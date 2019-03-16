  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 UPDATES: BJP CEC meets to finalise more candidates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The BJP central election committee met here on Friday to finalise the party's candidates in several states for the Lok Sabha elections with its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, taking part in the exercise.

    The states, where the party's nominees for the polls were discussed, included Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa.

    bjp

    Meanwhile, the Congress today renewed its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, demanding an investigation after a report in news magazine The Caravan alleged "payoffs amounting to over Rs. 1,800 crore" by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to "BJP's national leaders, its central committee, and judges and advocates".

    Rejecting the documents cited by the article as "forged", BS Yeddyurappa said, "I am thinking of filing a defamation case...these are false allegations. The I-T department officials had examined and found that the documents and signature are forged...it is politically motivated."

    In another political development, former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the party in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad today.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Mar 23, 2019 12:55 AM

    Congress party releases 7th list of 35 candidates. Renuka Chowdhury to contest from Khammam (Telangana), Imran Pratapgarhi to contest from UP's Moradabad (in place of Raj Babbar), Preeta Harit from UP's Agra, Raj Babbar from UP's Fatehpur Sikri.

    Read More

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue