TDP names 25 candidates for LS polls, third list for assembly elections

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Mar 19: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) released third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming elections to the state legislative assembly. The polling will be held on 11 April.

Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) releases third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming elections to the state legislative assembly. The polling will be held on 11 April. pic.twitter.com/dHuU6fnRfR — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019

The TDP party has also released a list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 . Ashok Gajapathi Raju to contest from Vizianagaram, Kesineni Srinivas from Vijayawada, Galla Jayadev from Guntur and N Sivaprasad from Chittoor.

Earlier, the TDP party released a list of 126 candidates for the April 11 assembly elections last Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is slated to contest from Kuppam assembly constituency while his son, IT Minister Nara Lokesh will fight from Mangalagiri.

Andhra Pradesh will conduct state assembly elections on April 11.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora had announced the elections for the 175 Assembly seats and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11 in a single phase.

The results of the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23.