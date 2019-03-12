Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP releases list of two candidates for Hathras, Mirzapur

Lucknow, Mar 12: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday released a list of two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for Mirzapur and Hathras Parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Th SP has decided to field Ramji Lal Suman from Hathras Lok Sabha seat and Rajendra S Vind from Mirzapur seat.

Suman had contested on the Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Hathras, but faced defeat. He was also a Union Minister in former PM Chandrashekar's cabinet. In 2014 elections, BJP's Rajesh Kumar Diwaker had won from Hathras by defeating BSP's Manoj Kumar. Ramji Lal Suman ended up in third place with around 17% vote share.

Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Anupriya Singh Patel of AD. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 71 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two including Mirzapur seat.The SP won five seats and the Congress two, while the BSP drew a blank.

On March 8, The Samajwadi Party released its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. The first name on the list was of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who will contest from Mainpuri seat.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are geared up to start the campaign for the first phase of voting on April 11. Joint public rallies of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati are on the cards in parts of western Uttar Pradesh. The joint rallies are expected to boost the cadres of both the parties for the upcoming polls.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have decided that they will field candidates on 76 seats. Each will contest on 38 seats.The remaining four seats have been left for the Congress and others.