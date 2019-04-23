Lok Sabha elections 2019 polling LIVE: Fates of Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to be sealed today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 23: The voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 is being held today in which 116 parliamentary seats across 15 states and one union territory would go to polls.

As per the original schedule, 115 seats were to vote today but polling in East Tripura seat was postponed from April 18 to April 23 after the EC found that law and order situation there was not conducive to hold elections.

Of the 115 seats, the BJP had won 62 seats while the Congress bagged 16 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Do stay tuned with us as we bring you the updates LIVE:

Assam In Assam, prominent candidates in the fray are two sitting MPs AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri and Independent Naba Sarania in Kokrajhar, state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF from Kokrajhar and Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque. Dadra and Nagar Haveli: In the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, the BJP had bagged both seats in the last election. Four Lok Sabha seats in Assam, all 26 seats in Gujarat, 5 seats in Bihar, 7 in Chhattisgarh, remaining 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, all 20 in Kerala, both seats in Goa, 5 in West Bengal, 6 in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. One seat in Tripura is also going to polls. All the seats in Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu will be voting today. Presidents of both the BJP and the Congress will face the electorate today. Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat while Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala. Other key candidates include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav from Firozabad. Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's daughter, is contesting from Baramati in Maharashtra. In Bihar, Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L) chief Pappu Yadav is taking on RJD's Sharad Yadav in Madhepura. In Odisha, Puri is witnessing a triangular fight between BJD's Pinaki Mishra, BJP's Sambit Patra and Congress's Satya Prakash Nayak. In Karnataka, the BJP is considered to have strong footing in many of the 14 seats going to the polls today. All the seats in Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu will be voting today. Karnataka 14 seats of the parliamentary seats in southern part of Karnataka went to polls during the second phase (April 18). The remaining 14 would vote today. In Odisha, Puri is witnessing a triangular fight between BJD's Pinaki Mishra, BJP's Sambit Patra and Congress's Satya Prakash Nayak. As many as 1,612 candidates are in fray, of which 316 belong to national parties and 76 are from state parties.