    Lok Sabha Election updates: AAP to launch Pol-Khol Abhiyan against Congress

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Apr 22:The six remaining candidates of Aam Aadmi Party will file their nominations on Monday. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal would participate in two mega roadshows in Haryana and will also launch 'Pol-Khol Abhiyan' against the Congress.

    AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal

    The candidates who will file their nominations are Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, East Delhi candidate Atishi, North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh, South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, North East candidate Dilip Pandey and New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goel.

    Meanwhile, he campaigning for phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election 2019 and assembly elections in Odisha concluded on Sunday at 5 pm.

    Six Lok Sabha constituencies -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal -- will go to the polls along with the 42 Assembly segments in their jurisdiction on Tuesday.

    A total of 92.65 lakh voters, including 47.99 lakh men, 44.56 lakh women and 1,163 belonging to the 'other' gender, will decide the fate of 61 Lok Sabha and 356 Assembly candidates in 10,464 booths on phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election 2019.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Apr 22, 2019 8:32 AM

    The six remaining candidates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will file their nominations on Monday, said senior party leader Gopal Rai, accusing Congress of "wasting" its time over an alliance in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

    Apr 22, 2019 8:25 AM

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be campaignig in Amethi today. Reports suggest that he will also hold a meeting in Sultanpur where Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is contesting.

    Apr 22, 2019 8:25 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four public meetings today: 11.00 am: Dindori, Maharashtra; 12.55 pm: Nandurbar, Maharashtra; 4.15 pm: Udaipur, Rajasthan and 6.40 pm: Jodhpur, Rajasthan

