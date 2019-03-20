Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur, Tripura today

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 20: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a rally in Tripura & Imphal today in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    This will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Tripura after being elected as AICC president. An interaction between the Congress chief and Manipur students will take place at 9.45 am following which Gandhi will address a public meeting.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    In the morning, he will participate in a conversation with the students at Manipur State Film Development Society Auditorium in Imphal.

    Following this, the Congress chief will address a public meeting at Hapta Kangjeibung Ground in the state capital.

    In the afternoon, the Rahul Gandhi will visit Tripura where he will address another public meeting at Khumpui Academy Ground in Agartala's Khumulwng.

    The Gandhi scion launched his party's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll in the Northeast from Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar. He had arrived in Imphal on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit to Manipur.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi promised to restore special category status to Arunachal Pradesh and other states in northeast if the party is voted to power.

    Arunachal Pradesh will go to polls on April 11 to elect two Lok Sabha MPs. The BJP and the Congress hold one Lok Sabha seat each. The state will also have simultaneous election to elect a new 60-member legislative assembly.

