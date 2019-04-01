  • search
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Shashi Tharoor files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 01: As the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections draws closer, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday filed nomination from Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentary Constituency.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Shashi Tharoor files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

    Tharoor has been Thiruvananthapuram MP for ten years. He is seeking re-election for the third time.

    Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav files nomination from Mainpuri

    Earlier in the day, Tharoor welcomed Congress President Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad, Kerala in quite an artistic way. He posted a superimposed picture of Rahul on an image of a forest, welcoming him to Wayanad. Twitter users, donning their creativity and humour caps, too, joined in.

    Of Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats, Thiruvananthapuram is the one that is expected to see a cracker of a contest, with three heavyweights in the fray - Congress Shashi Tharoor who seeks a hat-trick of wins from the constituency, former Mizoram Governor Kummanem Rajasekheran and CPI legislator and former state Minister C Divakaran.

    With tough competition looming, Tharoor seems to have pushed off his campaign blitz with a bang.

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor congress nomination thiruvananthapuram

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue