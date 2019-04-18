Lok Sabha election 2019 voting Live: Battle of ballots across 95 seats today

New Delhi, Apr 18: Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held across 95 parliamentary constituencies spread across 12 states and one Union Territories (UTs) today.

During the second phase, the polling will be held in 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat in Manipur and Puducherry.

Crucial seats in eastern India like Silchar and Karimganj in Assam; Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal are going to vote on Thursday. In the political crucial Uttar Pradesh, important seats like Mathura, Agra and Aligarh are going to vote along with five other Lok Sabha seats.

Dakshina Kannada, Mysore, Mandya and five seats of Bengaluru along with six other Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka would poll on April 18. 38 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote today as the polling in Vellore was cancelled. Politically significant seats like Katihar and Bhagalpur in Bihar along with three others will also cast ballot.

Important leaders whose fate would be decided tomorrow are Union ministers Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP's Hema Malini, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Congress leaders Verappa Moily, Raj Babbar and Tariq Anwar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.

Follow all the Live updates from second phase polling here:

In the political crucial Uttar Pradesh, important seats like Mathura, Agra and Aligarh are going to vote along with five other Lok Sabha seats. BJP's MP from Mathura, actor turned politician Hema Malini, is not only battling the anti-incumbency but also constant attack from the opposition for allegedly neglecting the constituency. Some crucial seats in eastern India like Silchar and Karimganj in Assam; Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal. Silchar and Karimganj are areas where the Citizenship Ammendment Bill (CAB) is said to have support. Sitting MP from Silchar is Congress's Sushmita Dev and the BJP has made it amply clear that winning is Silchar is one of their top priorities in Assam. As per the original schedule released by the Election Commission on March 10, 97 seats were to vote on Thursday, but the election Tamil Nadu's Vellore has been cancelled and the polling in Tripura was deferred.

