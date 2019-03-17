Lok Sabha elections 2019: TTV Dinakaran's AMMK releases first list of 24 candidates

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Mar 17: TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK) on Sunday announced the first list of 24 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list also consists of list of candidates for nine by-election seats.

Sarubala Thondaiman to contest from Trichy and David Annadurai to contest from Madurai Lok Sabha seats. While, P Vetrivel will contest from Perumbavoor in by-polls.

Lok Sabha elections and assembly byelections would be held in Tamil Nadu on April 18, in the second phase of the seven-phased polls. Elections will be held in Puducherry also on the same day.