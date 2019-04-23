Lok Sabha elections 2019 polling LIVE: PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Apr 23: The voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 is being held today in which 116 parliamentary seats across 15 states and one union territory would go to polls.

As per the original schedule, 115 seats were to vote today but polling in East Tripura seat was postponed from April 18 to April 23 after the EC found that law and order situation there was not conducive to hold elections.

Of the 115 seats, the BJP had won 62 seats while the Congress bagged 16 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Do stay tuned with us as we bring you the updates LIVE:

Kerala Amid complaints of EVM malfunction, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Election Commission to take note of the glitches. "There are reports of many booths that are facing EVM malfunction. I hope the EC is taking a note of this," Vijayan said after casting his vote. The Election Commission has ordered removal of presiding officer in Ratua in Malda district of West Bengal after unknown persons were seen assisting voters at the polling booth. PM also said,''The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID. I can say with surety that the voter ID is much much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs.'' ''Today third phase of polling is underway, I am fortunate that I also got the opportunity to fulfill my duty in my home state of Gujarat. Like you feel pure after a holy dip in Kumbh, one feels pure after casting vote in this festival of democracy,'' Modi also said. The Prime Minister once again encouraged the first-time voters to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections. "For the first time people born in the 21st century are voting.I congratulate them and invite them to vote.This is their century.They should vote to secure this century for their future.I hope they come in numbers to cast their votes," PM Modi said after casting his vote in Ranip in Ahmedabad. Bihar Polling percentage at 8 AM: Jhanjharpur: 4 per cent; Supaul: 4 per cent; Araria: 3 per cent; Madhepura: 5 per cent and Khagaria: 5 per cent Kerala The voting in the phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election 2019 has finally begun in all the three booths of Kerala's Annapara. There was a 40-minute delay after glitches were reported in some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Voting began Tuesday on a dull note in Anantnag district of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in three legs, amidst tight security measures, officials said. Residents in most parts of the district in restive south Kashmir have stayed indoors so far, an official said. Gujarat PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranip,Ahmedabad #Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/qOfJW7uRZC — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cast his vote in Ahmedabad. Earlier he met his mother at her residence and took her blessings. He was welcomed by BJP chief Amit Shah at the polling booth in Ranip. Gujarat Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad; BJP President Amit Shah also present pic.twitter.com/wu3Y5EopRF — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad. BJP President Amit Shah also present Maharashtra Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule along with her family casts her vote a polling station in Baramati; She is sitting MP and NCP MP candidate from Baramati pic.twitter.com/iNVAP3QDAr — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019 Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule along with her family casts her vote a polling station in Baramati; She is sitting MP and NCP MP candidate from Baramati आज 17वीं लोकसभा चुनने के लिए तीसरे चरण का मतदान जारी है। समस्त मतदाताओं से अपील है कि वे मतदान में बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा लें। वोट आपका अमूल्य संवैधानिक अधिकार है जिसके बल पर आप अपनी पसन्द व अपने हितों की सरकार बनाकर अपनी जिन्दगी खुश व खुशहाल बना सकते हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 23, 2019 As the polling for third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway, BSP supremo Mayawati has asked the people to cast their vote in record numbers to elect a government of their choice. "It is your constitutional right to vote," she said in a tweet this morning. Karnataka State BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and his family performed special poojas at a temple at his home place Shikaripura in Shivamogga before casting votes. Polling has been halted across 500 polling booths due to EVM glitches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people outside his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. Gujarat PM Modi seeks mother’s blessings at Gandhinagar. To vote at Ahmedabad shortly. Assam There is tight security in place at the four constituencies that poll in Assam today. Security is tight at the LS seats of Dhubri, Kokrajhar (ST), Barpeta and Gauhati, to ensure smooth conduct of polling. Assam 200 companies of security forces, both central and state, have been deployed, along with a minimum of one constable in every polling station, Sahu said. Patrolling along the Indo-Bangla border in Dhubri constituency, borders with neighbouring states, railway stations and other sensitive areas have been intensified, while strict monitoring of social media and cyber-related crimes is being done at the district level, police said. PM Modi has arrived at his mother’s residence in Gandhinagar. He will be casting his vote soon. Modi to vote in Ahmedabad shortly Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “urging all those voting in today’s Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I’ll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now. Jammu and Kashmir: A major challenge for security forces as South Kashmir polls today. Anantnag would go to polls today. Elections were last held here in 2014 where 28 per cent polling was recorded. Jammu and Kashmir: An election for a single parliamentary constituency would be held in three phases. Owing to the security situation, polling is being held on the Anantnag seat in three phases. The constituency is spread of four districts in South Kashmir. Nearly 30,000 security personnel have been deployed. Kerala The BJP would look to make inroads in Kerala. The party says that it is confident of making inroads in the state. Punjab Meanwhile the Election Commission has banned Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours after he appealed to Muslims against division of votes. About 18.56 crore voters are eligible for voting in this phase and the Election Commission has set up 2.10 lakh polling booths/stations and has made elaborate security arrangements. In the first two phases, election was held to 91 and 96 seats on April 11 and April 18 respectively. Elections are being held in seven phases and with the completion of third phase, the election process will be completed in southern states. Kerala Union minister Alphons Kannamthanam is seeking to make his Lok Sabha debut from Ernakulam. Sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is facing a triangular contest in Thiruvananthapuram, where the BJP has fielded former Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and the CPI C Divakaran. Elections are being held in seven phases and with the completion of third phase, the election process will be completed in southern states. Kerala Union minister Alphons Kannamthanam is seeking to make his Lok Sabha debut from Ernakulam. Sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is facing a triangular contest in Thiruvananthapuram, where the BJP has fielded former Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and the CPI C Divakaran. States that are voting in the third phase of the LS polls: Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territories Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Polling has begun at 116 Lok Sabha constituencies. 15 sates and 1 union territory are voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Kerala It is a do-or-die battle for both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF in most of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP-led NDA is posing a formidable challenge to the two traditional fronts in at least three constituencies -- Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur. Karnataka In Karnakata, the battle lines clearly delineated for a bipolar contest between the ruling Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP. The BJP that has considerable presence in these constituencies aims to improve its tally banking on what it calls the "Modi wave" and the support of dominant Lingayat community, considered as its vote base. It is also a test for Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in the state. Uttar Pradesh The third phase of polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will decide the electoral fate of four members of the SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan, besides those of senior party leader Azam Khan and film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada. Uttar Pradesh The BJP had won seven out of the 10 seats in 2014, while the SP bagged three. Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his two nephews Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav are seeking re-election from Mainpuri, Badaun and Firozabad seats respectively. Mulayam has said this will he his last contest. Chhattisgarh Voting will be held in seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, of which the BJP had won six in 2014. The Congress, buoyed by its victory in the Assembly elections last year, is hoping to improve its tally in the state. Goa In Goa, there are 12 candidates in the fray for the two Lok Sabha constituencies, including Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik from North Goa where he is pitted against state Congress chief Girish Chodankar. Bihar In Bihar, close to nine million voters will be deciding the fates of 82 candidates in five Lok Sabha seats of Bihar. Four sitting MPs Ranjeet Ranjan (Supaul), her husband Pappu Yadav (Madhepura), Sarfaraz Alam (Araria) and Mehboob Ali Kaiser (Khagaria) would seek to retain their respective seats. Odisha In the six seats in Odisha, the main contest in between the state's ruling BJD and the BJP. The BJD had won all the six seats in 2014. West Bengal: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BJP and Congress are the main contenders in the five seats -- Balurghat, Maldaha North, Maldaha South, Jangipur and Murshidabad. Four seats will see four-cornered contests between the three parties and the Left Front. It will be a three-cornered contest in Maldaha South as no Left party is in the fray in the seat. Assam In Assam, prominent candidates in the fray are two sitting MPs AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri and Independent Naba Sarania in Kokrajhar, state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF from Kokrajhar and Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque. Dadra and Nagar Haveli: In the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, the BJP had bagged both seats in the last election. Presidents of both the BJP and the Congress will face the electorate today. Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat while Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala. Other key candidates include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav from Firozabad. Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's daughter, is contesting from Baramati in Maharashtra. In Bihar, Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L) chief Pappu Yadav is taking on RJD's Sharad Yadav in Madhepura. In Odisha, Puri is witnessing a triangular fight between BJD's Pinaki Mishra, BJP's Sambit Patra and Congress's Satya Prakash Nayak. In Karnataka, the BJP is considered to have strong footing in many of the 14 seats going to the polls today. Karnataka 14 seats of the parliamentary seats in southern part of Karnataka went to polls during the second phase (April 18). The remaining 14 would vote today. As many as 1,612 candidates are in fray, of which 316 belong to national parties and 76 are from state parties.