Lok Sabha elections 2019: Shashi Tharoor files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 01: As the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections draws closer, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday filed nomination from Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentary Constituency.

Tharoor has been Thiruvananthapuram MP for ten years. He is seeking re-election for the third time.

Earlier in the day, Tharoor welcomed Congress President Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad, Kerala in quite an artistic way. He posted a superimposed picture of Rahul on an image of a forest, welcoming him to Wayanad. Twitter users, donning their creativity and humour caps, too, joined in.

Of Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats, Thiruvananthapuram is the one that is expected to see a cracker of a contest, with three heavyweights in the fray - Congress Shashi Tharoor who seeks a hat-trick of wins from the constituency, former Mizoram Governor Kummanem Rajasekheran and CPI legislator and former state Minister C Divakaran.

With tough competition looming, Tharoor seems to have pushed off his campaign blitz with a bang.