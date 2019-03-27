Lok Sabha elections 2019: Survey shows voters happiest with Kerala MPs, least in Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 27: With just few days to go for Lok Sabha elections 2019, a survey conducted by CVOTER-IANS State of the Nation tracker poll shows how satisfied people were from across all states with the Members of Parliament (MPs) they sent to Parliament in 2014.

As per the survey, the voters in Kerala, Rajasthan and Gujarat are most satisfied with their outgoing MPs while those in Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are least happy with the performance of their elected representatives.

On the basis of a state-wise break-up, Kerala seemed to be most satisfied with its MPs. They scored a healthy 44.4 per cent on the satisfaction chart. While in Rajasthan, 38.8 per cent were happy and in Gujarat, 36.3 per cent said they were very satisfied.

Only Tamil Nadu is featured at the bottom of the chart, with a satisfaction rating of a mere 18.2 per cent and is below Uttar Pradesh if Union Territories are not taken into account.

The comparative analysis between CVOTER-IANS State of the Nation tracker poll also reflects majorly on the AIADMK, that won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats from the state in 2014, and since then has turned into a divided house after the demise of their leader, late chief minister J Jayalalitha in 2016.

Employment opportunities remains top concern among voters: Survey

However, the survey spells a worrying sign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as only one state ruled by it figures in the top three of the satisfaction chart.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 is scheduled to be held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. The counting of votes will be conducted on 23 May, and on the same day the results will be declared.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Assembly elections in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously with the general election.

The 543 elected MPs will be elected from single-member constituencies using first-past-the-post voting.