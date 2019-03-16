Lok Sabha Elections 2019 UPDATES: BJP CEC meets to finalise more candidates

New Delhi, Mar 23: The BJP central election committee met here on Friday to finalise the party's candidates in several states for the Lok Sabha elections with its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, taking part in the exercise.

The states, where the party's nominees for the polls were discussed, included Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa.

Meanwhile, the Congress today renewed its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, demanding an investigation after a report in news magazine The Caravan alleged "payoffs amounting to over Rs. 1,800 crore" by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to "BJP's national leaders, its central committee, and judges and advocates".

Rejecting the documents cited by the article as "forged", BS Yeddyurappa said, "I am thinking of filing a defamation case...these are false allegations. The I-T department officials had examined and found that the documents and signature are forged...it is politically motivated."

In another political development, former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the party in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad today.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Congress party releases 7th list of 35 candidates. Renuka Chowdhury to contest from Khammam (Telangana), Imran Pratapgarhi to contest from UP's Moradabad (in place of Raj Babbar), Preeta Harit from UP's Agra, Raj Babbar from UP's Fatehpur Sikri.