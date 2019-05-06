Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 62.56 per cent total voter turnout recorded in fifth phase

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 06: Nearly nine crore voted on Monday to decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth phase of polling in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states. Amid reports of violence and EVM glitches, the voting came to a close at around 7 PM on Monday.

The BJP demanded fresh polling at Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of unleashing "violence" on its voters.

Meanwhile, Union minister Smriti Irani accused Congress president and rival candidate from Amethi Rahul Gandhi of capturing polling booth in the constituency.

Voting took place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.

With this phase, election will be over in 424 seats and polling in the remaining 118 seats will be held on May 12 and 19.

Total voter turnout in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Election 2019 is 62.56%. Himachal Pradesh The Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh has directed Kangra district election officer to take action under section 127A of Representation of People Act,1950 regarding violation of Model Code of Conduct by Congress candidate for Kangra, Pawan Kajal. Madhya Pradesh Visuals from Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh where voting concluded for Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Election 2019. Rajasthan Voting concludes for the 5th phase of LokSabhaElection2019 in Rajasthan. West Bengal West Bengal BJP writes to CEO West Bengal over poll related violence the letter states,"On all LS seats which were having polling today have seen wide spread violence including rigging of booths, destruction of EVMs&brutal attacks on BJP candidates.Also seek order for re-polling" Bihar 57.86% voter turnout recorded in Bihar (five Lok Sabha constituencies) in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, till 6pm. West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leader Locket Chatterjee staged a sit-in at District Magistrate's office in Hooghly after her car was vandalized by unknown miscreants, earlier today. Assembly elections in Odisha's Patkura constituency has been re-scheduled to May 19 following the death of Biju Janata Dal candidate Ved Prakash Agarwal. Patnaik had earlier requested ECI for the same on his visit to Delhi on the 24th. #WATCH West Bengal: Scuffle breaks out between TMC's MP from Howrah, Prasun Banerjee and security forces at polling booth no. 49 & 50 in Howrah. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase5 pic.twitter.com/UOoZcEzUce — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019 Scuffle breaks out between TMC's Prasun Banerjee and security forces The Congress has sought repolling in several booths in Shopian and Pulwama districts of the Anantnag parliamentary constituency, alleging that the NC and the PDP indulged in bogus voting in many areas. Voter Turnout in Madhya Pradesh till 3 PM has been recorded at 54.22%. Seven of MP's seats are polling in this phase of the elections. The Election Commission has directed Bengal police to lodge FIRs against all those present in the booth in Hooghly where an EVM was ransacked in the presence of BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee. Clahses broke out at a polling booth in Pulwama's Rajpora when PDP workers thrashed a Congress polling agent. Voter turnout till 3 pm in Jharkhand was 58.63 percent Voter turnout till 3 pm in West Bengal was 62.79 percent Voter turnout till 3 pm in Uttar Pradesh was 44.79 percent Voter turnout till 3 pm in Rajasthan was 50.39 percent Voter turnout till 3 pm in Madhya Pradesh was 53.37 percent Voter turnout till 3 pm in Jammu & Kashmir was 15.34 percent Voter turnout till 3 pm in Bihar was 44.08 percent Election Commission of India has given relaxation in Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra and has allowed state govt to carry out drought relief work. Jammu and Kashmir Kashmiri Pandits cast their votes at a Special Polling Station in Udhampur, for Anantnag parliamentary constituency. Election Commission officials said,''close to 50 per cent polling was recorded in five polling booths in Andhra Pradesh, till 1pm polling booths and cast their votes in good numbers. In all 49.64 per cent votes were polled in the five polling booths in three districts.'' Despite the searing temperature, there is no beating their spirit !#GotInked #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase5 pic.twitter.com/gk8dCgro1m — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 6, 2019 EC tweet: Jharkhand Voter turnout till 2 pm in Jharkhand was 46 percent West Bengal Voter turnout till 2 pm in West Bengal was 51 percent Uttar Pradesh Voter turnout till 2 pm in Uttar Pradesh was 35.15 percent Rajasthan Voter turnout till 2 pm in Rajasthan was 42.80 percent Madhya Pradesh Voter turnout till 2 pm in Madhya Pradesh was 43.90 percent Jammu and Kashmir Voter turnout till 2 pm in Jammu and Kashmir was 11.35 percent Bihar Voter turnout till 2 pm in Bihar was 39.9 percent Sahara chief Subrata Roy casts his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/d4VjVsIGsL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019 Subrata Roy casts his vote: Jharkhand Mahendra Singh Dhoni casts his vote at a polling booth in Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi, Jharkhand. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/3oZx3YwAL5 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019 MS Dhoni casts vote: Delhi Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Devinder Kumar Sehrawat joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel. Despite the searing temperature, there is no beating their spirit !#GotInked #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase5 pic.twitter.com/gk8dCgro1m — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 6, 2019 EC tweet: A grenade was lobbed at yet another polling station in south Kashmir's restive Pulwama district, say reports. West Bengal Accusing the ruling TMC in West Bengal of unleashing "violence" on its voters, the BJP Monday demanded a repoll in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused Trinamool Congress "goons" of booth-capturing and not letting BJP voters cast their votes by resorting to threats and violence. At a press conference, he also alleged that the Election Commission had not done enough to make the polls free and fair in the state despite the BJP approaching it a number of times. "The TMC wants to win elections by rigging as it cannot win by votes. We demand a repoll in the entire Barrackpore constituency," he said, alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was behind the violence. Here is the interim voter turnout today in #Phase5 of #LokSabhaElections2019. (Updated till 1 PM)

Download Voter Turnout App and see real-time Turnout Report: https://t.co/wVA1uVlL7B#GotInked #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/i7gkVMavQH — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 6, 2019 EC tweet: Jharkhand Voter turnout till 1 pm in Jharkhand was 37.24 percent West Bengal Voter turnout till 1 pm in West Bengal was 39.55 percent Uttar Pradesh Voter turnout till 1 pm in Uttar Pradesh was 26.53 percent Rajasthan Voter turnout till 1 pm in Rajasthan was 33.82 percent Madhya Pradesh Voter turnout till 1 pm in Madhya Pradesh was 31.46 percent Jammu and Kashmir Voter turnout till 1 pm in Jammu and Kashmir was 6.54 percent Bihar Voter turnout till 1 pm in Bihar was 24.49 percent Take a look at the interim voter turnout today in #Phase5 of #LokSabhaElections2019.#GotInked #IndiaElection2019

(Updated till 12.00 PM) pic.twitter.com/Vomo1xqsJV — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 6, 2019 EC tweet: Uttar Pradesh Amid reports of EVM glitches, nearly 10 per cent turnout was recorded Monday in the first two hours of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats of UP where Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are in the fray. Among early voters in the state capital included Home Minister Singh, BSP supremo Mayawati, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and DGP OP Singh. Election officials here said polling was going on smoothly, barring some complaints of EVM malfunctioning, which were attended to immediately to ensure voting was not hampered. In the first two hours, maximum of 11.11 percent voting was witnessed in Sitapur, while Lucknow recorded 8.78 per cent. Raebareli and Amethi witnessed 9.95 per cent and 8.17 per cent turnout respectively, EC officials said. A BJP worker, identified as Prashanta Barma, was allegedly beaten up by TMC supporters while he was sitting outside a booth near the Foreshore Road area of Howrah. Barma has been admitted to Howrah district hospital, say reports. Jharkhand Voter turnout till 12 noon in Jharkhand was 29.49 percent West Bengal Voter turnout till 12 noon in West Bengal was 33.57 percent Uttar Pradesh Voter turnout till 12 noon in Uttar Pradesh was 22.96 percent Rajasthan Voter turnout till 12 noon in Rajasthan was 29.39 percent Madhya Pradesh Voter turnout till 12 noon in Madhya Pradesh was 29.71 percent Jammu and Kashmir Voter turnout till 12 noon in Jammu and Kashmir was 6.09 percent Bihar Voter turnout till 12 noon in Bihar was 20.74 percent. West Bengal "Mamata is doing this because the TMC is losing," says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on attack on BJP's Arjun Singh. EC has removed the presiding officer of Booth Number 110 of Nashkarpur village under Talpur anchal of Tarakeshwar. This was done after a Trinamool local leader Maharaja Nag accompanied a voter up to the EVM and pressed the button instead of the voter. The incident happened in Arambagh Lok Sabha seat, reports India Today. Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh: A man in Chhatarpur arrives to vote, after his father's last rites earlier today. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase5 pic.twitter.com/99YoCEJ7Ch — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019 Polling in Madhya PRadesh: Jharkhand Voter turnout till 10 am in Jharkhand was 13.56 percent West Bengal Voter turnout till 10 am in West Bengal was 16.56 percent Uttar Pradesh Voter turnout till 10 am in Uttar Pradesh was 9.85 percent Rajasthan Voter turnout till 10 am in Rajasthan was 14 percent Madhya Pradesh Voter turnout till 10 am in Madhya Pradesh was 13.18 percent Jammu and Kashmir Voter turnout till 10 am in Jammu and Kashmir was 1.36 percent Bihar Voter turnout till 10 am in Bihar was 11.51 percent Hundreds of TMC supporters blocked BJP candidate Arjun Singh car at Naihati's Vijaynagar and raised 'Arjun Singh Go Back' slogans. Sensing security concern Arjun Singh's car took a U-turn and left the spot, say reports. EVM malfunction has been reported from three booths in the Salkia area of Howrah in West Bengal. Voting is yet to begin at a polling booth even though more than two hours since the commencement of voting have passed. The officials say that they need more time to repair the machines, say reports. Madhya Pradesh Voter turnout till 9 am in Madhya Pradesh was 0.49 percent Jharkhand oter turnout till 9 am in Jharkhand was 2.05 percent West Bengal Voter turnout till 9 am in West Bengal was 2.39 percent Rajasthan Voter turnout till 9 am in Rajasthan was 0.68 percent Jammu and Kashmir Voter turnout till 9 am in Jammu and Kashmir was 0.28 percent Bihar Voter turnout till 9 am in Bihar was 3.74 percent Uttar Pradesh Voter turnout till 9 am in Uttar Pradesh was 5.75 percent Jharkhand Jharkhand: A man arrived with his 105-year-old mother to cast votes at polling booth number 450 in Hazaribagh. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/PGTF49ztlw — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019 Polling in Jharkhand: West Bengal Election Commission has sought report from the district administration over the violence and clashes in Barrackpore. BJP's Arjun Singh alleged that the TMC supporters attacked him. Jammu and Kashmir A grenade attack has been reported from South Kashmir's Pulwama where polling is underway. Reports say that the attack took place near a polling booth. No reports of any causalities so far. West Bengal When I was going with our agent to the booth, TMC goons attacked me in front out the police, says BJP's Arjun Singh as per reports. Jharkhand Jharkhand: Visuals from a polling booth in St.Anne's Girls High School in Ranchi. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/KrJlB4PA6T — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019 Polling in Jharkhand: Uttar Pradesh Voters at a polling booth in Amethi have reportedly boycotted voting saying that Congress chief and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi had promised an underpass to be built but it never happened, say reports. West Bengal "I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured," says Arjun Singh a former Trinamool Congress leader who recently joined Bharatiya Janta Party. West Bengal TMC supporters in Bengal agitated against Arjun Singh in Chakathalia Surya Sen Pally area alleging that Singh misbehaved with women supporters. Singha lleged that TMC workers attacked him in front of the police. Arjun Singh is a former Trinamool Congress leader and recently joined Bharatiya Janta Party. He is contesting Lok Sabha election as BJP candidate from Barrackpore.￼ Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore urges people to come out and vote in large number."Today is the festival of democracy." West Bengal TMC supporters in Bengal agitated against Arjun Singh in Chakathalia Surya Sen Pally area alleging that Singh misbehaved with women supporters. Jammu and Kashmir Voting underway in South Kashmir's Khrew area in Pulwama. Pulwama is an insurgency prone area and it is for this reason that polling in Ananthnag Lok Sabha constituency is being held in three rounds. Important facts about 5th phase: Uttar Pradesh has maximum number of polling booths - 28,072, while Jammu and Kashmir has the least number of polling booths - 1,254. Uttar Pradesh "Right to vote should be used for your own good. I appeal all to come out of homes and vote," says Mayawati after casting vote. Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from polling booth 66 in Govt High School in Pulwama( Anantnag Lok Sabha seat) #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/EKLbGTmkX3 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019 Polling in Jammu and Kashmir: Uttar Pradesh BSP Chief Mayawati casts her vote at a polling booth in City Montessori Inter College in Lucknow. EVM glitches in West Bengal. Polling is yet to begin at booth numbers 289/ 291/292 in Howrah Home Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote at Lucknow Rajasthan Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and his wife Gayatri Rathore arrive at a polling station in Jaipur to cast their vote. Former union minister Yashwant Sinha and his wife are among the early voters. Voting is underway at 51 Lok Sabha constituencies. Phase five of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, will witness a keen contest in seven off the 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Phase would also witness polling in Amethi and Raebareli, which are being contested by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi respectively. The Lucknow seat from where Rajnath Singh is seeking a re-election has been with the BJP since 1991. The seat was won that year by former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This year Singh will take on Poonam Sinha, the candidate fielded by the SP-BSP. In the 2014 polls at Kaushambi, the BJP polled 331,724, while the SP and BSP together had 490,146 votes. Bahraich: BJP: 432,392, SP-BSP: 552,224, Sitapur: BJP: 417,546, SP-BSP: 522,689, Mohanlalganj: BJP: 455,274, SP:BSP: 552,224, Banda: BJP: 342,066, SP-BSP: 416,008, Dhaurahra: BJP: 360,357, SP-BSP: 468,714 and Kaisarganj: BJP: 381,500, SP-BSP: 450,008. In Raebareli, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is contesting against former Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh. 6 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 3 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves. 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Raebareli and Gonda constituencies. There are 182 candidates in the fray from these seats. 21 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves. 5 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping (IPC Section-363) and Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364) , against themselves. 184(28%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more. Among the major parties 38(79%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 32(71%) out of 45 candidates from INC,17(52%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, 8(89%) out of 9 candidates from SP and 31(12%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore. The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 5 election is Rs. 2.57 crores. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 48 BJP candidates is Rs. 6.91 crores, 45 INC candidates is Rs 8.74 crores, 33 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.32 crores, and 9 SP candidates have average assets of Rs 31.57 crores. 208(31%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 343(51%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 113(17%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not given their age. 79(12%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 5 elections. In the seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal, it is a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the CPI(M). The Trinamool had won all the seven seats in 2014. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress. This is an important phase for BJP in Uttar Pradesh since it had won 12 of the 14 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won only Rae Bareli and Amethi — the only two constituencies where the party succeeded out of the 80 seats in the state. The fifth phase will see voting in many high-profile seats. In Uttar Pradesh, both Rae Bareli and Amethi — constituencies which are traditional strongholds of Congress — will see a riveting contest, with the SP-BSP alliance lending their support to the party.

