  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha election 2019 voting Live: Battle of ballots across 95 seats today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held across 95 parliamentary constituencies spread across 12 states and one Union Territories (UTs) today.

    During the second phase, the polling will be held in 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat in Manipur and Puducherry.

    Polling officials after collecting Electronic Voting Machines. Photo credit: PTI
    Polling officials after collecting Electronic Voting Machines. Photo credit: PTI

    Crucial seats in eastern India like Silchar and Karimganj in Assam; Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal are going to vote on Thursday. In the political crucial Uttar Pradesh, important seats like Mathura, Agra and Aligarh are going to vote along with five other Lok Sabha seats.

    Dakshina Kannada, Mysore, Mandya and five seats of Bengaluru along with six other Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka would poll on April 18. 38 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote today as the polling in Vellore was cancelled. Politically significant seats like Katihar and Bhagalpur in Bihar along with three others will also cast ballot.

    Important leaders whose fate would be decided tomorrow are Union ministers Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP's Hema Malini, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Congress leaders Verappa Moily, Raj Babbar and Tariq Anwar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi.

    The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.

    Follow all the Live updates from second phase polling here:

    Apr 18, 2019 2:04 AM

    In the political crucial Uttar Pradesh, important seats like Mathura, Agra and Aligarh are going to vote along with five other Lok Sabha seats. BJP's MP from Mathura, actor turned politician Hema Malini, is not only battling the anti-incumbency but also constant attack from the opposition for allegedly neglecting the constituency.

    Apr 18, 2019 2:04 AM

    Some crucial seats in eastern India like Silchar and Karimganj in Assam; Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal. Silchar and Karimganj are areas where the Citizenship Ammendment Bill (CAB) is said to have support. Sitting MP from Silchar is Congress's Sushmita Dev and the BJP has made it amply clear that winning is Silchar is one of their top priorities in Assam.

    Apr 18, 2019 2:04 AM

    As per the original schedule released by the Election Commission on March 10, 97 seats were to vote on Thursday, but the election Tamil Nadu's Vellore has been cancelled and the polling in Tripura was deferred.

    Read More

    Read more about Lok Sabha elections here:

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Stage set for second phase polling, key battles on the cards

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: A look at second phase polling

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: How to search your name in voter list

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's BJP's full manifesto

    Congress releases manifesto for 2019, focus on NYAY, farmers and jobs

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Decoding Congress, BJP manifestos

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019

    lok-sabha-home

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue