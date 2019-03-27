Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tamil Nadu candidate deposits security amount of Rs25k in coins

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Chennai, March 27: The election season is here and there is no dearth of interesting tales to share.

A candidate in Tamil Nadu set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election kicking off on April 11 recently made the headlines for one bizarre reason.

Kuppalji Devadoss, an independent candidate contesting on the ticket of Amma Makkal National Party, deposited his election security money worth Rs 25,000 election in coins on Monday, March 25, reported ANI.

Deavadoss brought the coins in utensils of various shapes and sizes. According to the news report, the deposit amount was made up of coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5 and 10 denomination.

Devadoss is contesting from South Chennai constituency and filed his nomination at South Chennai zonal office.

All 39 Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 23, along with the rest of the country.