much so that other issues like Rafale and demonetisation seem to have taken a back seat in its campaign narrative. In 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress released its manifesto on March 02. The BJP released its manifesto on April 08 when the first phase of elections was slated to be held on April 20. Then late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was seeking the fourth term as Prime Minister. In 2009, the Congress released its manifesto on March 24 seeking the second term for Manmohan Singh led UPA government. The BJP released manifesto on April 3 and sought a mandate for its Prime Ministerial candidate Lal Krishna Advani in the polls starting on April 16. In 2014, the BJP released its manifesto on April 7, the day when the first phase of the elections were being conducted. The Congress had released its manifesto on March 26 seeking the third term for Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi; BJP President Amit Shah; Union Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Thawar Chand Gehlot, and Jagat Prakash Nadda; former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and National General Secretary Ramlal will be present at the manifesto release function. It is notable that Congress President Rahul Gandhi released party manifesto titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (We will deliver) last week. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to release its election manifesto, which it calls Sankalp Patra (pledge document), on Monday at 11 A.M at the party headquarters here in the presence of its Parliamentary Board members.