Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Akhilesh Yadav to address political rally in Pilibhit

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will address a political rally in Pilibhit on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani filed her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied her.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination from Rae Bareli, her pocket borough, today with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party's eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in tow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led opposition today, asserting that the "mahamilavati gang" is scared that if he comes to power again, their "shops" of corruption and dynasty politics will shut down.

Addressing an election rally, PM Modi also said the opposition wants to strip the armed forces of their special powers, while the NDA government strives to give full liberty to jawans to deal with terrorists and Maoists.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Andhra Pradesh: State IT Minister & TDP leader Nara Lokesh sits on a dharna alleging inadequate arrangements at the polling center in the Christian Peta area of Tadepalli. pic.twitter.com/8TBuOJ0LO7 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019 In Andhra Pradesh, State IT Minister & TDP leader Nara Lokesh sits on a dharna alleging inadequate arrangements at the polling center in the Christian Peta area of Tadepalli. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to file his nomination from Lucknow parliamentary constituency on 16 April. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will address a political rally in Pilibhit on Friday. अब तो ब्लैक होल भी दिख गया। बस अच्छे दिन ही हैं जो नज़र नहीं आते। pic.twitter.com/C8kKlYoiPj — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 11, 2019 Taking a dig at BJP's 2014 campaign slogan "achhe din aane wale hain" (good days are coming), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that even the black hole was now visible but the good days is still out of sight. After alliance talks with Congress fails, AAP ties up with JJP in Haryana on all ten seats. Earlier Kejriwal had proposed a tie up between AAP, JJP and Congress in Haryana. The Congress on Thursday demanded the resignation of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, accusing them of suppressing facts before the Supreme Court and calling Rafale jet deal documents "stolen". The Election Commission today issued a show cause notice to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati for appealing to Muslims to cast their vote against the BJP and for the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission today issued a show cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "Ali" and "Bajrang Bali" remarks while addressing a rally in Meerut. The BJP Thursday alleged that Trinamool Congress "goons" had instigated violence in West Bengal's Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency and did not let people cast their votes. In the first-phase of the general elections on Thursday, polls were held in two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state -- Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. BJP delegation files a complaint with chief electoral officer, Odisha alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct by CM Naveen Patnaik. The delegation alleges that his speeches on Thursday were live telecasted on a TV channel. They have requested state CEC to take action. The BJP delegation also alleges that BJD released their election manifesto on April 9, during prohibition period, which was live telecast on TV channels.