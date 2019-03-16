  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Rahul says will scrap NITI Aayog if voted to power

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 29: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would scrap the NITI Aayog and bring back 'lean' Planning Commission if his party was voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

    Soon after coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had scrapped the Planning Commission, a legacy of India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, and replaced it with NITI Ayog.

    Earlier in the day, the Congress' manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth, Rahul Gandhi said.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi spoke about Congress manifesto and termed as an "extremely powerful document" which as per him was built through extensive consultations with range of stakeholders.

    "Congress will free businesses from onslaught of 'tax terrorism', ensure fairness to small and medium traders," said Rahul. Further, he said the manisfesto will lay thrust on job creation, redress agrarian distress, boost education, healthcare and economy.

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in a roadshow in Ayodhya and while addressing a rally, said "Government is anti-farmer. Farmers are drowning in debts."

    The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Mar 30, 2019 12:44 AM

    In Raipur, Nitin Bhansali who had recently quit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, joined Congress in presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

    Read More

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress narendra modi rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue