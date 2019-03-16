Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Rahul says will scrap NITI Aayog if voted to power

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would scrap the NITI Aayog and bring back 'lean' Planning Commission if his party was voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Soon after coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had scrapped the Planning Commission, a legacy of India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, and replaced it with NITI Ayog.

Earlier in the day, the Congress' manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth, Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi spoke about Congress manifesto and termed as an "extremely powerful document" which as per him was built through extensive consultations with range of stakeholders.

"Congress will free businesses from onslaught of 'tax terrorism', ensure fairness to small and medium traders," said Rahul. Further, he said the manisfesto will lay thrust on job creation, redress agrarian distress, boost education, healthcare and economy.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in a roadshow in Ayodhya and while addressing a rally, said "Government is anti-farmer. Farmers are drowning in debts."

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Raipur: Nitin Bhansali who had recently quit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, joins Congress in presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/bXHmqvkvLO — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019 In Raipur, Nitin Bhansali who had recently quit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, joined Congress in presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel